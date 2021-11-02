Listen up!

If you’ve been wanting to blast around on the class-leading, power performance fun bike with serious attitude, we’ve got a deal for you… For a limited time only, Benelli Australia is rewarding you with a bonus* Gear Pack worth $400 with the purchase of every TNT 135 until 6th December 2021.

Get kitted out with a Benelli full-face helmet, Benelli street gloves, Benelli sports watch and heritage key ring, then take to the streets on your new TNT 135.