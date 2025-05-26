Berik Mugello & Berik Sicily leather suits

Berik Mugello (Black/Hi-Vis/Red) – $1,199.95 RRP

Engineered for performance, the Berik Mugello One-Piece Motorcycle Leather Suit combines cutting-edge protection with unmatched comfort. Built for riders who push their limits, this suit features Tense-Tex Stretch material, strategically placed on the arms and back of the knees, to provide exceptional flexibility and freedom of movement, no matter how intense the ride.

Designed with an aerodynamic hump, it optimizes your riding position for improved aerodynamics, helping you stay smooth and fast on the track. Perforated leather inserts enhance airflow for superior ventilation, while reinforced leather on the shoulders, elbows, and seat ensures you stay protected where it matters most.

Polychloroprene material on the wrist and neck enhances overall comfort, offering a secure fit without sacrificing mobility. Whether you’re racing, carving through corners, or simply craving a smooth ride, the Berik MUGELLO Leather Suit is the perfect choice for the sport rider who demands both performance and protection.

Berik Mugello features

1.2 – 1.3 Premium Italian Cow Leather

‘TENSE-TEX’ Stretch Inserts

Fixed Mesh Lining

CE Elbows & Shoulders (Removable)

Aerodynamic Hump

Double Layer Elbow, Shoulders & Seat

Velcro ‘Inside Chest’ (protector ready)

Neoprene Wrist & Neck (comfort)

Sliders Ready

CE ‘AA’

‘Personal ID’ Provision

Ribbed Rear-Waist, Shoulder & Knee

Moulded PVC / Alloy Shoulder Protectors

Raised Padded Panels upper-chest, Hips & Shoulders

Knee Sliders (included)

Available in sizes 48-58

Head to your local Berik stockist or the Berik Australia website – www.berik.com.au for more information.

Berik Sicily (Black/Pink) – $899.95 RRP

The Sicily Suit is anything but budget—while it comes at an excellent price, there’s no compromise on quality. Built for serious riders, this suit offers premium cowhide leather for unparalleled durability, impact resistance, and comfort, without cutting any corners.

Crafted with high-density Tense-Tex stretch inserts, the Sicily provides the perfect blend of flexibility and safety, ensuring both comfort and superior protection. Its aerodynamic design enhances mobility, allowing for unrestricted movement whether you’re carving mountain roads or pushing your limits on the track.

Get ready to hit the mountains or own the track—choose the Sicily Suit for performance you can trust.

Berik Sicily features

1.1 – 1.2 Premium Cow Leather

‘TENSE-TEX’ Stretch Inserts

Fixed Mesh Lining

CE Elbows & Shoulders (Removable)

Aerodynamic Hump

Double Layer Elbow, Shoulders & Seat

Velcro ‘Inside Chest’ (protector ready)

Neoprene Wrist & Neck (comfort)

Sliders Ready

CE ‘AA’

‘Personal ID’ Provision

Ribbed Rear-Waist, Shoulder & Knee

Moulded PVC Shoulder Protectors

Knee Sliders (not included)

Available in sizes 38-48

Head to your local Berik stockist or the Berik Australia website – www.berik.com.au for more information.