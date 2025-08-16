Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup

The thunder of race-tuned V-Twin touring motorcycles is going global.

Overnight at Austria’s Red Bull Ring, Harley-Davidson and MotoGP unveiled the name and full calendar for the world’s first international racing series dedicated to high-performance Harley-Davidson baggers.

Co-developed by Harley-Davidson and MotoGP, the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup will unite the spectacle of MotoGP weekends with the unmistakable sound and style of America’s most iconic touring machines. It’s a landmark step in Harley-Davidson’s competitive journey and a bold statement of its global motorsport ambitions.

The six-round championship kicks off in the United States, the birthplace of both Harley-Davidson and the original King of the Baggers series, before heading to Europe. The action will build toward a dramatic season finale at the spectacular Red Bull Ring in Austria.

With its mix of North American and European rounds, the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup promises to showcase these big V-Twins in some of the most prestigious racing environments on the planet, a spectacle that’s set to draw in both motorcycle racing purists and the Harley faithful alike.

Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup Calendar

Austin, USA: March 27–29 Mugello, Italy: May 29–31 Assen, Netherlands: June 26–28 Silverstone, Great Britain: August 7–9 Aragon, Spain: August 28–30 Red Bull Ring, Austria: September 18–20

Kolja Rebstock

Harley-Davidson Senior Vice President, International Markets

“The launch of the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup signals a bold new era for Harley-Davidson and for the sport of motorcycle racing. This series is about pushing limits, of our machines, our riders, and our brand, on a global stage. We’re proud to partner with MotoGP to bring this vision to life.”

Carlos Ezpeleta

Chief Sporting Officer of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports

“We’re always looking for ways to innovate and expand, both at the track for our record crowds as we continue our evolution, and to grow the reach of the sport even further – staying faithful to what fans love about MotoGP but finding ways to connect with new audiences. The Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup fulfills the brief. It will be a fantastic addition to race weekends for fans onsite at the same time as connecting our sport to one of the most iconic lifestyle and cultural brands in North America – and the world.”

Jeff Schuessler

Harley-Davidson Global Director, Marketing & Partnerships Racing Programs