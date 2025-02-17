Harley-Davidson Ultra X16 2-in-1 Helmet

Keep yourself safe and stylish with the newest range of Harley-Davidson helmets.

Offering the perfect blend of protection, versatility, and comfort, the new Harley-Davidson Ultra X16 2-in-1 Helmet features a retractable, optically clear face shield with an anti-fog coated surface inside, and anti-scratch coated surface outside with added UVA/UVB protection.

Worried about that sweltering summer heat? With front vents on the top of the helmet and breathing perforations on the face mask you won’t just be looking cool, you’ll stay cool this riding season.

For the riders wanting a little something extra, check out the Limited Edition Seasonal version of the Ultra X16 2-in-1 with the same great features and bolder Harley-Davidson graphics here.

Available in a range of sizes and retailing for $487 AUD, get your hands on a new Harley-Davidson helmet at your local dealer or visit www.harley-davidson.com and embark on a timeless pursuit of adventure.