Dunlop Tyres has been supplying Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) tyres to Harley-Davidson since 1983, ever since they first partnered up for the Sportster® and FL models.

These two iconic brands have continuously been working together to bring you the latest in style, performance, endurance, and technological innovation, rolling over 10 million tyres in the last four decades.

Check out the premium selection of Harley-Davidson compatible motorcycle tyres: