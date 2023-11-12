Save $2000 with the Indian Motorcycle Runout Bonus!

The Indian Motorcycle Runout Bonus is on now and the savings are there for the taking. Indian are offering $2,000 off the MSRP of selected MY22-MY23 Indian Scout and FTR models.

Dealerships are stocked up nationally, with most colour choices available and demonstrators ready for test rides.

The offer is only available until December 31st, 2023, or while stocks last, so head into your local authorised Indian Motorcycle dealership today. Only available at participating dealers.

Head over to the Indian Motorcycle Australia website to check out the Runout Bonus:

https://www.indianmotorcycle.com.au/offers/

Eligible MY22-MY23 Indian Scout Models

Scout | Scout Bobber | Scout Bobber Twenty | Scout Rogue

Eligible MY22-MY23 Indian FTR Models

FTR | FTR S | FTR Sport | FTR R Carbon | FTR Special Edition | FTR Championship Edition

Contact your local dealer to learn more, or to organise a test ride today!