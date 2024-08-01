H.O.G. Member Benefits in Asia Pacific with Partner Brands

Harley-Davidson introduces exclusive benefits for Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) members with partnering brands.

Members will enjoy attractive privileges and discounts on travel experiences, hotel stays, motorcycle accessories and more.

“We are thrilled to offer these new and exclusive perks for our Harley-Davidson riders,” said Dimitris Raptis, Vice President at Harley-Davidson Asia Pacific. “Our goal is to celebrate the motorcycle lifestyle and empower our loyal community of riders with enhanced experiences both on and off the open road.”

The new benefits include:

Hotels: Through partnerships with Hard Rock Hotels and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, H.O.G. members can enjoy special rates and bonus rewards points at premier hotels in Asia Pacific.

Travel Experiences: Sitewide discounts for any experiences purchased on Viator.

Motorcycle Mounts: Access to exclusive prices on all phone mounting accessories from Quad Lock.

Action Cameras: Every purchase of an Insta360 camera comes with a free Motorcycle Mount Bundle with Invisible Selfie Stick.

Harley Rentals: Explore new destinations on a Harley-Davidson bike with incredible rental rates for H.O.G. members only.

H.O.G. members can access these privileges through the Harley-Davidson H.O.G. website: https://www.harley-davidson.com/ap/en/content/hog.html , where detailed information about how to enjoy these benefits can be found.