MotoGP 2025

Just when it seemed pre-season preparation could not get any worse for the Aprilia Racing Team and their star recruit Jorge Martin, it has…

Martin crashed out of the pre-season Sepang Test on day one and sustained multiple injuries after a severe high-side. In that incident, Martin suffered a closed fracture of the 5th metacarpal head in his right hand and fractures of the 3rd, 4th, and 5th metatarsals in his left foot. Martin then underwent surgery on his right hand on February 7, while his foot fractures did not require surgical intervention.

Now, this week, while training on a Supermoto bike, Jorge Martin crashed and suffered a complex fracture of the radius, some carpal bones on the left side and an ipsilateral calcaneal fracture (ankle).

After a surgical consultation, it was decided to proceed with surgery, which will take place today at the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona, to stabilise the fractures of the radius and the left scaphoid.

Martin will miss the 2025 MotoGP season opening Thailand Grand Prix this weekend and will be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenza Savadori at the event.

Recovery times for Martin will be determined after completion of the surgery.

Scaphoid injuries are generally one of the most troublesome for a rider to recover from. This is likely Martin’s championship defence over before it begins…

2025 MotoGP Calendar

GP Date Location 1 Mar-02 Thai GP, Chang 2 Mar-16 Argentina GP, Termas De Rio Hondo 3 Mar-30 Americas GP, COTA 4 Apr-13 Qatar GP, Lusail 5 Apr-27 Spanish GP, Jerez 6 May-11 French GP, Le Mans 7 May-25 British GP, Silverstone 8 Jun-08 Aragon GP, Aragon 9 Jun-22 Italian GP, Mugello 10 Jun-29 Dutch GP, Assen 11 Jul-13 German GP, Sachsenring 12 Jul-20 Czech GP, Brno 13 Aug-17 Austrian GP, Spielberg 14 Aug-24 Hungarian GP, Balaton Park 15 Sep-07 Catalan GP, Catalunya 16 Sep-14 San Marino GP, Misano 17 Sep-28 Japanese GP, Motegi 18 Oct-05 Indonesian GP, Mandalika 19 Oct-19 Austraian GP, Phillip Island 20 Oct-26 Malayasian GP, Sepang 21 Nov-09 Portuguese GP, Portimao 22 Nov-16 Valencia GP, Valencia

