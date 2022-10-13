MotoGP 2022 – Round 18 – Phillip Island

Friday AM Report #1

Much to the disappointment of all the social media harbingers of doom sharing clickbait images of water across the track ahead of the event, I am glad to report that we all woke to a beautiful morning here at Phillip Island, and the Aussie Superbike practice session got underway at 8am on the dot as scheduled.

The entry list is a bit thin for the support categories this weekend as it is not a round of the Australian Superbike Championship. Thus there is little to be gained other than bragging rights, and a bit of exposure for your sponsors to any of the crowd that are here early enough, or stay late enough, to catch any of the action that bookends the main game here that is MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3.

One point of interest here for the domestics here this weekend though is that Josh Waters is standing in for Wayne Maxwell on the Boost Mobile Ducati.

Waters only has a single day on the bike before this weekend so he is getting thrown in at the deep end, so to speak, but has the data and tips from Wayne Maxwell to help him through the weekend on the unfamiliar bike. Maxwell choosing not to ride as there is little to be gained from him doing so.

Broc Pearson having another outing on the DesmoSport Ducati is also a point of note as he prepares to finish the season with the Queensland based squad alongside Bryan Styaring.

YRT riders Cru Halliday and ASBK Championship leader Mike Jones will be using it as a shakedown ahead of the penultimate round of the championship here in late November.

Troy Herfoss and Penrite Honda have gone retro for the weekend with the Fireblade in a 30th anniversary colour scheme and Herfoss will be kitted out in Doohanesque riding gear for the races, although this morning he was just in his regular kit.

It was Herfoss that topped the morning practice session, but there is nothing much to be read into that as this morning’s session doesn’t count for much.

Aussie Superbike qualifying will take place at 1220 this afternoon, just after the Oceania Junior Cup kids hit the track for their opening session of the weekend. Full schedule is at the bottom of this page.

As for the weather forecast, there is a chance of a shower this morning, but it is fine now, and should be clear this afternoon ahead of a ‘mostly sunny’ Saturday and Sunday down here with forecast tops of around 18-degrees celsius.

Moto3 first practice is underway now. MotoGP hits the track at 0955. It is going to be a good day!

ASBK First Practice

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap 1 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 1m44.877 2 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R +0.294 3 Josh WATERS Ducati V4R +0.402 4 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R +1.917 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 +2.273 6 Michael JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 +3.397 7 Alastair HOOGENBOEZEM Yamaha YZF-R1 +12.396 8 Peter BERRY Suzuki GSXR +12.468 9 Cori BOURNE Suzuki GSXR +13.155 10 Tracey DAVIES Ducati P-gale +26.475

Phillip Island MotoGP Schedule

Friday Time Class Session 0755 Superbikes FP 0900 Moto3 FP1 0955 MotoGP FP1 1055 Moto2 FP1 1150 OJC FP 1220 Superbikes Q 1315 Moto3 FP2 1410 MotoGP FP2 1510 Moto2 FP2 1605 OJC Q 1640 Superbikes R1 1710 OJC R1 Saturday Time Class Session 0900 Moto3 FP3 0955 MotoGP FP3 1055 Moto2 FP3 1145 OJC R2 1235 Moto3 Q1 1300 Moto3 Q2 1330 MotoGP FP4 1410 MotoGP Q1 1435 MotoGP Q2 1510 Moto2 Q1 1535 Moto2 Q2 1605 Superbikes R2 1645 OJC R3 1740 Superbikes R3 Sunday Time Class Session 0900 Moto3 WUP 0920 Moto2 WUP 0940 MotoGP WUP 1100 Moto3 Race 1220 Moto2 Race 1400 MotoGP Race

2022 MotoGP Calendar