Harley-Davidson Revs Up Its 2025 Winter Apparel Collection

Harley-Davidson is turning up the heat this season with the launch of its 2025 Winter Apparel collection, designed to bring iconic style and performance to the colder months, the new line features stylish outerwear, layered essentials, and bold designs.

Whether you’re riding through winter or just looking to gear up your seasonal wardrobe, Harley-Davidson’s latest drop delivers both function and fashion for those who live to ride.

Harley Winter Apparel Collection highlights:

Harley Moto Jersey Knit (Blue) – $120.00 RRP

S to 3XL

$120.00 (AUD) / $128.50 (NZ)

Harley Moto Jersey Knit (Grey/Red) – $120.00

S to 3XL

$120.00 (AUD) / $128.50 (NZ)

Harley Moto Jersey Knit (Orange) – $120.00 RRP

S to 3XL

$120.00 (AUD) / $128.50 (NZ)

Harley Moto Jersey Knit (Light Grey) – $120.00 RRP

S to 3XL

$120.00 (AUD) / $128.50 (NZ)

Harley Hat Trucker Woven (Black) – $58.50 RRP

One size

$58.50 (AUD) / $64.50 (NZ)

Harley Beanie Knit (Black) – $42.90 RRP

One size

$42.90 (AUD) / $47.20 (NZ)

Harley Beanie Knit (Green) – $42.90 RRP

One size

$42.90 (AUD) / $47.20 (NZ)

Harley Bandana Woven (Black) – $31.20 RRP

One size

$31.20 (AUD) / $34.30 (NZ)

Harley Bandana Woven (Off-White) – $31.20 RRP

One size

$31.20 (AUD) / $34.30 (NZ)

The 2025 Winter Apparel Collection is now available at participating Harley-Davidson dealerships.