Listen up!
If you’ve been wanting to blast around on the class-leading, power performance fun bike with serious attitude, we’ve got a deal for you… For a limited time only, Benelli Australia is rewarding you with a bonus* Gear Pack worth $400 with the purchase of every TNT 135 until 6th December 2021.
Get kitted out with a Benelli full-face helmet, Benelli street gloves, Benelli sports watch and heritage key ring, then take to the streets on your new TNT 135.
ATTITUDE FOR DAYS
Leading its class, TNT 135 has more power, is more affordable, and has one extra gear for even more fun 👊
Its 135cc single cylinder twin spark 4 valve engine, with electronic fuel injection (EFI), develops 13 HP @ 9500 RPM and 10.8 Nm, delivering sporty performance matched with a 5 speed gearbox. TNT 135 is nimble, fun and capable of smooth highway riding. Round up the squad and jump on the new Benelli TNT 135!
TOUGHER, LIGHTER, BETTER
TNT 135 makes light work of road conditions, with a tough suspension system entrusted to a 41mm diameter upside-down front fork, and a rear swingarm with lateral shock absorber with spring pre-load adjustment. Independent brakes up front are a 210mm diameter steel disc, and in the rear a 190mm diameter single disc.
*’Ride Away Under $4K’ Promotion Terms & Conditions
The Benelli TNT 135 “GEAR UP” campaign will begin on 29th October 2021, and end on 6th December 2021. By purchasing a new TNT 135 online or in-store during the Gear Up campaign, customers will receive a free Benelli Gear Pack, consisting of one (1) Benelli helmet, one (1) pair of Benelli gloves, one (1) Benelli watch, and one (1) Benelli keyring (design/style subject to availability). These items will be ordered by your dealership, and shipped directly to your dealership. You may mix and match the colours of your free items, but must consist of what is in the gift pack. Only Benelli branded helmets, gloves, watch and keyring are applicable to the promotion. Promotion excludes demonstrator or used vehicles. Offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer.