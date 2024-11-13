H-D Top Tech 2024

Harley-Davidson Australia and New Zealand’s Master Technician of the Year competition has come to a spectacular end, with Ben Adams from Road & Sport Harley-Davidson, Hamilton, New Zealand emerging victorious in the fiercely competitive annual contest.

The industry’s top technicians battled to be crowned ‘master’ in a nail-biting event that saw three technicians compete in a live skills showdown where their every move was intensely scrutinised under the spotlight in H-D Headquarters in Sydney.

Harley-Davidson’s Master Technician of the Year competition continues to focus on recognising the stellar skills and performance of its master technicians. Being an internationally recognised and iconic status to hold, it goes without saying – if you are at the master level, you are leading the game.

Tuesday 12 November, saw winner Ben Adams from Road and Sport compete with finalists Paul Beebe from Fraser Group, and Daniel Dixon from Central Coast Harley-Davidson in a gruelling contest for Technician of the Year, where each technician was also put to the test through rigorous challenges which assess their skill, professionalism, and expertise.

Harley-Davidson’s Technician of the Year aims to encourage technician retention and reward some of the best talent from around Australia and New Zealand by providing annual recognition of both dealership and employee talent. For its third year running, the competition continues to spotlight Harley-Davidson’s top technicians across the two nations.

“Harley-Davidson’s annual Technician and Master Technician of the Year recognition program is a measure of the best of the best and I’m delighted to once again marvel at the quality and craft of these technicians. We are proud of the network and the unparalleled skills they have when it comes to looking after our customers motorcycles,” said Nigel Keough, Managing Director of Harley-Davidson ANZ.

“The years of training and investment our dealers and staff make to ensure the highest degree of care and service is delivered every time our customers service their bikes. Well done and thank you to each one of our technicians”

1st Place – Ben Adams, Road & Sport Harley-Davidson (New Zealand)

2nd Place – Paul Beebe, Fraser Group (Australia)

3rd Place – Daniel Dixon, Central Coast Harley-Davidson (Australia)

“These events remind us that the Harley-Davidson community is so much bigger than one dealership or HOG Group,” said Ben Adams, 2024 Master Technician of the Year Winner. “It has been an unforgettable experience to participate in this highly prestigious event and to walk away crowned Master Technician of the Year is worth its weight in gold! I would also like to congratulate Paul and Dan on making it to the final.”