2025 King of the Baggers

Harley-Davidson

The Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Race Team is gearing up to kick off the 2025 MotoAmerica Mission Foods King of the Baggers road racing series with the season opener at Daytona International Speedway from March 6-8.

In 2025, the team will field three riders on race-prepared Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycles. Kyle Wyman returns for his fifth season with the Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Race Team, joined by James Rispoli for his second year. New to both the team and the series is English road racing and MotoGP veteran Bradley Smith.

The Mission Foods King of the Baggers series delivers thrilling competition between race-prepared American V-Twin touring motorcycles, all equipped with stock frames, a fairing/windscreen, and saddlebags. The 2025 season features 14 races across seven double-header weekends, running alongside the MotoAmerica Superbike series.

The Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Race Team’s Road Glide motorcycles are powered by modified Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 Performance Crate Engines. These race machines also feature upgraded suspension, including Screamin’ Eagle/Öhlins Remote Reservoir Rear Shocks, as well as competition exhaust, race tyres, and lightweight bodywork.

Kyle Wyman (#33) delivered an impressive performance in the 2024 Mission Foods King of the Baggers road racing series, securing six race victories and seven podium finishes across 18 races. He concluded the season as the series runner-up behind Indian’s Troy Herfoss.

Since joining the Harley-Davidson Factory Race Team in 2021, Wyman has become the series’ winningest rider with 18 race victories and a championship title in his debut season.

Wyman began his professional racing career in flat track aboard a Harley-Davidson XR750, later forming KWR Racing at just 21 years old. He went on to win the 2019 Daytona 200. His KWR team also fields race-prepared Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special motorcycles in the Mission Foods Super Hooligan Championship

Kyle Wyman

“Riding for the H-D Factory Team has been a dream, and I’m so happy to continue on with them in my fifth season. Each year the series continues to grow, and we keep working hard as a team to get the best results possible. I look forward to the opportunity to chase the #1 plate once again and bring it home to Milwaukee.”

Bradley Smith (#38) brings a wealth of road racing experience to the Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Race Team. A professional racer since 2006, Smith has achieved podium finishes in all four classes of Grand Prix motorcycle racing—125cc/Moto3, Moto2, MotoGP, and the MotoE World Cup.

Smith competed in the premier MotoGP class for eight seasons, making 119 starts with Monster Tech3 Yamaha, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, and Aprilia Racing Team. In 2024, he served as a test rider for the BMW Motorrad Motorsport WorldSBK team.

Beyond racing, Smith co-founded #Project109 with fellow racer Claudio Corti—a team dedicated to coaching, training, and mentoring riders and racers.

Bradley Smith

“It’s great to be welcomed into the Factory Harley-Davidson Race Team. I am very excited to be racing in the US and joining King of the Baggers. The class has gone from strength to strength over the last four years and Harley-Davidson and its factory riders have done a tremendous job since the project began in creating a great motorcycle. I hope my knowledge and experience from around the world will help to bring the bike back to Victory Lane in 2025/2026.”

James Rispoli (#43) had a strong debut season with the Harley-Davidson Factory Race Team in 2024, earning four podium finishes and securing sixth place in the Mission Foods King of the Baggers championship standings.

In 2023, Rispoli won two races and finished as the series runner-up while competing for the Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson team. His racing career began in flat track as a teenager, earning him the nickname “Hogspoli” after winning the 2020 American Flat Track Production Twins Championship aboard a Latus Motors Racing Harley-Davidson XG750R. He also claimed back-to-back AMA Pro Racing Supersport championships in 2011 and 2012.

For 2025, Rispoli will serve as a full-time test rider for the Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Race Team and is expected to compete in select races, including Daytona and Road America. Additionally, he will race a Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special for KWR Racing in the 2025 Mission Foods Super Hooligan Championship

James Rispoli

“I’m so stoked to be back with the factory H-D team. I’ll do everything possible to win races and have a Harley win the championship. I’m also very excited with the new challenge of gunning for the title in the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship riding KWR H-D Pan America race bikes.”

Harley-Davidson has announced a new sponsorship of MotoAmerica’s 2025 Mission Super Hooligan National Championship. This exciting class features 750cc+ twin-cylinder motorcycles, up to 900cc triples, and electric bikes—all capped at a claimed 128 horsepower. Designed with no bodywork and high handlebars, the series was created by Roland Sands Design in collaboration with MotoAmerica.

For 2025, the Super Hooligan National Championship will be ‘Powered by Harley-Davidson and the Championship-Winning Pan America ST – the Official Motorcycle of SHNC.’

Two Harley-Davidson factory-supported teams will compete in the series aboard Pan America ST-based race bikes: Saddlemen Racing and Kyle Wyman Racing (KWR).

Saddlemen Racing will feature defending Super Hooligan National Champion Cory West (#1), alongside Jake Lewis (#85) and Travis Wyman (#10).

KWR will field Cody Wyman (#34), Hayden Schultz (#49), and newcomer James Rispoli (#43), who will be making his debut in both the team and class.

Recent rule changes have effectively excluded Indian Motorcycles from Super Hooligan competition

2025 King Of The Baggers Calendar

March 6-8: Daytona International Raceway – Daytona Beach, Fla. May 2-4: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta – Braselton, Ga. May 30-June 1: Road America – Elkhart Lake, Wis. July 11-13: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca – Monterey, Calif. August 15-17: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – Lexington, Ohio September 12-14: Circuit of the Americas – Austin, Texas September 26-28: New Jersey Motorsports Park – Millville, N.J.

2025 MotoAmerica Super Hooligans Calendar