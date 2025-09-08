Harley-Davidson United We Ride

Harley-Davidson and The Salvation Army have joined forces for the first-ever “United We Ride” fundraiser, with thousands of riders across Australia and New Zealand rallying together to raise $150,000, and counting.

The ride saw Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) members and enthusiasts roll out from dealerships nationwide, turning a passion for the open road into a powerful expression of community spirit. More than 2,900 riders took part, covering a staggering 241,588 kilometres in total.

The event was more than just a ride; it was a movement of generosity and solidarity, shining a spotlight on The Salvation Army’s vital work. Funds raised will go directly toward frontline programs that support vulnerable individuals and families. Donations remain open, meaning the total is set to climb even higher.

For Harley-Davidson, the success of “United We Ride” highlighted the strength and camaraderie within its rider community, a network that stretches beyond the road to make a real impact where it’s needed most.

Major David Collinson – Salvation Army

“The overwhelming support for our first ‘United We Ride’ is a testament to the passionate community that defines Harley-Davidson. We are incredibly proud of our riders for not only celebrating the freedom of the ride but for also coming together to make a real difference for local communities. This event truly embodies the spirit of ‘United We Ride. ‘ said Nigel Keough, Managing Director of Harley-Davidson ANZ. “The Salvation Army’s partnership with Harley-Davidson has been an amazing ride. We are so grateful for their support, and the support of the amazing community of motorcyclists across ANZ. The funds that have been raised will directly benefit our frontline programs, helping those who need it most.”

The effort to raise more doesn’t stop here. Donations remain open at unitedwerideanz.com until September 12th. For more information, you can also visit harleydavidson.com/au or salvationarmy.org.au or follow on social media @harleyaustralia and @salvosau.