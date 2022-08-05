Injuiry rules Guintoli out of Suzuka 8 Hour

Yoshimura Suzuki Endurance Racing Team Motul’s Sylvain Guintoli will not participate in the Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance World Championship third round that takes place this weekend.

Unfortunately Guintoli has sustained a hand injury and will not be able to race this weekend but has headed home to prepare himself for the final round, the Bol d’Or 24 Hours in September.

Sylvain Guintoli

“I am really gutted I can’t race this weekend. Returning to the Suzuka 8H after 2 years was a great challenge, but unfortunately it’s impossible for me to race. We are leading the World Championship and I was looking forward to try to win this fantastic race. I wish the Team and my Team mates all the best, I know there are very strong and I can’t wait to be back at the Bol d’Or for the next and final race of 2022.”

2022 Suzuka 8 Hour Schedule

Saturday 6 August:

14h15-15h00: Free Practice

15h30-17h00: Top 10 Trial

17h00: Post-Top 10 Trial press conference

Sunday 7 August:

08h30-09h15: Warm-up

11h30: Start of 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race

19h30: Finish of 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race

20h00: Post-race press conference

The Suzuka 8 Hours is back on the FIM EWC calendar in 2022 having not taken place since 2019 due to the global health crisis. Operated by Honda-owned Mobilityland, Suzuka features a unique figure-of-eight layout and presents a considerable challenge for riders thanks to its wide variety of corners. Opened initially as a test track for the Japanese motor giant in 1962, the venue hosted the first edition of the famous Suzuka 8 Hours motorbike race in 1978, nine years before staging its first Japanese Formula One Grand Prix. The Suzuka 8 Hours has been a popular feature on the EWC calendar and a key fixture on the international calendar since with leading grand prix motorcycle racers taking part – and winning – over the years.

