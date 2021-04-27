2021 Harley-Davidson-Electra Glide Revival

Harley-Davidson have revealed a new Electra Glide Revival model to kick off a new Icons Collection in what will be an annual program of one or two limited-edition models that look to the past, as this first machine does with its revival of the 1969 Electra Glide styling, but will also, in other limited-edition models to come, explore Harley’s visions for the future of motorcycling. Production of that model will never be resumed or repeated. Each Icons Collection motorcycle will be serialised, and the purchaser will receive a certificate of authenticity.

The Electra Glide Revival model is what Harley call ‘a retro-classic motorcycle for the nostalgist who longs to ride a bike with style both distinctive and timeless.’

Only 1500 will be produced and the pricing has been set at $40,495 ride away in Australia and $43,995 in New Zealand. Stocks of the 1868 cc Milwaukee Eight 114 powered model are arriving in dealer showrooms this week.

The 1969 Electra Glide was the first Harley-Davidson motorcycle available with an accessory ‘batwing’ fairing and the accessory fairing and saddlebags were only offered in white moulded fiberglass.

An infotainment system with colour touch screen powers two fairing-mount speakers and features advanced navigation and hand and voice commands plus Android Auto application and Apple CarPlay software compatibility.

Also, standard is the suite of Harley-Davidson RDRS Safety Enhancements, a collection of technology designed to match motorcycle performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration and braking, including:

Cornering Enhanced Anti-Lock Brake System (C-ABS)

Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking (C-ELB)

Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System (C-TCS)

Drag-torque Slip Control System (DSCS)

Hill Hold Control (HHC)

2021 Harley-Davidson-Electra Glide Revival Specifications