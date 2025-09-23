2025 Honda Customs Competition

The 2025 Honda Customs Competition has drawn to a close, and the standout creation came from Italy. MAAN Motocicli’s take on the GB350S, named ‘Hachimaan’, emerged as the popular winner, collecting more votes than any entry in the contest’s history.

This year’s competition centred on the learner-legal Honda GB350S, a retro-inspired machine with timeless lines and simple, universal appeal. With its clean canvas of two wheels, bars and engine, the GB350S offered builders an ideal platform to showcase their imagination, individuality and craftsmanship.

P1 Hachimaan – Italy

Taking a total of 9,572 votes – 31% of the total 30,094 cast – on www.hondacustoms.com was perhaps the most extreme reinterpretation of the GB350S, the Hachimaan. Created by 2022 Hondacustoms champions MAAN Motocicil (@motocicliaudaci), the bike adopts a Japanese-Bobber style finished in a rich, glistening blue, and sporting a number of custom components.

“Winning the second time around is a great satisfaction,” said Nicola Manca, founder and head of Motocicli Audaci. “The first time you might win by chance, audacity or other reasons: beginner’s luck. But winning the second time around is a confirmation that is always difficult to achieve and never to be taken for granted. It is a seal of approval that makes us realise we are on the right track”.

P2 Mia – Portugal

Exchanging blows with Hachimaan throughout the voting process was Portugal’s ‘Mia’, a retro styled bike that channels pure café racer style. Built by the team at Portuguese dealer TubaisMoto (@tubaismoto), Mia features a custom upright front fairing and an old school screen that exudes hints of a 1960s racer, complete with wire-spoked wheels.

P3 Grand (B)rix – Sporty Bike – Germany

Like in 2024, rounding out the podium in this year’s contest was Germany with the subtly beautiful Grand (B)rix Sporty Bike. Created by the team at the flagship Honda Centre dealership in Frankfurt, Grand (B)rix Sporty Bike channelled a timeless look through a black and gold colour combination, and subtle modifications throughout, such as yokes dropped through the forks to lower the front end, new handlebars with a more aggressive angle, new bar end mirrors and grips for a cafe racer look.

Completing the competition’s top five were two of the stunning entries from Spain and Portugal’s Garage Dreams contest – the MBX350, built by Spanish dealer Servihonda Málaga (@servihondamalaga) and the Rocket Lion from Spain’s Honda Motor Centre Leon.

P4 MBX350 – Spain

Focusing on a completely different decade, the MBX350’s look is defined by its squared-off styling, and an iconic paint job evoking memories of the Spanish-made two-stroke MBX80 of the 80s.

Re-finished wheels, forks and swingarm in bright silver (plus evocative Pro-Link decal in red) further differentiated the MBX350 from its rival builds. At the same time, period-correct square mirrors and a stubby Tavi exhaust system rounded out the modifications.

P5 The Rocket Lion – Spain

The Rocket Lion from Honda Motor Centre Leon utilised a modified RC181 fairing and screen up front, paired with a custom seat and rear cowling shaped to give the bike the riding position of an old school GP bike.

Michelin Road Classic tyres, titanium hardware throughout, and a patina-finished oversize logo round out the look.