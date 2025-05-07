2025 MotoGP

Gresini FanPower Sponsorships

It all started last year with a simple question: What if MotoGP fans could go from watching the race… to becoming part of the team?

At the end of the 2023 season, a group of friends from the MotoGP Guru team — at the time a project under Animoca, a Hong Kong–based company — began thinking about the possibility of creating something truly unique in the history of motorsports. In fact, you could say in the sports business as a whole.

The idea was to offer fans access to something far more exclusive than simply watching the race from the grandstands or visiting the paddock.

What if fans were official sponsors, even if just for one race weekend?

And not just in name — with all the real benefits of an actual MotoGP sponsor.

Traditionally, being a sponsor in a global championship like MotoGP has only been accessible to established businesses — not private individuals. That all changed in 2024, with the launch of the first-ever fan sponsorship program in MotoGP history, giving supporters the opportunity to become official Gresini Racing sponsors through the purchase of tiered experience packages that include all the privileges of a real team partner.

For the first time, starting last season, Gresini Racing allowed fans to put their own name on an official MotoGP bike— specifically, on the bikes of none other than eight-time World Champion Marc Márquez and his brother Álex Márquez, a former Moto2 and Moto3 champion and current title contender in MotoGP.

But the privileges didn’t stop there. The sponsorship experience includes:

Full paddock access for the entire weekend.

Access to the Gresini Racing hospitality, with a reserved table and the opportunity to dine and spend time with team members, riders, and other sponsors.

A guided visit to the Gresini garage (pit box) during sessions, coordinated by the Fan Powered Sponsorship team and the Gresini guest coordinator.

Access to the exclusive Pit Lane Walk, where all MotoGP and support class teams open their boxes to showcase their bikes to paddock guests.

Official Gresini Racing merchandise and a special edition Tifansi team t-shirt.

The chance to ride the Tifansi scooter around the MotoGP paddock — and experience the weekend from the front row.

This season, Gresini Racing is off to a flying start:

Fermín Aldeguer #54 is battling for Rookie of the Year, proving he can fight with the best — while Álex Márquez #73 has claimed his first MotoGP victory in Jerez aboard the Ducati GP24 and is now a true title contender.

He’s delivering incredible results for Gresini Racing, worthy of the legendary number of his brother Marc… who, as we know, has won a few things in his career.

And we’re back on track too — after a productive offseason of preparation.

The big news for 2025 is the introduction of single-day Paddock Passes.

Fans can now enjoy the full experience of the complete package for just one day — choosing Friday, Saturday, or Sunday — while receiving grandstand tickets for the other two days.

This makes the experience more accessible while still giving fans a full taste of race weekend like never before.

For those who just can’t get enough of the engines’ roar, multi-race bundles called “La Famiglia” and “Il Presidente” are available.

This initiative aligns with Tifansi’s goal of fostering deeper connections and offering fans exclusive in-person experiences they truly care about.

But What is “Tifansi”?

During the offseason, Tifansi acquired the MotoGP Guru business, and are now setting the bar even higher: relaunching both the MotoGP prediction games and the Fan Powered Sponsorship Program under a single, fan-first platform.

Tifansi is built for fans — with one mission: to bring them closer to the action through unique experiences and content they won’t find anywhere else.

Jeromy Wells – Tifansi CEO

“Our vision is simple: to reward fans for their time, attention, and participation. By offering exclusive access, community-driven engagement, and rewarding experiences, Tifansi aims to enhance the MotoGP experience and provide unmatched value to fans and partners alike.”

Gresini FanPower Packages:

Podium 1 (Full Weekend Pass)

your name on one of the team bikes at the race weekend of your choice

1 Team Gresini MotoGP FanPower Jacket

1 Tifansi FanPower T-shirt

1 Team Gresini MotoGP FanPower Polo Shirt

1 Paddock Pass for an entire weekend at any GP (to be specified by the sponsor)

Priority Use of scooters at circuit for the duration of your experience

Guest Liaison team member at each race to assist you with any of your needs

Gresini Hospitality for your race day/weekend

Annual Membership to Tifansi

5000 entries to win Alex’s Ducati Panigale V4S training bike

3500 TIFO in the MotoGP Guru Apps, so you can bet and win more prizes

Visit the Pit Lane and Team Gresini Box during your experience

Podium 2 (Daily Paddock Pass)

your name on one of the team bikes at the race weekend of your choice

1 Tifansi FanPower T-shirt

1 Team Gresini MotoGP FanPower Polo Shirt

1 Daily Paddock Pass for Friday, Saturday OR Sunday at any GP (to be specified by the sponsor)

General Admission Tribune tickets for the remaining days

Priority Use of scooters at circuit for the day you are in the paddock

Guest Liaison team member at each race to assist you with any of your needs

Access to Gresini Hospitality for your race day of your choice

Annual Membership to Tifansi

2500 entries to win Alex’s Ducati Panigale V4S training bike

1500 TIFO in the MotoGP Guru Apps, so you can bet and win more prizes

Visit the Pit Lane and Team Gresini Box during your daily experience in the paddock

Podium 3 (Experience not included, you can win it by raffle)

1 Tifansi FanPower T-shirt

1 Team Gresini MotoGP FanPower Polo Shirt

Annual Membership to Tifansi

500 entries to win Alex’s Ducati Panigale V4S training bike

500 TIFO in the MotoGP Guru Apps, so you can bet and win more prizes

Every weekend you’ll go in the draw to win one of two P2 Packages at each MotoGP Grand Prix

La Famiglia

your name on one of the team bikes at the race weekend of your choice

4 Team Gresini MotoGP FanPower Jacket

4 Tifansi FanPower T-shirt

4 Team Gresini MotoGP FanPower Polo Shirt

4 Paddock Pass for an entire weekend at any GP (to be specified by the sponsor – you can spread them among more races if you want)

Priority Use of scooters at circuit for the duration of your experience

Guest Liaison team member at each race to assist you with any of your needs

Gresini Hospitality for your race day/weekend

Annual Membership to Tifansi

20,000 entries to win Alex’s Ducati Panigale V4S training bike

15,000 TIFO in the MotoGP Guru Apps, so you can bet and win more prizes

Visit the Pit Lane and Team Gresini Box during your experience

Il Presidente (Seasonal Pass)

Your name on one of the team bikes at the every race of the season (from the date of your purchase)

1 Team Gresini MotoGP FanPower Jacket

1 Tifansi FanPower T-shirt

1 Team Gresini MotoGP FanPower Polo Shirt

Seasonal Black Pass issued by Gresini Racing ( including 2025 MotoGp test)

Priority Use of scooters at circuit during the whole MotoGP World championship

Guest Liaison team member at each race to assist you with any of your needs

Gresini Hospitality for your race day/weekend

Annual Membership to Tifansi

10,000 entries to win Alex’s Ducati Panigale V4S training bike

10,000 TIFO in the MotoGP Guru Apps, so you can bet and win more prizes

Visit the Pit Lane and Team Gresini Box during your experience

To book your experience contact the FanPower team by e-mail at [email protected] or WhatsApp +39 3469513193. They will help clarify questions, provide all necessary information and assist you with secure payment to secure your package. Spaces are limited and demand for sponsorship high, so get in quick.