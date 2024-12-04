KTM Final Lap Sale

Don’t Miss the Final Lap Savings on KTM Enduro, Motocross, Cross Country and Mini Models!

This is your last chance to grab incredible savings with KTM’s exclusive Final Lap offer. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or just starting out, now is the perfect time to join the KTM family.

There’s savings of up to $2000 on the Motocross and Cross Country range, $2300 on Enduro models, as well as up to $1500 off Mini motorcycles, and this is all 2024 models.

Visit your nearest KTM dealer today and make the most of this limited-time offer. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by – the Final Lap is on now!

See the KTM Australia website for details on the range and model information.

KTM Motocross & Cross Country models New Ready to Ride Price Savings 125 XC 2024 $12,914 $1,000 250 XC 2024 $14,034 $1,000 250 XC-F 2024 $14,454 $1,000 300 XC 2024 $15,134 $1,250 350 XC-F 2024 $14,994 $1,250 450 XC-F 2024 $15,344 $1,250 125 SX 2024 $11,714 $1,500 250 SX 2024 $12,834 $1,500 250 SX-F 2024 $12,884 $1,500 300 SX 2024 $12,984 $1,500 350 SX-F 2024 $13,424 $1,750 450 SX-F 2024 $13,504 $2,000 KTM Enduro models New Ride-Away Price Savings 150 EXC 2024 $13,295 $1,920 250 EXC 2024 $14,995 $2,085 250 EXC SIX DAY 2024 $16,745 $2,240 300 EXC 2024 $16,495 $2,200 300 EXC SIX DAY 2024 $18,245 $2,300 300 EXC HARD ENDURO 2024 $19,495 $2,290 250 EXC-F 2024 $14,995 $2,090 250 EXC-F SIX DAY 2024 $16,715 $2,270 350 EXC-F 2024 $16,095 $2,150 350 EXC-F SIX DAY 2024 $17,995 $2,280 450 EXC-F 2024 $16,425 $2,170 450 EXC-F SIX DAY 2024 $18,475 $2,300 500 EXC-F 2024 $16,995 $2,270 500 EXC-F SIX DAY 2024 $18,945 $2,300 KTM Mini models New Ready to Ride Price Savings SX-E 3 2024 $6,145 $1,250 SX-E 5 2024 $8,970 $1,500 50 SX 2024 $6,005 $500 50 SX 2024 Factory Edition $6,805 $500 65 SX 2024 $7,430 $650 85 SX 17/14 2024 $8,770 $750 85 SX 19/16 2024 $8,890 $750

The Fine Print

Offer only available on selected KTM models until 31/12/2024 or while stocks last. KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH reserves the right – without prior notice and without specifying reasons – to change the offer for all models mentioned. Offer only available at participating authorised KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH dealers. No cash alternative is possible. All details are non-binding and specified with the proviso that errors, for instance in printing, setting and/or typing, may occur; such information is subject to change without notice at any time.