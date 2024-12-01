Harley-Davidson Christmas Collection

Harley-Davidson is preparing for the Christmas season with their most festive collection of merch and gear that’s fit for any Santa and their sleigh or rider and their motorcycle.

Harley-Davidson’s Christmas collection not only provides shoppers with the perfect gift for the keen rider in their lives, but for those looking to take on two wheels in 2025. So whether you’re buying for an established Harley rider, or encouraging a would be rider to grab their first Harley X500 or X350 to get into riding, there’s a great gift for friends and family.

Included in the festive collection are Harley-Davidson’s striking white trucker cap to keep riders out of the sun on their roadside break, 11” and 8” Handle Bar Bags to store the bathers and the iconic Harley-Davidson branded singlets and T-shirts for men and women.

Washed Colorblock Fitted 39THIRTY Cap – $90.00 RRP

Pre-loaded with a faded, worn look that gets better with each passing mile. The iconic Bar & Shield logo embroidery adds easygoing style to this men’s baseball cap.

Willie G Skull Stretch Cap – $58.50 RRP

Offers superb comfort thanks to the Flexfit interior comfort stretch band. This men’s baseball cap gets stealthy with tonal embroidered skull graphics. Trust us, it’s there.

Rubber Willie G Skull Patch Stretch Cap – $58.50 RRP

Craving classic style and an excellent fit? Our cotton/spandex men’s baseball cap offers superb comfort thanks to the Flexfit interior comfort stretch band.

Logo Colorblock Adjustable Trucker Cap – $58.50 RRP

The crisp white front paired with the black mesh injects the Logo Colorblock Trucker Cap with a striking look. Trust us, it will turn heads. Sleek, high-density graphics mark the front of this men’s baseball cap.

Men’s Bar & Shield Muscle Tee – $58.50 RRP

This perfect pack-along piece for rides and rallies is made from a breathable midweight cut of cotton jersey with a rib-knit neckline to keep its shape. Our most iconic logo sits on front and shouts on back for a look that’s undeniably Harley-Davidson.

Men’s Bar & Shield Tee – Black – $58.50 RRP

Crafted for all-day comfort from 100% cotton jersey with a rib-knit neckline to keep its shape. It’s boldly branded with our most iconic logo that came onto the scene in 1965.

Women’s Bar & Shield Short Sleeve Tee – Black Beauty – $58.50 RRP

Go all in on your enthusiast pride in our Bar & Shield Short Sleeve Tee. Crafted for complete comfort from ring-spun cotton jersey with a rib-knit neckline that keeps its shape.

Women’s Ultra Classic Skull Tank – Black Beauty – $68.20 RRP

Comfort and Harley-Davidson pride coexist on our Ultra Classic Skull Tank. Made from breathable cotton with a hit of spandex for added stretch. It’s proudly finished with the Willie G. Davidson Skull logo that debuted at the 2000 Daytona Bike Week.

Women’s Willie G Skull Snap Front Long Sleeve Henley – $107.14 RRP

This woman’s Willie G Henley turns heads when you’re out and about. Made from cotton/spandex rib, this piece features a comfortable yet flattering fit without holding back on style.

Harley-Davidson Disc Brake Lock – $98.21 RRP

This lock easily attaches to your disc brake. It’s compact and lightweight so it’s easy to carry along in luggage or backpack, easy to install on the front brake disc & featureSs a dual-reinforced high-security disc-style cylinder. Corrosion resistant.

Universal Mount Helmet Lock – $69.09 RRP

Lock your lid. This Universal Helmet Lock secures your helmet through its D-Rings directly to the motorcycle so the helmet can’t be dropped or stolen. Easy to use – clicks into the locked position without fumbling with the key while holding the helmet.

Graphene Spray Coating – $39.95 RRP

Give your motorcycle a new level of protection with H-D™ Graphene Spray Coating. Contains a graphene oxide component that provides a high level of long-lasting protection, reduces hard-water spotting, and keeps water from clinging to the surface.

Engine Brightener – $34.50 RRP

Engine Brightener refreshes and rejuvenates tired Wrinkle Black finishes on engine cases, cylinder fins, covers or anywhere else the colour has faded or lost its lustre.

Formulated with high-temperature silicone polymer, it cleans deep and “moisturises” the finish to return the original satin sheen.

Everyday Detailer – $39.95 RRP

This easy-to-apply detailer for use at home or on the road. Cleans, shines, brightens and protects in a short amount of time.

Wheel & Tyre Cleaner – $39.95 RRP

The road provides plenty of nasty elements that can be potentially damaging to the finish of motorcycle wheels. Wheel & Tire Cleaner safely removes brake dust and road grime from wheels, tires and whitewalls in seconds. Also recommended for cleaning Harley-Davidson® black-coated exhaust pipes and mufflers.

Handle Bar Bag 8″ – $90.95 RRP

Constructed of durable synthetic leather with embossed H-D Eagle Wing logo. Looks great on sissy bar uprights, handlebars and front forks.

Handle Bar Bag 11″ – $101.85 RRP

Constructed of durable synthetic leather with embossed H-D Eagle Wing logo. Looks great on sissy bar uprights, handlebars and front forks.

Tool Roll – $145.54 RRP

This Tool Bag features decorative, black enamel buckles under which are quick-release buckles for easy access and can be mounted to various parts of the bike including the sissybar or a luggage rack. This Tool Bag is constructed to handle the weight of tools. The bag measures: 13.3cm in diameter x 28cm long. Internal capacity: 270cubic cm. Carrying capacity: 2.2kg.

Indoor/Outdoor MC cover – From: $292.99 RRP

Heavy-duty indoor/outdoor motorcycle cover is manufactured from diamond-pattern 300 Denier fade-resistant polyester and features taped seams for water resistance.

Bungee Cords 18″, 24″ & 30″ – From: $7.18 RRP

Head into your local Harley-Davidson dealer to check out the range!

