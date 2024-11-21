GASGAS Full Gas to the Finish Sale
The clock is ticking on GASGAS’s last Full Gas to the Finish offer! This is your final opportunity to score amazing deals on their Enduro, Motocross, and Mini models.
Don’t miss out – this exclusive offer ends by the end of this year. Visit your nearest GASGAS dealer today and make the most of the Full Gas to the Finish offer.
Ride into the new year with the bike of your dreams!
For more details check out the GASGAS Motorcycles Australia website.
Check out the full list of savings across the GASGAS MY24 Enduro, Cross Country, Motocross and Mini ranges:
|Enduro Models
|New Ride Away Price
|Savings
|EC 250 2024
|$14,045
|$2,090
|EC 300 2024
|$15,495
|$2,165
|EC 250F 2024
|$14,045
|$2,090
|EC 350F 2024
|$15,095
|$2,140
|EC 450F 2024
|$14,695
|$2,855
|EC 500F 2024
|$15,195
|$3,000
|EC 250 2023
|$12,849
|$2,750
|EC 300 2023
|$14,569
|$2,500
|MX & XC Models
|New Ready to Ride Price
|Savings
|MC 125 2024
|$10,954
|$1,500
|MC 250 2024
|$11,784
|$1,750
|MC 250F 2024
|$11,844
|$1,750
|MC 350F 2024
|$12,324
|$2,000
|MC 450F 2024
|$12,634
|$2,000
|MC 450F FACTORY EDITION 2024
|$14,469
|$2,000
|EX 250 2024
|$13,669
|$1,000
|EX 250F 2024
|$13,569
|$1,000
|EX 300 2024
|$13,849
|$1,250
|EX 350F 2024
|$14,099
|$1,250
|EX 450F 2024
|$14,159
|$1,250
|MC 350F 2023
|$10,318
|$3,500
|MC 450F 2023
|$10,618
|$3,500
|Mini Models
|New Ready to Ride Price
|Savings
|MC-E 5 2024
|$9,020
|$1,500
|MC 50 2024
|$5,935
|$500
|MC 65 2024
|$7,340
|$650
|MC 85 17/14 2024
|$8,570
|$750
|MC 85 19/16 2024
|$8,610
|$750
|MC-E 3 2024
|$6,195
|$1,250
|MC 85 17/14 2023
|$7,714
|$1,500
|MC 85 19/16 2023
|$7,824
|$1,500
The Fine Print
Offer only available on selected GASGAS models until 31/12/2024 or while stocks last. GASGAS GmbH reserves the right – without prior notice and without specifying reasons – to change the offer for all models mentioned. Offer only available at participating authorised GASGAS GmbH dealers. No cash alternative is possible. All details are non-binding and specified with the proviso that errors, for instance in printing, setting and/or typing, may occur; such information is subject to change without notice at any time.