Givi Classic Topbox range

Givi have taken three of the highest selling Monolock Top cases in their history and given them a Retro inspired re-launch.

These cases offer exceptional value for money and are proven to provide the quality, security and ease of use that only a Givi product can.

You can check out the full GIVI catalogue here (link).

Or head into your local GIVI stockist.

GIVI Classic Monolock Topcase 45L

(GVE450N2W)

Top case, black lens, with universal fitting kit

Capacity: 45 L

Maximal load: 3 kg

Can contain two helmets

Price: $159.95 RRP

GIVI Classic Monolock Topcase 39L

(GVE20NW)

Top case, black lens, with universal fitting kit

Capacity: 39 L

Maximal load: 3 KG

Can contain two helmets

Price: $129.95 RRP

GIVI Classic Monolock Topcase 26L

(GVE26N2XW)

Top case, black lens, with universal fitting kit

Capacity: 26 L

Maximal load: 3 kg

Can contain one helmet

Price: $109.95 RRP

GIVI are imported in Australia by Cassons.