ASBK 2024

Round Four- Morgan Park

Cru Halliday got out of the right side of bed today, topping FP1, then also topping FP2. The top eight riders were all in the 13s in FP2 as the pace picked up. Halliday led the way ahead of Allerton, Pearson, Sissis, Jones, Staring, Waters, and Max Stauffer, the final rider in the 13s during FP2.

Anthony West had been in the 13s in FP1 but must have been concentrating on long runs during FP2, he was quickly back into the 13s when FP3 got underway.

It really warmed up here at Morgan Park this afternoon after our foggy start. A beautiful sunny 20-degree ambient had seen the track warm to over 30-degrees by the time Superbike competitors hit the track for the third and final 35-minute session of the day just before 1540 this afternoon.

Some of the big hitters took their time to join the fray in FP3. The YRT pairing of Mike Jones and Cru Halliday were some of the last. Still, it was championship leader Josh Waters who left pit lane last, the McMartin Ducati rider cutting a few laps before returning to the pits without setting any quick times.

At the halfway point of the session Glenn Allerton was on top with a 1m13.610 but it was crowded over the next few tenths with seven riders in the 13s. Cru Halliday’s 1m13.311 from FP2 still had him on top on combined times ahead of Allerton’s 1m13.343 in FP2, and Broc Pearson’s 1m13.523 also in FP2.

Things started to heat up in the final half of FP3, though. Josh Waters was down to 1m13.412 after heading back out again. He then immediately backed that up with a 1m13.776, followed by a 1m13.612 before returning to the pits.

Arthur Sissis had been pretty impressive in FP2, getting down to a 1m13.542 to go fourth quickest on a circuit he doesn’t have much experience at. And if there is a track you need experience at in order to be competitive, it is this one, as it is quite technical and very bumpy, and it really, really pays to know exactly where those bumps are… The South Australian improved to 1m13.143 in FP3 to go top on combined times with just under ten-minutes remaining in the session. The Stop & Seal bike is also pretty new to Arthur; he only rode it for the first time during the previous round at Queensland Raceway.

Broc Pearson had a huge crash here two weeks ago and is still very sore from that tumble. That didn’t stop him from improving to second on combined times with just on five-minutes left in the session, also in the 1m13.1s, a 1m13.182. Broc’s second-placed ranking only lasted seconds though as Cru Halliday crossed the stripe to best them all with a 1m13.119 to put himself back on top.

Glenn Allerton then returned fire with a 1m12.917, the first 12 of the day, pushing Cru back to second with just over three-minutes left in the session.

That marker stood the test of time. Glenn Allerton finishes the opening day of practice here at Morgan Park on top.

Cru Halliday second and Arthur Sissis third.

In the dying seconds of FP3 Mike Jones demoted Broc Pearson from fourth to fifth by two-hundredths of a second. With Josh Waters sixth on 1m13.257 it was tight at the top, just over three-tenths covers the top six at the end of day one.

We can expect a lot more tomorrow and on Sunday from not only those six riders, but also from Anthony West, Max Stauffer and Bryan Staring.

Stauffer was very fast here during testing a few weeks ago but is struggling to adapt back to the Pirelli tyres and ASBK bike after more recently logging plenty of laps testing for the Suzuka 8 Hour on a very different bike and tyres. His young team-mate Cam Dunker is also capable of much more but this track is hard work on a Superbike when a litre machine is still pretty new to you.

Mike Jones set the qualifying lap record here last year at 1m12.079. The Queenslander also set a new race lap record that weekend. That benchmark to beat is 1m12.079. Will we see an 11 this weekend…? Superbike competitors will be back on track at 1025 on Saturday morning for FP4 ahead of Qualifying, which will get underway at 1435. The opening 16-lap race is scheduled for 1125 on Sunday morning, while the second and final bout of the round will start at 1505.

Superbike Friday Combined Practice Times

Glenn Allerton – BMW 1m12.917 Cru Halliday – Yamaha 1m13.119 Arthur Sissis – Yamaha 1m13.143 Mike Jones – Yamaha 1m13.160 Broc Pearson – Ducati 1m13.182 Josh Waters – Ducati 1m13.257 Anthony West – Yamaha 1m13.640 Max Stauffer – Yamaha 1m13.757 Bryan Staring – Yamaha 1m13.759 Cam Dunker – Yamaha 1m13.954 John Lytras – Yamaha 1m14.051 Ty Lynch – Yamaha 1m15.646 Ryan Yanko – Yamaha 1m16.367 Paris Hardwick – Yamaha 1m17.054 Josh Soderland – Yamaha 1m17.671 Michael Edwards – Yamaha 1m19.273 Paul Linkenbagh – Yamaha 1m20.667 Michael Kemp – Yamaha 1m20.811

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Josh WATERS Ducati 144.5 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 115 3 Mike JONES Yamaha 112.5 4 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 98 5 Broc PEARSON Ducati 97.5 6 Troy HERFOSS Ducati 84 7 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 82.5 8 Bryan STARING Yamaha 82 9 Harrison VOIGHT Ducati 82 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha 71.5 11 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 70 12 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 66.5 13 John LYTRAS Yamaha 53 14 Josh SODERLAND Yamaha 44.5 15 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki 42

Supersport

Supersport competitors picked up their pace markedly in FP2 thanks to a 31-degree track temperature, almost 15-degrees warmer than they experienced in FP1.

The session was also interrupted for some time after Archie McDonald’s YZF-R6 divulged its lifeblood into the belly pan of the Stop & Seal machine.

I promised Robbie I wouldn’t use the Stop & Seal pun for the leak to be plugged, but I lied; there you go…

The cause of the leak was down to the cam cover on the machine not being appropriately secured when it was reinstalled after the M.A. camshaft technical inspections held at the previous round. That is down to Stop & Seal, though, not M.A., as putting the machine back together is the team’s responsibility.

Archie McDonald was on a high note recently breaking through for his first victory in the Stock ECh category at the Portimao FIM Junior GP event but the oil leak in FP2, followed by a crash at turn six in FP3 has the normally bubbly Archie looking pretty disconsolate this afternoon. He has never ridden this track before, is still learning where the bumps are, and there are a lot of them, and had just really got his head around riding on the Pirelli tyres in Europe only to come back to Australia and change tack again to ride to the Michelin rubber that the Stop & Seal team use. The recently turned 18-year-old hopes to turn things around tomorrow.

Championship leader Jonathan Nahlous topped the FP2 session with a 1m15.564 ahead of Hayden Nelson, Olly Simpson, Tom Toparis and FP1 pacesetter Jack Favelle.

Tom Toparis got wound up in the final session to top the day but Jonathan Nahlous was still right on his tail, less than a tenth separated them at the end of proceedings.

Third outright on Friday went to Hayden Nelson on the Landscape Supplies Kawasaki ahead of the hugely experienced Olly Simpson.

Supersport competitors will be on track early on Saturday. Their first qualifying session is scheduled for 0930, followed by final qualifying at 1310. So, an early start and an early finish. Race one is scheduled for 1025 on Sunday morning, followed by the second 14-lap contest at 1400.

Supersport Friday Combined Practice Times

Tom Toparis – Yamaha 1m15.314 Jonathan Nahlous – Yamaha 1m15.398 Hayden Nelson – Kawasaki 1m15.817 Olly Simpson – Yamaha 1m15.890 Jack Favelle – Yamaha 1m15.960 Tom Bramich – Yamaha 1m16.032 Archie McDonald – Yamaha 1m16.422 Jake Farnsworth – Yamaha 1m16.453 Jack Mahaffy – Yamaha 1m16.566 Marianos Nikolis – Yamaha 1m16.727 Glenn Nelson – Yamaha 1m16.927 Callum Barker – Kawasaki 1m17.202 Luca Durning – Yamaha 1m17.930 Brandon Demmery – Kawasaki 1m18.119 Cooper Rowntree – Yamaha 1m20.543 Jeremy Huddlestone – Yamaha 1m22.365

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 130 2 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 103 3 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 102 4 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 102 5 Archie McDONALD Yamaha 99 6 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha 97 7 Marcus HAMOD Honda 76 8 Corey TURNER Yamaha 71 9 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha 71 10 Jack MAHAFFY Yamaha 64 11 Mark CHIODO Honda 64 12 Brandon DEMMERY Kawasaki 60 13 Jacob HATCH Kawasaki 60 14 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 58 15 Hayden NELSON Kawasaki 53 16 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 28 17 Declan VAN ROSMALEN Yamaha 26 18 Corey SNOWSILL Yamaha 24 19 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 24 20 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 24

Supersport 300 Friday Combined Practice Times

Valentino Knezovic – Yamaha 1m24.352 Jesse Stroud – Yamaha 1m24.796 Casey Middleton – Kawasaki 1m24.911 Will Nassif – Yamaha 1m25.257 Harrison Watts – Kawasaki 1m25.267 Joshua Newman – Kawasaki 1m25.472 Jordan Simpson – Yamaha 1m25.997 Oliver Short – Kawasaki 1m26.664 John Pelgrave – Yamaha 1m26.678 William Hunt – Yamaha 1m26.778 Ryder Gilbert – Yamaha 1m26.788 Oscar Lewis – Yamaha 1m27.177 Lincoln Knight – Yamaha 1m27.548 David Coward – Yamaha 1m29.442 Mitchell Cartwright – Yamaha 1m31.716 Georgia Stephens – Yamaha 1m35.081

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Newman Kaw 171 2 H Watts Kaw 167 3 V Knezovic Yam 157 4 M Simpson Yam 123 5 J Simpson Yam 118 6 C Moylan Kaw 102 7 R Larkin Yam 102 8 J Pelgrave Yam 99 9 W Nassif Yam 97 10 T Morrison Kaw 91 11 J Stroud Kaw 78 12 P Svoboda Kaw 69 13 L Knight Yam 65 14 R Gilbert Yam 63 15 O Short Kaw 55 16 W Hunt Yam 52 17 C Middleton Kaw 48 18 V Fleming Kaw 44 19 O Lewis Yam 43 20 T Nicolson Kaw 43 21 A Codey Yam 30 22 T Relph Yam 28 23 A Cameron Yam 22 24 M Ritter Yam 20 25 M Cartwright Yam 18 26 N Yfantidis Yam 14 27 M Shaw Yam 10 28 J Kaiser Kaw 4 29 H Air Yam 4 30 T Zhao Yam 3 31 H Short Yam 2

ShopYamaha R3 Cup Friday Combined Practice Times

Valentino Knezovic 1m24.608 Will Nassif 1m25.666 Jesse Stroud 1m25.729 Jordan Simpson 1m25.751 John Pelgrave 1m26.029 Ryder Gilbert 1m26.356 Lincoln Knight 1m27.004 William Hunt 1m27.103 Alexander Codey 1m27.151 Oscar Lewis 1m28.936 Elijah Andrew 1m29.032 David Coward 1m30.046 Mitchell Cartwright 1m32.176 Georgia Stephens 1m36.855

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Friday Combined Practice Times

Hunter Charlett 1m37.707 Hunter Corney 1m38.661 Rossi McAdam 1m39.282 Ethan Johnson 1m39.471 Elijah Andrew 1m39.846 Nikolas Lazos 1m40.974 Jai Strugnell 1m41.619 Jed Louis 1m42.066 Zane Beckinsale 1m42.176 Phoenix O’Brien 1m43.249 Henry Hynd 1m43.359 Ethan Pelgrave 1m44.584 Augustus O’Halloran 1m45.174 Adam Jordan 1m47.969 Zac Russo 1m53.097

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 R3 Points 1 H Corney Yam 25 25 25 143 2 R Mcadam Yam 16 18 18 105 3 E Johnson Yam 20 17 12 100 4 N lazos Yam 14 16 17 98 5 C lewis Yam 18 20 20 97 6 H CHArlett Yam 17 15 94 7 E Andrew Yam 15 13 11 82 8 J Louis Yam 12 14 14 76 9 P O’brien Yam 10 9 16 70 10 Z BeckInsale Yam 13 12 8 67 11 A O’Halloran Yam 9 11 15 66 12 E Pelgrave Yam 8 8 13 56 13 H Hynd Yam 11 10 51 14 Z Russo Yam 6 6 9 45 15 A Jordan Yam 7 7 10 43

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar