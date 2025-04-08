2025 GASGAS United in Dirt Tour

GASGAS Australia is fired up for the UNITED IN DIRT Tour, which is making its big return in 2025, teaming up with the epic crew at Transmoto events to give riders the chance to throw a leg over the off-road line-up at three tour stops in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria.

Following its success in Europe, South Africa, and now Australia, UNITED IN DIRT is all about getting more riders on GASGAS bikes and giving them a taste of the brand’s character.

For 2025, the tour will run on Saturdays at selected Transmoto events, giving riders across the East Coast the chance to enjoy the full Transmoto event experience – alongside the opportunity to test ride the GASGAS range.

2025 United in Dirt Tour Dates

May 3 – Transmoto Narrabri, NSW

May 24 – Transmoto Miva Station, QLD

September 6 – Transmoto Eskdale, VIC

Three ride sessions will be available at each location, including a dedicated session for women riders: Morning: 9:30am – 11:00am, Midday (Ladies Only): 11:00am – 2:00pm and Afternoon: 2:00pm – 3:00pm.

To join the UNITED IN DIRT experience, riders must be entered in a team for the corresponding Transmoto event, aged 16 or older and bring appropriate motorcycle riding gear. Otherwise, there is no cost to participate – just sign up in advance and let them know you’re keen to ride.

GASGAS experts will be on hand at every stop to assist with bike setup, answer questions, and chat all things off-road.

