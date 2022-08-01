Harrison Voight races to 3-4 CIV Moto3 result in Misano

Taking a break from his usual CEV racing duties, Harrison Voight took part in a wildcard entry to join the CIV at Misano over the weekend, taking the opportunity to claim a podium position in Race 1, narrowly missing a second podium placing by just 0.037s.

Race 1 in the CIV Moto3 saw Nicola Fabio Carraro take the win from Alberto Beneite Ferrandez, with just 0.001s separating the two riders in a photo-finish. Voight was a more distant third, 0.703-seconds off the leading pace, but almost 2.5-seconds clear of fourth placed Guido Pini.

It was a similar story in Race 2, with less than two-tenths of a second separating the top four, but this time Guido Pini was the victor, winning from Carraro by 0.024s.

Ferrandez was third 0.115s off the lead, with Voight having to settle for fourth, just off the podium a further 0.037s in arrears.

Fifth placed Cesare Tiezzi was a further 4.5-seconds back, with Voight battle it out with the front-runners.

Harrison Voight

“A fun weekend! I really enjoyed it, Making a wildcard in the @civ.tv moto3 championship at @misanoworldcircuit. It was a good opportunity to learn this circuit since I missed out last year! Race 1 third, Race 2 fourth. A big thank you to Stephen Voight, Fabio Balducci, Shane Stratton, Juan Mulet, BeOn Automative, Bierreti Racing, PWR Advanced Cooling Technology, and Dainese, for making this all possible, without these guys this weekend wouldn’t be achievable so a big THANK YOU to you all!”

CIV Moto3 Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 CARRARO Nicola Fabio ITA – 2 FERRANDEZ BENEITE Alberto ESP +0.001 3 VOIGHT Harrison AUS +0.703 4 PINI Guido ITA +3.079 5 TIEZZI Cesare ITA +8.334 6 MICELI Biagio ITA +8.588 7 DA LIO Daniel ITA +20.418 8 LOLLI Cristian ITA +20.522 9 VOLPI Mattia ITA +20.716 10 ABRUZZO Leonardo ITA +21.079 11 AMADORI Michele ITA +29.829 12 SCIARRETTA Alessandro ITA +36.958 13 MICHIELON Erik ITA +41.823 14 MATTEI Alessio ITA +41.849 15 MARGARITO Manuel ITA +46.262 16 PEREZ SELFA Vicente ESP 1 Lap

CIV Moto3 Race 2 Results