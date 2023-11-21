Thought you’d missed out on Revolution® Max?

Think Again.

New bike, new ride away price, new you. Now and for a limited time only, get exactly what you wanted for less when you ride away on a Harley-Davidson Nightster™ Special, Sportster™ S, or Pan America™ 1250 Special.

Whether it be the Sportser™ S; the first chapter of a whole new book of the Sportster saga, combining Harley-Davidson’s trademark riding with sport bike agility and handling.

The Nightster™ Special; a thrilling new ride, combining the classic Sportster™ silhouette with modern muscle.

Or the Pan America™ 1250 Special; a premier two-wheel multi-tool built to endure, designed to explore, and engineered for adventure.

You’re sure to get everything you wanted and more with these motorcycles’ Revolution® Max engine.

Refined, reliable and with more power than ever, models across Harley-Davidson’s Revolution® Max range feature a liquid-cooled powertrain with double overhead camshafts and variable valve timing, offering ample torque and an immediate powerband tuned to maximise rider control.

Anyone interested in taking advantage of these new attractive price points should enquire now