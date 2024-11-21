GASGAS Full Gas to the Finish Sale

The clock is ticking on GASGAS’s last Full Gas to the Finish offer! This is your final opportunity to score amazing deals on their Enduro, Motocross, and Mini models.

Don’t miss out – this exclusive offer ends by the end of this year. Visit your nearest GASGAS dealer today and make the most of the Full Gas to the Finish offer.

Ride into the new year with the bike of your dreams!

For more details check out the GASGAS Motorcycles Australia website.

Check out the full list of savings across the GASGAS MY24 Enduro, Cross Country, Motocross and Mini ranges:

Enduro Models New Ride Away Price Savings EC 250 2024 $14,045 $2,090 EC 300 2024 $15,495 $2,165 EC 250F 2024 $14,045 $2,090 EC 350F 2024 $15,095 $2,140 EC 450F 2024 $14,695 $2,855 EC 500F 2024 $15,195 $3,000 EC 250 2023 $12,849 $2,750 EC 300 2023 $14,569 $2,500 MX & XC Models New Ready to Ride Price Savings MC 125 2024 $10,954 $1,500 MC 250 2024 $11,784 $1,750 MC 250F 2024 $11,844 $1,750 MC 350F 2024 $12,324 $2,000 MC 450F 2024 $12,634 $2,000 MC 450F FACTORY EDITION 2024 $14,469 $2,000 EX 250 2024 $13,669 $1,000 EX 250F 2024 $13,569 $1,000 EX 300 2024 $13,849 $1,250 EX 350F 2024 $14,099 $1,250 EX 450F 2024 $14,159 $1,250 MC 350F 2023 $10,318 $3,500 MC 450F 2023 $10,618 $3,500 Mini Models New Ready to Ride Price Savings MC-E 5 2024 $9,020 $1,500 MC 50 2024 $5,935 $500 MC 65 2024 $7,340 $650 MC 85 17/14 2024 $8,570 $750 MC 85 19/16 2024 $8,610 $750 MC-E 3 2024 $6,195 $1,250 MC 85 17/14 2023 $7,714 $1,500 MC 85 19/16 2023 $7,824 $1,500

The Fine Print

Offer only available on selected GASGAS models until 31/12/2024 or while stocks last. GASGAS GmbH reserves the right – without prior notice and without specifying reasons – to change the offer for all models mentioned. Offer only available at participating authorised GASGAS GmbH dealers. No cash alternative is possible. All details are non-binding and specified with the proviso that errors, for instance in printing, setting and/or typing, may occur; such information is subject to change without notice at any time.