Harley-Davidson Trade Up

Saying goodbye to your current motorcycle just got easier with the new offer from Harley-Davidson.

Kicking off the new financial year Harley-Davidson gives you more than temptation to buy a new H-D. Running until the end of September, the Motor Company will give you a Trade-in bonus of up to $4,000 when you buy a selected Cruiser or Grand American Touring model.

Any trade is a good trade when it is for a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Customers can trade in their current motorcycle regardless of brand and get an additional bonus on top of the trade in value of their motorcycle.

The extra kicker varies by model with Street Bob™ 114 and Heritage Classic at $2,500, Low Rider™ S, Low Rider™ ST and Fat Boy™ 114 at $3,500, Road King™ Special, Ultra Limited and Road Glide™ Limited at $4,000, all of which sounds like a great reason to upgrade to a brand new model.

These incredible offers are already available in Harley-Davidson dealers but must end on the 30th of September.

Click here to find out more about the offer or visit your nearest Harley-Davidson dealership to discuss your updated ride.

The Fine Print

Trade In Bonus amounts vary by eligible motorcycle purchased at the listed ride away price from July 9 to September 30, 2024. The Trade In Bonus is offered on top of the existing trade in value of a road registered motorcycle set by the authorised Harley-Davidson Dealer. The trade in value offered is solely at dealer discretion and is based on both market and motorcycle condition. The eligible models and Overtrade Bonus amounts are as follows: Street Bob™ 114 & Heritage Classic: $2,500 / Low Rider™ S & Fat Boy™ 114: $3,500 / Low Rider™ ST, Road King Special, MY23 Road Glide™ Special, MY23 Road Glide™ ST, MY23 Street Glide™ Special, MY23 Street Glide™ ST, Road Glide™ Limited & Ultra Limited: $4,000. All other models are excluded. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer and can only be claimed when purchasing an eligible model at the listed ride away price. Offer is subject to availability and may be withdrawn by Harley-Davidson Australia & New Zealand at any time without notice.