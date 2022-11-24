Harley Heritage Softail Nostalgia ‘Cow Glide’

With Ian Falloon

Now that every manufacturer is getting on the nostalgia bandwagon it is worth remembering that the grand daddy of the nostalgia trip was Harley-Davidson.

More than anyone else, Harley-Davidson has created and fostered a sense of tradition to successfully create brand loyalty, continually releasing anniversary models.

Harley’s first big party was the celebration of ninety years and the Heritage Softail Nostalgia was one of five 90th Anniversary models released for 1993.

While the others have been consigned as just another Anniversary model, the Nostalgia is now one of the more coveted classic Harley-Davidsons.

The year 1903 was a good one for American inventors. In Kittyhawk, North Carolina, two bicycle salesmen, Orville and Wilbur Wright, built a canvas and stick contraption that actually flew through the air under its own power.

Up in Dearborn, Michigan a fellow named Henry Ford had the crazy notion that people would buy these new-fangled horseless carriages if he could make them affordable and reliable. And in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the brothers Davidson and their pal William Harley set out to build the world’s best motorcycle.

Ninety years later, following two World Wars, a Great Depression, the Triumph Bonneville and the Honda CB750 Four, Harley-Davidson was still around, stronger and more successful than ever.

More than 100,000 riders attended the big 90th anniversary party thrown in Milwaukee, this success heralding regular gatherings of this type.

Basically the Nostalgia was a Fat Boy with some styling updates. Like the Fat Boy the Nostalgia began with a Softail chassis, Evolution engine, broad mudguards, and a fat car-like front tyre.

The Evolution engine was first introduced for 1984, and replaced the Shovelhead. The result of seven years development the Evolution produced not only more power than the Shovelhead, but also ran significantly cooler and cleaner.

As Harley’s first new large displacement (1340 cc) V-twin in 18 years a lot rode on the Evolution’s success. Fortunately for Harley the Evolution’s improved reliability and durability saved them in the late 1980s.

Along with aluminium cylinders, the Evolution featured a narrower (58 degree) included valve angle, but it still remained an air-cooled pushrod overhead valve long stroke design.

With a 88.8 mm bore and 108 mm stroke and a single 40 mm Keihin carburettor the power from the 45-degree V-twin was a moderate 57 horsepower at 5000rpm.

Over the years small updates were incorporated and for 1993 the engine incorporated a new internal breather system to clean up the outside appearance. Inspired by 1950s customs, the Nostalgia’s shotgun style mufflers included shark fin tips and a suitably evocative throaty exhaust note.

The Nostalgia’s tubular steel frame was shared with all the FX and FL-series Harleys, and reproduced the look of a traditional hard tail, but without the harsh ride. Two horizontally mounted Showa shock absorbers hidden underneath the engine provided 104mm of rear wheel travel.

The 41mm Showa reproduction Hydra-Glide front end provided 140mm of travel. As the Nostalgia weighed a hefty 312kg fully laden, the suspension was plush, floating the bike and rider down back roads and boulevards in a smooth, unruffled fashion.

When pushed harder, the ride became uncomfortable and the chassis and suspension found wanting. The Evolution engine was solidly mounted, with vibration through the handgrips, seat, and footboards present at higher speeds. You wouldn’t expect the single 292 mm disc brakes with a floating twin piston caliper to do the job but they were surprisingly effective.

The Nostalgia was as much about looks as function. At the model’s press release Harley boss Willie G Davidson said, “The whitewall tyres on the 16-inch spoked wheels were the most important element. The Nostalgia had to relate to the past but it also had to be new. The calf hide inserts provided an extreme visual statement. It had all the nostalgic elements and a little bit of Hollywood thrown in.”

With a low 686 mm seat height and an ultra-wide handlebar, along with the soft suspension the riding position encouraged sightseeing speeds. It was ideal for short, slow trips at a relaxed speed.

With the passing world reflecting crazily off the large chrome headlight shell, the Nostalgia simply provided the right sound, and the right look for those wanting to delve into the past. Even the black-and-white paint scheme had a post war Eisenhower-era look about it.

Harley made no attempt to go modern with the Nostalgia. While it didn’t necessitate a lot of tooling or new parts, Harley knew that when it came to evocative styling, a solid feel, and soulful nature, the Heritage Softail Nostalgia was a timeless hit. Collectors agree. As the only FLSTN built as a numbered limited edition the Nostalgia holds a special place in Harley’s history.

Five facts about the Harley Heritage Softail Nostalgia

The 1993 FLSTN was unofficially named the “Cow Glide” or “Moo Glide” due to the creative use of Holstein calf-hide bovine inserts on the seat and saddlebags. Other unique features included cloisonné fuel tank emblems.

1993 was the only year Harley limited the production and gave it a “numbered plate”. The Nostalgia was limited to 2700 units. 2000 were sold in the U.S. and 700 worldwide.

In the U.S. the Nostalgia initially carried a $13,000 price tag, but with demand outstripping supply speculators immediately asked $17,000.

Due to the popularity and quick sell out, Harley decided to continue the model line. For 1994 the model dropped the limited edition numbering but retained the FLSTN model designation.

The FLSTN Heritage Softail Special continued until 1996. These were Silver on Dark Green with gold pinstriping.