Harley assembles riders for breast cancer awareness

Harley-Davidson has put out the call to all of Western Australia’s riders to grab their motorcycles, dress up in pink (including their bikes), and hit the road to raise funds for breast cancer services in this year’s Pink Ribbon Ride.

Taking place on October 6, the Pink Ribbon Ride & Harley-Davidson proudly support Breast Cancer Care WA, which provides specialist breast cancer nursing, counselling and financial support to people who have been a effected by breast cancer.

Find the ride details below and register for the ride, here.

The Pink Ribbon Ride for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in 2012 and has since raised well over $100,000 for the charity. This year, Harley-Davidson is once more donating towards the charitable e ort to encourage everyone across WA to participate and do their bit for the charity.

Harley-Davidson Managing Director ANZ Nigel Keough sharing, “The annual Pink Ribbon Ride is an event that is deeply important to all of us. By bringing together our riders for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it’s our hope that we can play a small part in Breast Cancer Care WA’s monumental e ort to support those a ected by breast cancer.”

Regional Director for Western Australia HOG, Carolyn Pobjoy adding, “We are so excited to be celebrating the thirteenth year of the WA Pink Ribbon Ride where we can support our wider community when they are a ected directly or indirectly by Breast Cancer. It’s a great spectacle to see 400 plus bikes from the Western Australian motorcycle community riding up the coast covered in pink and purple and the money we raise provides much needed funding for a non-Government supported charity that makes such a di erence in our community.”

Riding alongside the fleet of pink motorcycles will be Harley-Davidson ambassador and actor, Danielle Cormack who shared, “As someone whose passion for motorcycles is trumped only by my passion for women’s health & initiatives, the Pink Ribbon Ride is an event that I’m immensely proud to be part of and I can’t wait to ride along other champions of the cause.”

The 2024 Pink Ribbon Ride will be kicking o at 10am from Rockingham Harley Davidson, where upwards of 400 riders and their motorcycles will be dressed head to toe in countless pink garments. The fleet of riders then flows northwards towards Fremantle taking in the sights, before returning to great fanfare in Walyalup Koort Fremantle High Street.

Riding alongside the sea of pink will be the Harley-Davidson Swan River HOG Chapter, who have become custodians and generous advocates of the event.

