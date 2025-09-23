Royal Enfield Ride Into Spring Sale 2025

Celebrate the arrival of warmer weather with Royal Enfield’s Ride Into Spring Sale and receive up to $650 to customise your Royal Enfield with genuine accessories.

With a wide range of motorcycles on offer, there’s a model to suit every rider—whether you’re chasing weekend escapes, daily commutes, or long-distance adventures.

Royal Enfield’s are great right out of the box but there is nothing like making your bike your own, with a wide range of genuine accessories available to cover a huge variety of mods and cosmetic upgrades.

Running nationwide until 31 October 2025, the sale includes limited numbers of select new MY24 and earlier Royal Enfield models, giving customers the chance to own a piece of motorcycling heritage at an unbeatable price. To make ownership experience stress free, Every Royal Enfield comes with a three-year, unlimited kilometre warranty and three years roadside assistance.

RECEIVE $650 TOWARDS ACCESSORIES

For riders seeking timeless design with modern performance, the Interceptor 650 remains a favourite—delivering effortless style and a responsive parallel twin engine. The Continental GT 650 brings authentic café racer spirit, while the versatile Shotgun 650 transforms from a 2-up touring companion to a stripped-back single-seat bobber. Completing the line-up, the Super Meteor 650 offers the quintessential cruiser experience.

RECEIVE $500 TOWARDS ACCESSORIES

For city streets and everyday adventures, the Hunter 350 and Guerrilla 450 deliver urban agility with plenty of character. Meanwhile, the Meteor 350 and Classic 350 provide approachable comfort in a relaxed, retro-styled package.

FIND YOUR DEALERSHIP

Reach out to your dealership today to inquire about their current inventory and ex-demonstration pricing, and bring home your very own Royal Enfield motorcycle.

CONSIDERING FINANCE?

Our friendly finance support team is here to help you discuss your finance options! Click the button below to get in touch with a team member today. Take advantage of this limited-time offer whilst stocks last.

The Royal Enfield Ride Into Spring Sale is available now at participating dealerships across Australia until 31 October 2025.

The Fine Print

Terms & Conditions – Royal Enfield Ride into Spring Sale 2025.

Promotional period: The Ride into Spring Sale is Valid from September 22nd to October 31st 2025.

Eligible Models and Colours: Offer applies to selected models and colours only; Eligible models include MY24 and earlier models.

Discounts and Pricing: Receive $650 (Inc GST) towards accessories to be used in store on the following models – Interceptor 650, Continental 650, Shotgun 650 & Super Meteor 650; Receive $500 (Inc GST) towards accessories to be used in store on the following models – Hunter 350, Meteor 350, Classic 350 & Guerrilla 450.

Availability: Offer is valid while stocks lasts; Certain colours and models may be sold out at any time.

Royal Enfield Australia reserves the right to change or end the promotion at any time without notice.

Please check with your local Royal Enfield dealer for final pricing and model availability.

Promotion not valid with any other offer.

Please contact your nearest dealership for more information.