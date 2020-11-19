Harrison Voight heading to Europe

Cormac Buchanan first Kiwi to get his Red Bull Rookie wings

2019 and 2020 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup rider Harrison Voight is set to make a step forward on the Road to MotoGP next season. Following some impressive performances in the IATC and the Hawkers European Talent Cup, where Voight made his debut in 2020, the Australian has been selected by Dorna Sports and Red Bull to race in the 2021 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

Voight was the youngest rider in the IATC when he joined in 2019 and made impressive progress from the off, becoming a frontrunner by the time the 2020 Cup began and taking a debut podium in Qatar.

The 14-year-old Gold Coast native also took on the new challenge of racing in the HETC in 2020 and put together an impressive rookie season, ending the year in the top ten overall and taking two podiums.

His performances on the Road to MotoGP so far make Voight the perfect candidate to take a step forward in 2021 and have earned him a place in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

Voight will be joined by young Cormac Buchanan, the first Kiwi to join the Red Bull Rookies Cup.

2020 Red Bull Rookies Cup winner Pedro Acosta heads to the Moto3 World Championship next season as does fellow Rookie Izan Guevara.

They follow a long line of successful ex Rookies including the first MotoGP World Champion Joan Mir to graduate from the Red Bull Rookies ranks. Joan was a Rookie in 2013 and 2014, the second year he finished 2nd to Jorge Martín. Both are Moto3 World Champions and Jorge won the Moto2 race in Valencia on Sunday. Ex Rookie Enea Bastianini leads the Moto2 World Championship going into the final race this coming weekend.

Red Bull Rookies were unable to run the normal Selection Event this year but it is already being scheduled in the 2021 calendar along with a full 15th Rookies Cup season. This year the Online Selection Process gave them an impressive list of talent to consider and the Selection Committee reviewed all factors in coming up with a short list of riders to be invited to the 2021 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. A total of 26 riders from 16 nations.

List of invited riders for 2021

Harrison Voight (Australia)

Freddie Heinrich (Germany)

Jakob Rosenthaler (Austria)

Soma Görbe (Hungary)

Eddie O’Shea (Great Britain)

Cormac Buchanan (New Zealand)

Filippo Farioli (Italy)

Demis Mihaila (Italy)

Diogo Moreira (Brazil)

Riders invited to return from this year’s Cup