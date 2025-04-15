2025 Grabbo Trail & Track VIP Race Experience

Yep, it’s happening again! Grabbo’s Trail and Track is fired up to announce the return of their epic collaboration with GASGAS for 2025. That’s right – for the third year running, they’re bringing back the ultimate VIP Race Experience, and this time, the dial is turned up to 11.

After a wild ride in 2024 – including Ben ‘Grabbo’ Grabham lining up with VIP legends in four of the five desert races (even with a busted hand at Hattah – the machine doesn’t quit) – they’re coming in hotter than ever.

Grabbo even went and bettered his Finke result on the GASGAS EC 500F, and closed the season by being crowned King of the West for a third year straight at the brutal Kalgoorlie Desert Race.

Ben ‘Grabbo’ Grabham

“I’m stoked to be racing the GASGAS EC range again,” says Grabbo. “Straight out of the crate, these bikes are the most powerful I’ve ridden. Once we throw on the race parts and tune them up? Even better. I don’t race for a living anymore — I race because I love it, and these bikes make me want to keep lining up.”

Better handling, more grunt, and a setup that screams go time. Our VIPs? They get the best of it.

WHAT’S COMING IN 2025?

The Finke Desert Race VIP package is back, however it’s already SOLD OUT… the good news: 2026 bookings are now open, and it’s the 50th anniversary of the event, so you won’t want to miss that one.

Next up: Hattah Desert Race, Don River Dash, and the big finale out west at Kalgoorlie. And there’s something new in the mix…

NEW RACE DROP: YELLOW MOUNTAIN

The Yellow Mountain Cross Country joins the VIP calendar for 2025 – 240 km of open farmland, flowing single track and good times, racing from Condobolin to Tottenham and back. Grabbo’s only raced it once (back in 2008 — and yep, he won), now heading back with a full VIP setup.

“This one’s been on my radar for years,” says Grabbo. “It’s a mix of speed and flow – like Finke with a twist. I reckon our crew is going to love it.”

NEW FOR 2025: CUSTOM BIKE BUILDS + RACE PREP

Want a race weapon that’s built for you? 2025 introduces Grabbo’s bike build and race prep packages – think suspension dial-ins, custom engines, and race-ready setups tailored to your riding style and budget. With over 30 years building bikes for desert, enduro, and flat track – yeah, you’re in safe hands.

BACK AGAIN: VIP RIDE EXPERIENCES

The VIP Wild West Ride made some noise last year, and we’re bringing it back in 2025 – plus a few new adventures we’re not quite ready to drop just yet (watch this space). Grabbo also linked up with Adam Riemann in WA and Ballard’s Offroad in NSW to deliver some killer trail rides – and yep, some of those will be returning too.

DON’T JUST TAKE IT FROM US…

Brodie Crane, QLD

“The setup was unreal. Felt good straight away. Big thanks to the team for making it a breeze.” — Don River Dash 2024

John Pilla, VIC

“The most dangerous thing I’ve ever done — and the best. Grabbo’s team nailed it. Bike, tips, fuel stops, food, ice baths — you name it, they had it covered.” — Finke Desert Race 2024

Georgia Hanhrahan, QLD

“Just do it — and do it with Grabbo. Everything was sorted. I didn’t have to worry about a thing. Unreal experience.” — Finke Desert Race 2024

Jason Johnson, NSW

“Grabbo worked on my bike all week, fine-tuning it every day until it felt perfect. Absolute legends.” — Finke Desert Race 2024

KEEN TO GET ON THE GAS?

