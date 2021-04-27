2021 Harley-Davidson-Electra Glide Revival
Harley-Davidson have revealed a new Electra Glide Revival model to kick off a new Icons Collection in what will be an annual program of one or two limited-edition models that look to the past, as this first machine does with its revival of the 1969 Electra Glide styling, but will also, in other limited-edition models to come, explore Harley’s visions for the future of motorcycling. Production of that model will never be resumed or repeated. Each Icons Collection motorcycle will be serialised, and the purchaser will receive a certificate of authenticity.
The Electra Glide Revival model is what Harley call ‘a retro-classic motorcycle for the nostalgist who longs to ride a bike with style both distinctive and timeless.’
Only 1500 will be produced and the pricing has been set at $40,495 ride away in Australia and $43,995 in New Zealand. Stocks of the 1868 cc Milwaukee Eight 114 powered model are arriving in dealer showrooms this week.
The 1969 Electra Glide was the first Harley-Davidson motorcycle available with an accessory ‘batwing’ fairing and the accessory fairing and saddlebags were only offered in white moulded fiberglass.
An infotainment system with colour touch screen powers two fairing-mount speakers and features advanced navigation and hand and voice commands plus Android Auto application and Apple CarPlay software compatibility.
Also, standard is the suite of Harley-Davidson RDRS Safety Enhancements, a collection of technology designed to match motorcycle performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration and braking, including:
- Cornering Enhanced Anti-Lock Brake System (C-ABS)
- Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking (C-ELB)
- Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System (C-TCS)
- Drag-torque Slip Control System (DSCS)
- Hill Hold Control (HHC)
2021 Harley-Davidson-Electra Glide Revival Specifications
|ENGINE
|Engine
|Milwaukee-Eight 114
|Valves
|Pushrod-operated, overhead valves with hydraulic, self-adjusting lifters; four valves per cylinder
|Bore
|102 mm
|Stroke
|114 mm
|Displacement
|114 cu in (1,868 cc)
|Compression Ratio
|10.5:1
|Engine Torque
|118 ft-lb (160 Nm) @ 3250 rpm
|Power
|97 HP / 72 kW @ 5020 rpm
|Fuel System
|Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
|Air Cleaner
|Paper, washable
|Exhaust
|2-1-2 dual exhaust with tapered mufflers
|Lubrication System
|Pressurized, dry-sump with oil cooler
|DRIVETRAIN
|Primary Drive
|Chain, 34/46 ratio
|Final Drive
|Belt, 32/68 ratio
|Clutch
|Mechanically actuated 10 plate wet, Assist and Slip
|Transmission
|6-Speed Cruise Drive
|CHASSIS
|Frame
|Mild steel; tubular frame; two-piece stamped and welded backbone; cast and forged junctions; twin downtubes; bolt-on rear frame with forged fender supports; MIG welded.
|Swingarm
|Mild steel; two-piece drawn and welded section; forged junctions; MIG welded
|Front Fork
|49mm Dual Bending Valve
|Rear Shocks
|Premium Low Hand-Adjustable Rear Suspension
|Wheels, Front Type
|Chrome Steel Laced w/ Custom Whitewall Tires
|Wheels, Front Width
|3 in.
|Wheels, Front Height
|17 in.
|Wheels, Rear Type
|Chrome Steel Laced w/ Custom Whitewall Tires
|Wheels, Rear Width
|5 in.
|Wheels, Rear Height
|16 in.
|Tires, Type
|Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series, bias wide whitewall
|Tires, Front Model
|D402F
|Tires, Front Specification
|MT90B16 72H
|Tires, Rear Model
|D407T
|Tires, Rear Specification
|180/65B16 81H
|Brakes, Caliper Type
|32 mm, 4-piston fixed front and rear
|Brakes, Rotor Type
|Dual floating rotors (front), fixed rotor (rear)
|Brakes, Front Diameter
|300 mm
|DIMENSIONS
|Length
|2,400 mm
|Overall Width
|960 mm
|Overall Height
|1,440 mm
|Seat Height, Laden
|752 mm
|Seat Height, Unladen
|785 mm
|Static Ground Clearance
|115 mm
|Rake (steering head) (deg)
|26
|Fork Angle (deg)
|29.25
|Trail
|173 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,625 mm
|Fuel Capacity
|22.7 L
|Reserve Fuel Capacity, Fuel Injection (warning light)
|3.8 L
|Oil Capacity (w/filter)
|4.9 L
|Transmission Capacity
|0.95 L
|Primary Chain Case Capacity
|1 lL
|Coolant Capacity
|N/A
|Weight, As Shipped
|374 kg
|Weight, In Running Order
|391 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight Rating
|617 kg
|Gross Axle Weight Rating, Front
|227 kg
|Gross Axle Weight Rating, Rear
|420 kg
|Warranty
|24 months (unlimited mileage)