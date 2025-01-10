Australia’s only 2024 APE Talon Road King 131

Morgan & Wacker Harley

Only One Available in Australia

$54,990 RA

The Limited Edition 2024 APE Talon Harley-Davidson Road King 131 is a stunning combination of power, style, and exclusivity, making it a true collector’s item. This is #2 of only 10 ever produced and the ONLY one available in Australia, and it is available from Morgan and Wacker H-D Sydney.

2024 APE Talon Road King 131 features

Billiard Grey with APE Branding and build number #2 of 10

Screamin’ Eagle/Ohlins Remote Reservoir Rear Shocks

H-D Tall Handlebar Risers with H-D Dragbars to seat you in a more aggressive riding position

Colour matched 19 inch wrap around front fender

Flush Mount Fuel Cap

APE 131ci Engine Combo, carefully assembled and blueprint by the highly skilled APE Technicians

APE Propriety Licenced Cycle-Rama, Inc CR485 cam

Screamin’ Eagle Extreme Flow Intake Manifold

Screamin’ Eagle Hi Flow 5.5gps Injector Kit

H-D Ventilator with upgraded taller filter element

Screamin’ Eagle Street Cannon Mufflers

Comprehensive Dyno Tune

Super smooth power delivery with huge mid range torque!

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a bike that turns heads and makes history. Contact Morgan & Wacker H-D Sydney (link) today to find out more or click the link to secure it today! They can also assist with finance.

Morgan & Wacker Harley-Davidson Sydney

321A Parramatta Rd, Auburn, NSW, 2144, Australia

(02) 9129 4400

2024 APE Talon Road King 131 Images