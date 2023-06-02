Harley-Davidson | Revolution Max Offer

Get ready to ride away with more than you came for with this great offer from Harley-Davidson® Australia.

Now and for a limited time only, with every new MY21 or MY22 Sportster™ S, Nightster™ or Pan America™ purchased, Harley-Davidson is offering $2,000 off H-D accessories and apparel, making your new bike purchase more than worth your while.

Refined, reliable and with more power than ever, models across Harley-Davidson’s Revolution® Max range feature a liquid-cooled powertrain with double overhead camshafts and variable valve timing, offering ample torque and an immediate powerband tuned to maximise rider control.

Anyone interested in taking advantage of this limited time offer should head to H-D.com or book a test ride with their local Harley-Davidson dealership here (Link).

This offer is available on all MY21 or MY22 Sportster™ S or Nightster™ and MY21 or MY22 Pan America™ models purchased at MSRP and is valid from 8th May and 30 June 2023 while stocks last.

*Offer is valid for Australia only. Eligible models are MY21 or MY22 Sportster™ S or Nightster™ and MY21 or MY22 Pan America™ models purchased at MSRP between 8th May and 30 June 2023 while stocks last. $2000 Authorised Harley-Davidson Dealership store credit is non-transferable and can only be spent on Harley-Davidson® Accessories and Apparel at the Harley-Davidson® Dealer where the motorcycle is purchased. Authorised Harley-Davidson Dealership store credit is not refundable or exchangeable for cash and any unused balance will not be refunded. Offer subject to change based on availability of products and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Offer may be withdrawn at any time.