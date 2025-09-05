Guenther Steiner takes over Tech3

Red Bull KTM Tech3 is heading into a new chapter, with Guenther Steiner leading a consortium that will take full ownership of the MotoGP and Moto3 squads. The change of hands will come into play from the 2026 season.

Founded in 1990, Tech3 is one of the MotoGP paddock’s longest-serving teams. Joining the MotoGP class in 2001 after winning the 2000 250cc title, the team has taken 38 MotoGP podiums and won two MotoGP Grand Prix races to date.

Hervé Poncharal

“This is the end of an era, but also the beginning of an exciting one for all of us. I’m very proud of everything we’ve achieved since Tech3 was born, winning MotoGP races and taking so many podiums, as well as what we have built over these decades with all the people we crossed paths with. When Guenther approached me with an interest in the team, it seemed to fall into place as the perfect moment to make this change. I know that Guenther will lead the team with direction, ambition, and integrity – not forgetting that little bit of rock’n’roll spirit it was founded on. Tech3 will be in good hands to help it grow even more in this new era for MotoGP.”

With new ownership comes a new era for Tech3. Guenther Steiner will step in as CEO, while project partner Richard Coleman takes over as Team Principal. Founder and long-time boss Hervé Poncharal will see the team through the current season before moving into a consultant role, focusing on developing young riders and passing on his wealth of MotoGP knowledge.

The outfit will continue to run as Tech3, stay based in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France, and field KTM machinery under their existing agreements.

Steiner, well known for his straight-talking years as Haas F1’s Team Principal, brings decades of motorsport experience from rallying through to senior posts at Jaguar and Red Bull Racing. Coleman also arrives with over ten years of world championship-level involvement, from touring cars to running his own sports management consultancy.

Steiner has been evaluating opportunities in MotoGP for more than two years, driven by a long-standing belief in MotoGP’s strength as a sports entertainment property alongside the potential to evolve Tech3 from a successful racing team into a sports franchise. The mission on arrival is to maximise both – retaining the team’s sporting pedigree whilst beginning a new era at the forefront of fan connection as the sport continues its trajectory of growth. The acquisition transaction will be funded by a group of investors led by IKON Capital.

Guenther Steiner

“This is a fantastic opportunity. Tech3 is a great team with a huge amount of potential and an impressive legacy. Hervé’s impact on the team and MotoGP itself cannot be overstated, and we’re honoured to take over and keep building on those foundations. We’re excited to become part of the MotoGP paddock and maximise the potential of the team and the sport as it continues to grow, helping to bring it to new audiences.”

Richard Coleman

“We are approaching this project with humility, recognising the incredible talent and expertise that already exists across the MotoGP paddock, but also with ambition. We’re here to compete, not just participate, on every level, with a real passion for the sport. We want to connect with even more fans and show off the best of MotoGP.”

Carlos Ezpeleta, MotoGP Chief Sporting Officer

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Guenther to MotoGP. We’re in a great moment for the sport, continuing our trajectory of growth, and poised for that to accelerate even more. Tech3’s legacy speaks for itself, as does Hervé’s contribution to the sport, and this new era is set to build on that even further so this is an exciting win-win. Although he will still be around as he transitions into a consultant role from next year, we want to thank Hervé for everything he has achieved and contributed to MotoGP, and give Guenther and Richard a warm welcome to our paddock. We’re excited to work all together.”

ABOUT GUENTHER STEINER

Guenther Steiner is a highly respected motorsport executive and engineer, best known as the founding Team Principal of the Haas F1 Team, where he successfully established the first American-led outfit in Formula One in more than three decades. With over 40 years of experience spanning Formula 1, World Rally, and NASCAR, Steiner has built a reputation for his hands-on leadership, technical expertise, and unfiltered, charismatic personality. Beyond his achievements in motorsport, Steiner has become a global fan favourite thanks to his candid appearances on Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive, where his humour, authenticity, and straightforward approach have made him one of the sport’s most recognisable and influential figures.

ABOUT RICHARD COLEMAN

Richard Coleman is an accomplished motorsport executive and the founder and CEO of Mayfield Sports Management, based at Silverstone. With over a decade of experience, Coleman has a strong engineering and management background in motorsport working across World Rally, World Touring Cars, and World Endurance, he combines technical expertise with strategic leadership. Coleman has owned and managed successful racing teams, including Bamboo Engineering, which competed in the British Touring Car Championship, World Touring Car Championship, and GP3 Series before merging to form Craft Bamboo Racing. He has also served as an elected FIA representative and as a board member of the European Rugby League. Under his leadership, Mayfield has brokered over USD 150 million in sponsorship deals across motorsport, football, and cycling.

ABOUT IKON CAPITAL

IKON Capital is an investment platform and advisory business which focuses exclusively on the sports, media and entertainment sectors. The business was founded by Damien O‘Donohoe and Markus Gloël who have previously held leadership and advisory roles at a number of global leading rights holders and investment firms including; Sixth Street Partners, Live Nation, KKR and the San Francisco 49ers.