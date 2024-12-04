KTM Final Lap Sale
There’s savings of up to $2000 on the Motocross and Cross Country range, $2300 on Enduro models, as well as up to $1500 off Mini motorcycles, and this is all 2024 models.
See the KTM Australia website for details on the range and model information.
|KTM Motocross & Cross Country models
|New Ready to Ride Price
|Savings
|125 XC 2024
|$12,914
|$1,000
|250 XC 2024
|$14,034
|$1,000
|250 XC-F 2024
|$14,454
|$1,000
|300 XC 2024
|$15,134
|$1,250
|350 XC-F 2024
|$14,994
|$1,250
|450 XC-F 2024
|$15,344
|$1,250
|125 SX 2024
|$11,714
|$1,500
|250 SX 2024
|$12,834
|$1,500
|250 SX-F 2024
|$12,884
|$1,500
|300 SX 2024
|$12,984
|$1,500
|350 SX-F 2024
|$13,424
|$1,750
|450 SX-F 2024
|$13,504
|$2,000
|KTM Enduro models
|New Ride-Away Price
|Savings
|150 EXC 2024
|$13,295
|$1,920
|250 EXC 2024
|$14,995
|$2,085
|250 EXC SIX DAY 2024
|$16,745
|$2,240
|300 EXC 2024
|$16,495
|$2,200
|300 EXC SIX DAY 2024
|$18,245
|$2,300
|300 EXC HARD ENDURO 2024
|$19,495
|$2,290
|250 EXC-F 2024
|$14,995
|$2,090
|250 EXC-F SIX DAY 2024
|$16,715
|$2,270
|350 EXC-F 2024
|$16,095
|$2,150
|350 EXC-F SIX DAY 2024
|$17,995
|$2,280
|450 EXC-F 2024
|$16,425
|$2,170
|450 EXC-F SIX DAY 2024
|$18,475
|$2,300
|500 EXC-F 2024
|$16,995
|$2,270
|500 EXC-F SIX DAY 2024
|$18,945
|$2,300
|KTM Mini models
|New Ready to Ride Price
|Savings
|SX-E 3 2024
|$6,145
|$1,250
|SX-E 5 2024
|$8,970
|$1,500
|50 SX 2024
|$6,005
|$500
|50 SX 2024 Factory Edition
|$6,805
|$500
|65 SX 2024
|$7,430
|$650
|85 SX 17/14 2024
|$8,770
|$750
|85 SX 19/16 2024
|$8,890
|$750
The Fine Print
Offer only available on selected KTM models until 31/12/2024 or while stocks last. KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH reserves the right – without prior notice and without specifying reasons – to change the offer for all models mentioned. Offer only available at participating authorised KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH dealers. No cash alternative is possible. All details are non-binding and specified with the proviso that errors, for instance in printing, setting and/or typing, may occur; such information is subject to change without notice at any time.