GET SX1 PRO 4T ECU

To comply with global emissions regulations, OEM manufacturers adjust and set the motorcycle’s ECU parameters to meet certain standards. Consequently, the motorcycle’s engine is often tuned for lower emissions rather than maximum engine performance.

Without the right knowledge, remapping or “reflashing” your existing ECU can prove to be a difficult and costly exercise. The GET SX1 PRO 4T ECU is professionally tuned to maximise engine performance and instantly unlocks the full potential of your stock 4-stroke injection engine. Just plug & play!

The SX1 PRO 4T ECU unit is available for all new-generation (2023-2024) KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS, Honda, Yamaha and Kawasaki models. Each offers two bespoke maps that are developed to suit each make, model and engine capacity. GET engineers programmed multiple ECU parameters to optimise performance & reliability across the entire power curve.

What steps have GET taken to produce the SX1 PRO?

GET is a trusted brand by many Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and strongly involved in the OEM market by offering a complete service of both electronic software and hardware solutions. It’s through these partnerships that GET has developed, tested and verified product performance.

GET house an experienced team of engineers and technicians who’ve devoted their time to ensure performance and reliability of the all-new SX1 PRO 4T ECU. To tune the latest generation 4-stroke injection engines, GET engineers programmed multiple ECU parameters to optimise performance across the entire power curve. Resulting in two pre-loaded maps for instant plug & play performance gains.

How does the SX1 PRO 4T ECU improve my new 4-stroke?

You’re essentially upgrading the brain of your motorcycle and unlocking key parameters of the engine. The Engine Control Unit (ECU) serves as the technological heart, orchestrating a myriad of functions critical for optimal engine performance.

The ECU adjusts aspects such as air & fuel mixture, ignition timing, and throttle response, based on data received from various sensors throughout the bike. Upgrading to the GET SX1 PRO 4T ECU you achieve significant improvements in power, efficiency and responsiveness.

Are the maps different across makes & models?

Yes, each SX1 PRO 4T ECU offer two bespoke Map selections that have been developed extensively to suit each make & model.

For example, GET developed an ECU package for the all-new CRF range with Team Honda HRC and verified the performance with team riders Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence and Tim Gasier for the 2023-2024 seasons.

What are the two pre-installed maps?

Map 1 “Racing” is configured for full power while Map 2 “Wet” is configured for smooth power delivery on wet & slippery conditions. Unique to the SX1 is the ability to switch between Map 1 & Map 2 on the fly using the SX1 Handlebar Controller. For each map, riders can activate GET’s patented “GPA Traction Control” technology and launch control system for racing.

What is the ‘GPA Traction Control’ system and how does it work?

The GPA stands for ‘GET Power Assistance’ and is a sophisticated electronic system built within the SX1 ECU that ensures optimal traction in various riding conditions.

To maintain traction in hard pack / slippery conditions, the GPA makes real-time adjustments to the engines power development when it detects rear wheel slip. Achieved by analysing a huge amount of data and adjusting parameters such as throttle response, ignition timing and fuel injection.

You can adjust the level of GPA Traction Control in real-time using the SX1 Handlebar Controller.

Can the ECU detect changes in altitude?

Yes, the SX1 PRO unit features a Barometric Pressure Sensor (BPS) that measures the atmospheric pressure outside the engine to analyse changes in altitude. This measurement is crucial for adjusting air & fuel mixture and ignition timing base on changes in altitude. Atmospheric pressure decreases with increased altitude.

Can the ECU integrate with my external cooling fan?

Once your motorcycle is connected to the WiGET app, you can activate and setup your radiator cooling fan. Inside the WiGET app you can activate your fan to your desired temperature level. This is the temperature at which the radiator fan will turn on to cool the engine.

Can I accidently tune my engine to unsafe levels?

The WiGET device app is designed to allow you to adjust the engine settings and other performance parameters easily and conveniently. Parameters within the app are pre-set and won’t allow you to unsafely tune your motorcycle. GET engineers and technicians created pre-set configurations which are tested for safe operation. The app restricts the range of adjustment within these parameters to prevent users from making extreme changes that could damage the engine.

The WiGET app provides real-time data monitoring (when stationary), allowing you to see the impact of your adjustments immediately.

Extract more from additional modifications.

Upgrading to a GET engine control unit is the foundation to extracting more from additional modifications and should be your first performance upgrade. The effect of adding a Powerflow Kit to increase air flow, increasing compression or changing gearing ratios to suit riding conditions is amplified by the overall performance gains by the GET SX1 PRO 4T ECU.

How much is a GET SX1 PRO ECU and what’s included?

The GET SX1 PRO 4T ECU retails for $1,499.95 AUD which includes the super trick, SX1 Handlebar Controller, SX1 Connect (Wifi) and WiGET application.

GET Engine Control Units & Smart Tools are proudly distributed by A1 Accessory Imports

www.a1accessory.com.au / [email protected]