NATIONAL TEST RIDE DAY
12th March 2022
At your local Royal Enfield Dealership
Royal Enfield Australia would like to invite you to the Royal Enfield National Test Ride Day for 2022 on Saturday the 12th of March.
You will be given the opportunity to experience the Royal Enfield range on an easy going ride, with the route determined by your nearest authorised Royal Enfield Dealership.
Choose from our range of motorcycles including the all-new Classic 350, Meteor 350 cruiser, adventure-ready Himalayan, Continental GT 650 Café Racer, and the award-winning Interceptor 650.
Ask your Dealership about any special offers on the day.
IMPORTANT:
All test riders must bring their own riding equipment and certified gear. You must bring your valid motorcycle licence or permit, and show it to your dealer in order to ride. You must bring your own approved helmet to be worn during the test ride, as well as gloves, riding jacket, riding pants and fully enclosed shoes. Your BAC level must not exceed 0.00. Any riders under the influence (or thought to be under the influence) of alcohol or drugs will not be permitted to ride. Your dealership may refuse you from riding if they feel your safety, or their safety may be in any danger at any time before or during the ride.
COVID-19:
Social distancing measures will be put in place. Please keep a distance of 1.5m from people around you, and use hand sanitiser often.
REGISTRATION:
Please register your attendance by clicking the button below and filling out your details.
A member from your nearest Royal Enfield Dealership will contact you shortly.
If your local dealership is not participating in the National Test Ride Day, please contact us at info@royalenfield.com.au and we will endeavour to arrange a test ride for you.
Considering Finance?
Our friendly finance support team is here to help you discuss your finance options! Click the button below to get in touch with a team member today.
Terms & Conditions:
National Test Ride Day Terms & Conditions
The Royal Enfield National Test Ride Day will be held on Saturday 12th March 2022 at your local Royal Enfield dealership. Registrations are essential, riders must register using the link provided and fill out the form. Please note that registration does not guarantee you will be riding – A member from your nearest dealership will get in contact with you to organise the test ride. All test riders must bring their own riding equipment and certified gear. You must bring your valid motorcycle licence or permit, and show it to your dealer in order to ride. You must bring your own ECE approved helmet to be worn during the test ride, as well as gloves, riding jacket, riding pants and fully enclosed shoes. Your BAC level must not exceed 0.00. Any riders under the influence (or thought to be under the influence) of alcohol or drugs will not be permitted to ride. You must show your riders licence to your head contact at your local dealership. Your dealership may refuse you from riding if they feel your safety, or their safety may be in any danger at any time before or during the ride.
information, contact your dealership. Offer available whilst stocks last, and is subject to change at any time.