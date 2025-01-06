Givi Classic Topbox range
Givi have taken three of the highest selling Monolock Top cases in their history and given them a Retro inspired re-launch.
These cases offer exceptional value for money and are proven to provide the quality, security and ease of use that only a Givi product can.
GIVI Classic Monolock Topcase 45L
(GVE450N2W)
- Top case, black lens, with universal fitting kit
- Capacity: 45 L
- Maximal load: 3 kg
- Can contain two helmets
- Price: $159.95 RRP
GIVI Classic Monolock Topcase 39L
(GVE20NW)
- Top case, black lens, with universal fitting kit
- Capacity: 39 L
- Maximal load: 3 KG
- Can contain two helmets
- Price: $129.95 RRP
GIVI Classic Monolock Topcase 26L
(GVE26N2XW)
- Top case, black lens, with universal fitting kit
- Capacity: 26 L
- Maximal load: 3 kg
- Can contain one helmet
- Price: $109.95 RRP
GIVI are imported in Australia by Cassons.