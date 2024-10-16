2024 International Six Days Enduro

Galicia, Spain – NOCO FIM 6DAYS

Day Three

France has extended their lead on day three of the NOCO FIM 6DAYS in the World Trophy. Australia are in fourth with a 17-minute deficit to the leaders.

The United States maintain their advantage in the Women’s World Trophy, despite pressure from Australia who continue to run second.

Sweden have edged clear of rivals France in the Junior World Trophy category. Team Australia currently holds down fourth in the Juniors.

ISDE Day Three

After two days of the Santiago loop at the NOCO FIM 6DAYS, riders awoke on day three to a new course and a fresh set of special tests.

Already saturated terrain combined with unsettled weather resulted in organisers opting to use the Vilatuxe-Lalincourse, originally proposed for day four.

With over 200 kilometres of riding planned for the day, riders would welcome the NOCO Parc Fermé on Wednesday evening to complete the first half of this year’s race.

World Trophy

At the head of the World Trophy classification, France set out to maintain their race lead. As they have done so far this week, the French quartet of Theo Espinasse (Beta), Hugo Blanjoue (Honda), Leo Le Quere (TM) and Julien Roussaly (Sherco) all placed at the sharp end of the results. With the four riders coming home inside the top twenty, they now lead by over seven minutes with three days remaining.

The fight for vice-champion saw the United States regroup and close in on Spain in second place. A superb ride by them resulted in Spain’s advantage over the United States shrinking from forty seconds to just eight.

Australia remains in fourth. Ten minutes behind Spain and the United States, they are eight minutes clear of the Czech Republic, who hold down fifth. Belgium continues to place well in this year’s NOCO FIM 6DAYS with sixth.

Jonte Reynders – Australia

“Wasn’t my best day, few mistakes which cost me some time but couldn’t seem to gel with the tracks today. Re group for tomorrow and keep pushing and try clean up the mistakes. Overall classification after day 3: P11 Outright. P3 in E2 Class. World Trophy Team Australia fourth.”

Kyron Bacon – Australia

“Day 3 all done! Tracks were super slippery but a much better day for me, only had one small tip over second last test but kept it clean most of the day! Looking forward to getting back out there tomorrow. Managed 12th overall and fourth in E1 today. Team Australia trophy team in fourth.”

Helped largely by Antoine Magain (Sherco), who placed fourth outright today, they are keeping the pressure on the Czech Republic.

Antoine Magain

“The last two days have been really good. On day one I started at the back but moved forward these past days and have been able to ride a good pace. Today was very nice. With fresh special tests, the grass was a nice change to race on. It’s proving a tough race – the liaisons are challenging. But I’m feeling good on the bike and will keep my focus up to try and end the 6DAYS® in the top ten.”

World Trophy Standings after Day Three

Pos Team Time/Gap 1 FRANCE 7:57’28.14 2 SPAIN 7’07.02 3 USA 7’15.74 4 AUSTRALIA 17’00.37 5 CZECH REPUBLIC 24’59.40 6 BELGIUM 29’15.57 7 CHILE 33’38.48 8 SWEDEN 37’42.14 9 AUSTRIA 39’41.34 10 PORTUGAL 40’17.70

Women’s World Trophy

At first glance the United States look to have control of things in the Women’s World Trophy competition thanks to a three-minute-and-thirty-four-second lead.

However, despite having taken big chunks out of their rivals Australia on days one and two, they only managed to extend their lead today by five seconds. With both nations having vast amounts of NOCO FIM 6DAYS experience, the second half of this race could begin to tell a different story if Australia continue to apply the pressure.

Danielle McDonald

“Day two and three done, half way through! Team Australia still in a strong second place. Day two yesterday wasn’t the best day for me as I was struggling with my leg injury all day and I even managed to get bogged, but I finished off the day with a pretty solid last test. Day day today was a much better day for me I finally had a clean run and some good tests, I even scored myself a fifth place for today! We’ll keep chipping away day four tomorrow let’s go!”

Jessica Gardiner

“Well we started with an amazing first lap, I put down some good test times and was in a epic battle with the girls in 2-4th, Badia, Archer and I were all only 2 secs apart going into the second last test – unfortunately a small mistake put me down on the ground in an awkward spot and as I tried to remount I crashed again the other way and before I knew it my main competitor of the day was in the my wheel before I could get my bike going! Full rookie error, throwing away a good 20+ secs. Still managed to put together my best day yet for P4 individually. As a team we were solid today, only losing 20 secs to America… we just need to keep these bikes upright. Conditions today were yuck, more heavy rainfall, misty clouds and rain, cold and even raining on us in the special tests. Truly challenging conditions! Aussie girls sitting P2!”

Sweden completes the top three but are almost nine minutes behind Australia. However, they hold a ten-minute-and-twenty-second lead over France in fourth. Spain completes the top five, with Italy in sixth.

Francesca Nocera

“Due to a lot of injuries this season, my preparation coming into the 6DAYS was far from ideal, but I’m fighting hard. It’s my first time racing the 6DAYS too, so now that we’ve reached the end of day three, this is the longest I’ve ever raced. The body is feeling it for sure, but I’m determined to keep going.”

Women’s World Trophy Standings after Day Three

Pos Team Time/Gap 1 USA 6:55’43.05 2 AUSTRALIA +3’34.07 3 SWEDEN +12’24.19 4 FRANCE +23’02.29 5 SPAIN +40’27.76 6 ITALY +1:02’39.97 7 CANADA +1:06’01.71 8 GREAT BRITAIN +1:11’15.05 9 GERMANY +1:40’18.75 10 NEW ZEALAND +3:22’01.63

Junior World Trophy

Pulling ahead in this year’s Junior World Trophy battle, leaders Sweden had the measure of closest rivals France on day three. Fronted by Max Ahlin (KTM) in eighth, all three team members slotted inside the top twenty-five overall to increase their advantage to two-minutes-and-eight-seconds.

The fight for the final step of the podium continues to be played out between the United States and Australia. Australia beat the United States by three seconds to close within one-minute of them. Spain and Great Britain remain fifth and sixthrespectively.

Despite Italy exiting the race early on day one, team rider Kevin Cristino (Fantic) continues to uphold national pride. The youngster was the best-placed Junior World Trophy rider on day three with sixth overall.

Kevin Cristino

“It’s been a fantastic day for me today, being able to start closer to the front has helped a lot and I could try to follow the line of riders like Holcombe and Garcia. Today I was the fastest Junior World Trophy rider, sixth overall and second in Enduro3. Now, I want to keep pushing for a good result in this 6DAYS.”

Junior World Trophy Standings after Day Three

Pos Team Time/Gap 1 SWEDEN 6:04’31.67 2 FRANCE +2’08.68 3 USA +8’05.53 4 AUSTRALIA +9’05.03 5 SPAIN +13’56.18 6 GREAT BRITAIN +17’33.24 7 PORTUGAL +37’47.38 8 CANADA +41’34.29 9 FIM LA +46’35.82 10 BELGIUM +3:03’55.06

Outright

In the overall individual classification, the fight for outright honours continues to rage between Spain’s Josep Garcia (KTM) and Great Britain’s Steve Holcombe (Honda).

With Holcombe winning day two, Garcia responded in style today to top the time sheets in Galicia. With Holcombe second, France’s Theo Espinasse (Beta) delivered another impressive ride with third.

The Enduro1 category saw victory on day three go to Garcia, with Espinasse forty seconds behind in second. France’s Hugo Blanjoue (Honda) took third.

Holcombe topped Enduro2 for the third day in a row. Italy’s Samuele Bernardini made it a Honda one-two with second place, while Sweden’s Max Ahlin (KTM) was third.

Day three was one to remember for Antoine Magain (Sherco), with the Belgian winning Enduro3. Italy’s Kevin Cristino (Fantic) and Matteo Cavallo (TM) rounded out the top three.

There was no stopping the United States’ Brandy Richards (KTM), who once again topped the Women’s time sheets. Spain’s Mireia Badia (Rieju) came closest to Richards in second, while New Zealand’s Rachael Archer (Kawasaki) finished third.

The Aussies dropped outside the top-10 despite holding strong in the Team standings, with Kyron Bacon finishing the stage in 12th, Reynders 16th, Riordan 25th and Strang 33rd.

In the combined individual standings that has Reynders leading the Aussies in 12th, Bacon 18th, Angus Riordan 22nd as a Junior, and Josh Strang 31st. Korey McMahon is 38th.

2024 ISDE Day Three Stage Top 10

Pos Rider Cat Time/Gap 1 GARCIA MONTANA Josep E1 40’12.08 2 HOLCOMBE Steve E2 +20.61″ 3 ESPINASSE Theophile E1 +40.82″ 4 MAGAIN Antoine E3 +1′ 01.67″ 5 BLANJOUE Hugo E1 +1’11.31 7 BERNARDINI Samuele E2 +1’18.63 8 AHLIN Max E2 +1’30.09″ 9 CAVALLO Matteo E3 +1’30.71″ 10 OLIVEIRA Dante E2 +1’41.21″ 11 ALIX Antoine E3 +1’41.76″ 12 BACON Kyron E1 +1’44.55″ Other Aussies …16 REYNDERS Jonte E2 +1’52.68 25 RIORDAN Angus E1 +2’20.85 33 STRANG Josh E3 +2’50.18

2024 ISDE Overall Top 10 after Day Three

Pos Rider Cat Nat Time/Gap 1 GARCIA MONTANA Josep E1 ESP 1:56’10.31 2 HOLCOMBE Steve E2 GBR +27.86 3 ESPINASSE Theophile E1 FRA +1’55.76 4 BLANJOUE Hugo E1 FRA +2’59.45 5 MAGAIN Antoine E3 BEL +3’37.49 6 LE QUERE Leo E3 FRA +3’48.95 7 CRISTINO Kevin E3 ITA +3’51.32 8 ROUSSALY Julien E3 FRA +4’02.74 9 BERNARDINI Samuele E2 ITA +4’03.58 10 CAVALLO Matteo E3 ITA +4’07.83 Other Aussies …12 REYNDERS Jonte E2 AUS +4’12.53 …18 BACON Kyron E1 AUS +5’09.04 …22 RIORDAN Angus E1-JWT AUS +5’48.13 …31 STRANG Joshua E3 AUS +7’18.18 …38 MCMAHON Korey E2 AUS +8’59.43

Club Team Award

Team Italy continues to set the pace in the Club Team Award classification, winning day three to extend their lead to nearly twelve minutes. However, the remainder of the top five are separated by only four minutes, with a lot of racing left to come. Moto Club Puy En Velay remain in second, with GTBN third. XC Gear and RFME Club Team complete the top five respectively.

The battle for the top step of the Veteran Club Team podium continues to be fought out between Lynn Valley Dirt Riders and Gottbros Team 2. The Canadians have a ten-minute lead over the Slovakians as they enter day four. Now over one-hour behind Gottbros Team 2, Jess Plaza Freyer are third, but are only ten minutes clear of MC Sitges-Vinaros Veteran in fourth.

The Women’s Club Team classification remains unchanged with Eric Cleveland Memorial continuing to lead over Builth Wells MCC Ladies. Halton Off Road Riders AS hold onto third.

Day four of the NOCO FIM 6DAYS continues tomorrow with a repeat of the Vilatuxe-Lalin course.

2024 ISDE Day Three Highlights