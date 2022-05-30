Harley-Davidson extends support to APOD

Harley-Davidson have expanded their military support program to include the Australian Partners of Defence (APOD), offering members a 20% retail sales discount on genuine Harley-Davidson parts and accessories when purchased directly from any Australian Harley-Davidson dealership.

The partnership recognises the sacrifice military personnel have made, and continue to make, in defence of the values our nation holds. Throughout Australia’s recorded military history, Australian service men and women have participated in numerous conflicts – from “The Great War” in 1914, to more recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, helping shape our national identity and the ANZAC spirit.

Nigel Keough – Managing Director of Harley-Davidson Australia

“Supporting the military has always been a core value of Harley-Davidson. Here in Australia, it’s an honour to do our bit in supporting the men and women of the defence force, and we’re thrilled to be extending our partnership program to Australian Partners of Defence (APOD).”

Harley-Davidson has a history of supporting current and returned service personnel. 1916 saw the beginning of this long partnership, after General “Black Jack” Pershing and his men chased the infamous Pancho Villa out of the U.S. on Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Since then, the company has worked closely with the military department and has manufactured motorcycles specifically used for defence.

Production of military specific Harley-Davidson motorcycles ended in 1998, but its roots are cemented in the military community and run much deeper than producing motorcycles. The newly announced partnership with APOD is a further commitment to all Australians who have worn, or continue to wear, the uniform.

APOD is an Australian owned and operated organisation founded by veteran families, for veteran families. Since 2012, they have been working with businesses of all sizes to deliver exclusive offers to serving Australian Defence Force personnel, reservists, allied forces, veterans and their immediate family members. To find out more about APOD, visit www.apod.com.au.

APOD members can present either their physical or digital APOD membership card to any Australian Harley-Davidson dealership.

Presentation of a valid, in date membership card will entitle the holder to 20% off the retail price of Genuine Harley-Davidson® Parts and Accessories.

For more information regarding Harley-Davidson military programs and benefits visit

https://www.harley-davidson.com/us/en/about-us/sustainability/military-support.html