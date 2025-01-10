Australia’s only 2024 APE Talon Road King 131
Morgan & Wacker Harley
Only One Available in Australia
$54,990 RA
The Limited Edition 2024 APE Talon Harley-Davidson Road King 131 is a stunning combination of power, style, and exclusivity, making it a true collector’s item. This is #2 of only 10 ever produced and the ONLY one available in Australia, and it is available from Morgan and Wacker H-D Sydney.
2024 APE Talon Road King 131 features
- Billiard Grey with APE Branding and build number #2 of 10
- Screamin’ Eagle/Ohlins Remote Reservoir Rear Shocks
- H-D Tall Handlebar Risers with H-D Dragbars to seat you in a more aggressive riding position
- Colour matched 19 inch wrap around front fender
- Flush Mount Fuel Cap
- APE 131ci Engine Combo, carefully assembled and blueprint by the highly skilled APE Technicians
- APE Propriety Licenced Cycle-Rama, Inc CR485 cam
- Screamin’ Eagle Extreme Flow Intake Manifold
- Screamin’ Eagle Hi Flow 5.5gps Injector Kit
- H-D Ventilator with upgraded taller filter element
- Screamin’ Eagle Street Cannon Mufflers
- Comprehensive Dyno Tune
Super smooth power delivery with huge mid range torque!
Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a bike that turns heads and makes history. Contact Morgan & Wacker H-D Sydney (link) today to find out more or click the link to secure it today! They can also assist with finance.
Morgan & Wacker Harley-Davidson Sydney
321A Parramatta Rd, Auburn, NSW, 2144, Australia
(02) 9129 4400