2025 FIM Motocross World Championship

Round 11 – MXGP of Latvia, Kegums

The tough, sandy, Zelta Zirgs Motocenter near the town of Kegums served up another classic day of MXGP racing for the eleventh round of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championships, the MXGP of Latvia.

Morning rain gave way to sunny skies for the afternoon’s Grand Prix action, with a little shower between the blocks of racing, but the moisture made its impact as the soft terrain got particularly heavy during the thirty-plus minute races, testing stamina and skill to the maximum!

In MXGP, the undisputed King of Kegums, Jeffrey Herlings, took his ninth overall victory at this venue, making it three years in a row that he has left here with the winner’s silverware! It completed a perfect weekend for the Dutchman, although he was chased all the way by his fellow Red Bull KTM Factory Racing contender Lucas Coenen. The Belgian made progress in his pursuit of Romain Febvre, although the Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP Championship leader salvaged the day with yet another podium in third overall.

The MX2 class was once more wildly unpredictable, but at last in 2025 the speed of Sacha Coenen paid off to take his first Grand Prix victory of the season for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, although a last lap crash for his teammate Simon Längenfelder cost the German the overall win. Simon still retook the red plate in Latvia with second overall ahead of Kay de Wolf, who won the second race for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing.

The series now has a weekend off from here before reconvening in the United Kingdom for the MXGP of Great Britain at the fabled Matterley Basin venue in England.

MXGP Race One

Saturday’s Qualifying Race winner Herlings continued his dominance straight from the morning warm-up, seven-tenths of a second faster than Febvre, while Glenn Coldenhoff was third quickest for Fantic Factory Racing MXGP.

The battle was on immediately for the lead between the factory KTM big guns when it came to the opening MXGP race on Sunday, and it was Coenen who scored his eighth Fox Holeshot Award of the season by squeezing Herlings into the first turn. This briefly allowed Febvre into second, but “The Bullet” blasted through some deep sand to somehow go back around the Frenchman in the third corner, before Coenen made a small mistake outside of the next turn, losing traction and enabling the Dutch master to double-jump past the Belgian youngster. It was a vital move, as was an almost simultaneous pass from Brian Bogers, firing his Fantic Factory Racing MXGP machine to the inside of Febvre to grab third position before the start of the first full lap!

Herlings tried to break away at the front, and the chase was on! Febvre, however, was simply unable to make a move on Bogers, and the Dutchman’s countryman and teammate Glenn Coldenhoff, after starting fifth, got close to the battle as the series leader’s efforts were constantly thwarted!

Behind the leading five, Ruben Fernandez was holding sixth for Honda HRC, while MRT Racing Team Beta’s Ben Watson made his best start of the year to run solid in seventh! The third Fantic Factory Racing MXGP rider Andrea Bonacorsi started eighth ahead of KTM Kosak Racing’s Roan van de Moosdijk and Calvin Vlaanderen on the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP machine.

Try as he might, Febvre could not get past Bogers, who was riding as a true sand specialist should, and ultimately the Frenchman dropped his machine in the second corner after the finish line, dropping him to seventh behind Watson on lap eleven! Two laps later, the two top Fantic riders encountered the stricken TEM JP253 KTM Racing rider Jan Pancar in the track after the finish line jump, and as Bogers went to the outside, the chasing Coldenhoff went to the inside, taking third from his teammate in the process!

Further round the lap, Febvre got back past Watson, and Bonacorsi also nipped past the Beta rider to claim seventh at the flag. Fernandez then pulled a stunning pass by jumping long in front of the fans to get the better of Bogers. This left the Dutchman in front of Febvre again, and to his eternal frustration, the Kawasaki man still could not pass him, and he had to settle for sixth.

Behind Bonacorsi and Watson, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider Jago Geerts made a charge in the closing laps to pass Vlaanderen, then Van de Moosdijk to claim ninth at the finish.

Coenen, who had set the fastest lap of the race on lap two in pursuit of Herlings, got to within a second of “The Bullet”, and nearly took the lead when the Dutchman missed an inside rut on a deep left-hander.

Ultimately Herlings held on for a 1.3 second margin of victory over Coenen, with Coldenhoff third but 56 seconds behind them.

Fernandez and Bogers rounded out the top five. Herlings’ 16th race victory at Kegums lifted him up to ninth in the Championship ahead of Jeremy Seewer, who finished 16th for the Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team.

MXGP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Herlings KTM 35m30.575 2 L. Coenen KTM +1.347 3 G. Coldenhoff Fan +58.497 4 R. Fernandez Hon +1m01.759 5 B. Bogers Fan +1m05.021 6 R. Febvre Kaw +1m10.698 7 A. Bonacorsi Fan +1m13.979 8 B. Watson Bet +1m15.743 9 J. Geerts Yam +1m18.049 10 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM +1m23.439 11 C. Vlaanderen Yam +1m30.403 12 B. Van doninck Hon +1m34.085 13 M. Renaux Yam +1m44.984 14 M. Guadagnini Duc +1m51.666 15 M. Spies KTM +1m58.880 16 J. Seewer Duc +2m01.179 17 J-M. Talviku Yam +1 Lp. 18 A. Forato Hon +1 Lp. 19 I. Gifting Yam +1 Lp. 20 J. Haavisto KTM +1 Lp. 21 N. Ludwig KTM +1 Lp. 22 E. Bidzans Hon +1 Lp. 23 M. Pumpurs Hus +1 Lp. 24 C. Toendel Hon +1 Lp. 25 U. Freibergs Gas +1 Lp. 26 J. Pancar KTM +6 Lp. 27 A. Sterry KTM +10 Lp. 28 T. Koch Bet +17 Lp.

MXGP Race Two

Despite a small rain shower at the end of the first race, the sun had come out to dry the track and make it considerably faster in the second race. Once again, Coenen got the jump into turn one over Herlings, but this time Herlings worked his magic immediately, carving across the front of his younger stablemate to lead into the second corner and immediately make the break away from the front.

Coenen managed to hold Febvre at bay, who in turn had to fight off the attentions of Bonacorsi, with Fernandez and Geerts completing the top six at the end of the first full lap.

Maxime Renaux had taken a much better start than race one, when he had to battle for just a 13th place finish for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP, and he had Coldenhoff and his teammate Vlaanderen behind him, while the crowd made some noise for Mairis Pumpurs, who repeated his Qualifying Race start to run in the top ten again for the Motosports Racing Team.

Fernandez made a blistering pass around the outside of Bonacorsi for fourth on lap two, then Geerts also moved past the Italian through the same section two laps later. The Belgian, winner of three MX2 GPs around Kegums, was on a charge that took him past Fernandez for fourth on lap seven! Bonacorsi was able to get back past the Spaniard on lap 11, putting Geerts, Bonacorsi, and Fernandez in positions three to six until the flag, although Renaux looked to have got past the Honda man over a jump, but clipped his rear wheel instead and hit the ground, losing seventh to Coldenhoff. Vlaanderen came home in ninth, and Brent van Doninck crossed the line in tenth, only to lose five positions for a post-race noise test on his JM Racing Honda.

Bogers had a worse start this time and finished 13th to place ninth overall ahead of Vlaanderen, while Ben Watson, also with a poor second race start, fought to 11th before being promoted by Van Doninck’s penalty, and collected his best overall finish yet for Beta in eighth. Bonacorsi claimed seventh overall, Geerts sixth, and Fernandez fifth on the return from his early exit at the German GP.

Febvre got close to Coenen for second at around the halfway point, but the Belgian proved equal to the task of keeping his title rival behind him, and the red plate holder had to console himself with just pipping Coldenhoff for the podium by a single point. Lucas was second overall for the fourth GP in a row, putting him just 26 points behind Febvre in the Championship.

There was no catching the King of Kegums, however, as Jeffrey Herlings completed his perfect 1-1-1 weekend to take GP win #109, his ninth win at the Zelta Zirgs Motocenter, equalling his best record at any single circuit, as he has also won nine GPs at the Dutch venue of Valkenswaard.

MXGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Herlings KTM 34m55.202 2 L. Coenen KTM +2.542 3 R. Febvre Kaw +13.464 4 J. Geerts Yam +49.887 5 A. Bonacorsi Fan +58.684 6 R. Fernandez Hon +1m01.361 7 G. Coldenhoff Fan +1m03.627 8 M. Renaux Yam +1m13.864 9 C. Vlaanderen Yam +1m21.903 10 B. Van doninck Hon +1m33.927 11 B. Watson Bet +1m35.561 12 I. Gifting Yam +1m37.263 13 M. Guadagnini Duc +1m39.277 14 B. Bogers Fan +1m41.428 15 M. Spies KTM +1m42.739 16 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM +1m51.687 17 A. Forato Hon +1m57.997 18 J. Seewer Duc +1m58.049 19 A. Sterry KTM +1 lap 20 J. Pancar KTM +1 lap 21 J-M. Talviku Yam +1 lap 22 N. Ludwig KTM +1 lap 23 M. Pumpurs Hus +1 lap 24 E. Bidzans Hon +1 lap 25 J. Haavisto KTM +1 lap 26 T. Koch Bet +1 lap 27 U. Freibergs Gas +1 lap 28 C. Toendel Hon +16 laps

Jeffrey Herlings

“I’m really thankful for the win. Lucas pushed hard in both races, so credit to him as well, those guys are riding really strong. I’m happy to come out on top and looking forward to the next race. We’ll try to keep the momentum going, but it won’t be easy because everyone’s improving. We just keep doing our best, thank you!”

Lucas Coenen

“It was a good weekend. Two solid races, 2-2 for second overall, and good championship points. In the second race, I had a decent start but Jeffrey got by me and I struggled to find my flow. The track was tricky and I made a few mistakes. Still, there are positives, we’ve got another podium, we know what to work on, and we’ll keep building from here.”

Romain Febvre

“Tough weekend. In the first race I was running fourth and fighting for third, but the track was tough. I got too close, clipped a rear wheel and went down. That cost me a lot. Second race was better, I was up front, battling with the lead group. I gave it everything but just couldn’t make the pass. We’ll regroup and come back stronger at the next one in the UK.”

Jago Geerts

“It’s been a really good weekend for me. My speed is there, but my starts in the Qualifying Race and Race One let me down. But then I had a great start in Race Two and finished fourth, so I’m really happy with that result. It’s something to build on going into the second half of the season, and I know with good starts I can be running up front.”

Calvin Vlaanderen

“Tough weekend. I’m glad to have gotten through it after hurting my knee last weekend. I was aiming for top-10 results, and I accomplished that in Race Two, so now the focus is to rest, get my knee feeling better, and get back to the form I had earlier in the year.”

Maxime Renaux

“This weekend just wasn’t good. I struggled with riding and the bike a little bit, and then had a crash in Race Two while pushing to make a pass. It’s been a disappointing Grand Prix, and I know I can be better. So, we’ll keep working before the next race and be back up front where I should be.”

Ruben Fernandez

“A little disappointed to miss out on the podium by such fine margins but at the same time, I’m happy to even be here and to score such good points is a big bonus. I had two good starts and that made things a lot easier so I just tried to keep a good pace without taking any big risks and it worked out pretty well. Now we have a weekend off, which I definitely appreciate so we can regroup and get ready for Matterley Basin, and that is a track I enjoy riding so hopefully I’ll be back to 100% by then.”

Mattia Guadagnini

“This weekend was a step forward compared to the previous ones, but I’m still struggling to set a strong time in the timed practice sessions. On this track, the start was manageable even from the outside, and in qualifying, I was able to make up some positions, which allowed me to start from a better spot today. The track during the races was rough and in extreme condition, but I got off the line quite well in both motos. I lost a few positions in the early corners, but in race one I managed to recover and finished 14th. In race two, I was running in 10th until my body began to fade, and I dropped back to finish 12th, ending the day 12th overall. It’s certainly a better result than in the last few rounds, but it has to be a starting point to get back towards the front in the upcoming races.”

Jeremy Seewer

“There’s not much to say – on paper, it was a tough race. But in race two, things were actually going quite well until a crash with a lap and a half to go cost me a lot of positions. We’re struggling, but we understand why, and that’s a positive. We know what we need to work on, and we will. On hard pack tracks I can adapt better, but in these conditions, there’s still work to do. We’re definitely not giving up – everything is still new for us, and we just need more time.”

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Herlings KTM 50 2 L. Coenen KTM 44 3 R. Febvre Kaw 35 4 G. Coldenhoff Fan 34 5 R. Fernandez Hon 33 6 J. Geerts Yam 30 7 A. Bonacorsi Fan 30 8 B. Watson Bet 23 9 B. Bogers Fan 23 10 C. Vlaanderen Yam 22 11 M. Renaux Yam 21 12 B. Van doninck Hon 20 13 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 16 14 M. Guadagnini Duc 15 15 M. Spies KTM 12 16 I. Gifting Yam 11 17 J. Seewer Duc 8 18 A. Forato Hon 7 19 J-M. Talviku Yam 4 20 A. Sterry KTM 2 21 J. Pancar KTM 1 22 J. Haavisto KTM 1 23 N. Ludwig KTM 0 24 M. Pumpurs Hus 0 25 E. Bidzans Hon 0 26 T. Koch Bet 0 27 U. Freibergs Gas 0 28 C. Toendel Hon 0 29 M. Vettik Tri 0

MXGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 R. Febvre Kaw 530 2 L. Coenen KTM 504 3 G. Coldenhoff Fan 362 4 M. Renaux Yam 347 5 R. Fernandez Hon 338 6 T. Gajser Hon 305 7 A. Bonacorsi Fan 300 8 C. Vlaanderen Yam 284 9 J. Herlings KTM 279 10 J. Seewer Duc 253 11 K. Horgmo Hon 204 12 B. Watson Bet 186 13 J. Geerts Yam 184 14 J. Pancar KTM 169 15 P. Jonass Kaw 162 16 B. Bogers Fan 153 17 I. Gifting Yam 148 18 M. Guadagnini Duc 141 19 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 99 20 V. Guillod Yam 72 21 B. Van doninck Hon 63 22 A. Sterry KTM 57 23 K. Brumann Hus 50 24 T. Koch Bet 43 25 M. Stauffer KTM 38 26 M. Spies KTM 35 27 J. Gilbert Hon 27 28 A. Forato Hon 21 29 C. Toendel Hon 20 30 N. Ludwig KTM 19 31 A. Cairoli Duc 10 32 A. Lupino Duc 9 33 M. Boisrame KTM 9 34 A. Tonus Yam 8 35 I. Monticelli Kaw 6 36 T. Guyon Tri 5 37 F. Aparecido dos Santos Yam 5 38 J-M. Talviku Yam 4 39 C. Nickel Hus 4 40 R. Pape Yam 3 41 V. Alonso Hon 2 42 M. Evans Hon 1 43 M. Scheu Hus 1 44 J. Adamson Hon 1 45 J. Haavisto KTM 1

MX2 Race One

Without doubt Coenen is the most prolific starter in the class, and he extended his lead in the Fox Holeshot Award standings with his eighth of the year ahead of Längenfelder, as Everts and De Wolf disputed the top five positions with Kawasaki Racing Team MX2 ace Mathis Valin.

Oriol Oliver got in the mix for Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory Juniors, but after passing both De Wolf and Valin on the first full lap the Spaniard dropped the bike in a deep corner and had to fight up from eighth. De Wolf then also fell down the order, as the crowd erupted thanks to a committed pass from home hero Karlis Reisulis, who carved his Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 bike underneath the WZ-Racing KTM of Quentin Prugnières to take over fifth place on lap two.

Coming to Latvia with the red plate, although he lost in on Saturday, was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s former World Champion Andrea Adamo, and he started poorly in race one, at the edge of the top ten with Reisulis’ teammate Thibault Benistant and the Monster Energy Triumph Racing machine of Camden McLellan rounding out the initial top ten.

Although the new red plate holder got close to the teenage Belgian on occasions, the entire top five of Coenen, Längenfelder, Everts, Valin, and Reisulis held their positions until the very last lap, when a charging McLellan broke Latvian hearts with a pass on Reisulis in front of the packed banks of fans. A couple of further mistakes cost De Wolf seventh position to Benistant, also on the final lap, while the other Monster Energy Triumph of Guillem Farres worked up to ninth ahead of Prugnières.

MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S. Coenen KTM 34m20.890 2 S. Längenfelder KTM +3.203 3 L. Everts Hus +20.244 4 M. Valin Kaw +50.899 5 C. Mc Lellan Tri +58.856 6 K.A. Reisulis Yam +1m02.159 7 T. Benistant Yam +1m13.213 8 K. de Wolf Hus +1m23.510 9 G. Farres Tri +1m26.641 10 Q.M. Prugnieres KTM +1m33.019 11 A. Adamo KTM +1m42.902 12 D. Braceras Hon +1m47.875 13 J. Mikula TM +1m49.807 14 O. Oliver KTM +1m50.606 15 C. Valk KTM +1m52.517 16 F. Olsson KTM +1 Lp. 17 S. Smulders Tri +1 Lp. 18 M. Smith KTM +1 Lp. 19 R. Tolsma Gas +1 Lp. 20 M. Grau KTM +1 Lp. 21 E. De Baere TM +9 Lp. 22 V. Lata Hon +9 Lp.

MX2 Race Two

After a small rain shower but a lot of extensive work on the circuit before race two, the Fox Holeshot Award was narrowly won by Längenfelder, by maybe a tyre’s depth from Coenen. As the German sprinted away out in front, Benistant, Farres, De Wolf, and Everts fought over the next few positions through the opening set of corners, with the Frenchman taking third from the Spaniard. Oliver held seventh from Reisulis, McLellan, and the JM Racing Honda of David Braceras. Lata, a non-scorer with crash damage in race one, was out early again on an unfortunate zero-score weekend for the Italian rookie.

De Wolf made good early progress this time, railing around the outside of Farres as the Triumph rider nearly fell on the double jump alongside the start straight. Three laps later and the Champ was past Benistant for third, and he stalked Coenen until he was able to make an inside move to take second on lap 14, with just two minutes left on the clock.

Benistant would hold on to fourth to claim fifth overall, behind Everts who took fourth overall with a last lap pass on Farres. That would have been for a podium spot if it weren’t for events elsewhere.

McLellan passed Oliver for seventh at half distance, and they both stayed there until the flag. Adamo and Valin fought back from mid-pack starts to round out the top ten, with the Italian finishing tenth overall behind Reisulis. Farres was eighth overall behind Valin, and McLellan took sixth on his 21st birthday weekend.

There was late drama at the front, however, as Längenfelder got cross-rutted on his final trip through the waves, swerving off-track and crashing into the grass! Although he was able to get going just as Coenen went past, it left Kay de Wolf to pick up his first race win since Lugo nearly a month ago, taking the podium from his teammate Everts in the process! Längenfelder would have to console himself with second overall and a bolstered Championship lead of 27 points over Adamo, with De Wolf ten further back.

For the second year running, however, victory in Latvia belonged to Sacha Coenen, which was just reward for his astonishing pace throughout the weekend. You really could tell when he was going past just from the exhaust note alone! His third career GP win lifted him back above Benistant into fifth in the points standings, 30 behind Everts and 89 behind De Wolf.

MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 K. de Wolf Hus 35m34.662 2 S. Coenen KTM +03.320 3 S. Längenfelder KTM +07.953 4 T. Benistant Yam +15.161 5 L. Everts Hus +18.191 6 G. Farres Tri +19.284 7 C. Mc Lellan Tri +20.252 8 O. Oliver KTM +24.837 9 A. Adamo KTM +51.733 10 M. Valin Kaw +55.352 11 K.A. Reisulis Yam +58.877 12 C. Valk KTM +1m09.804 13 D. Braceras Hon +1m17.162 14 S. Smulders Tri +1m58.702 15 M. Smith KTM +1 lap 16 R. Tolsma Gas +1 lap 17 J. Mikula Tm +5 laps 18 Q.M. Prugnieres KTM +9 laps 19 M. Grau KTM +1m21.325 20 F. Olsson KTM +15 laps 21 V. Lata Hon +17 laps 22 E. De Baere Tm +17 laps

Sacha Coenen

“It feels really good to be back on the top step of the podium. It was a solid weekend. Just in qualifying I had a little collision with my teammate, but that’s racing. We got through the races with good starts and strong riding, and we’re happy to leave here with the overall win. Looking forward to keeping this momentum going for the rest of the season.”

Simon Längenfelder

“It was good… until it wasn’t. I’ll definitely try to never make that mistake again. I had good starts, good speed, everything was there just one mistake too many in that final race. Still, second overall and I leave with the red plate and extend the gap, so that’s a positive. But yeah, it could have been much better.”

Kay de Wolf

“I was still dealing with a lot of pain from last weekend’s crashes, and honestly, it made this a really tough one. I gave it everything I had, but I just wasn’t quite where I needed to be – my body hadn’t recovered fast enough. Every time I went down this weekend, I seemed to land on the same shoulder, which didn’t help. But in that second moto, I dug deep and gave it everything. These are the moments where you have to keep fighting, and the team’s been amazing – always behind me and doing everything they can to help. I’m proud of how we’re working together, and I’m already looking forward to bouncing back at Matterley Basin.”

Liam Everts

“I think it was a solid weekend overall. In the first moto I had a good start, felt comfortable, and managed to bring it home in third. The second race was much tougher – they flattened the whole track again, so it was really difficult to make passes. I was in podium position at one point, but after #27 [Längenfelder] went down, I ended up fourth overall. Still, it’s definitely the best I’ve felt riding here in Kegums, so there are positives to take. We’ll keep pushing and get ready for Matterley.”

Thibault Benistant

“I was feeling good in the sand this weekend, although the first race was tough because of the rain. The second race was much better, though. I had a good start and a good pace, but not quite enough to stay with the top three. At the finish, I wasn’t too far back, so despite not thinking it was a good race, it wasn’t actually that bad. We’ll keep working to be better, and we still have a lot of races to go.”

Camden McLellan

“The MXGP of Latvia wasn’t too bad for me. I had the pace on Saturday, but in the qualifying race I fell and damaged my front brake. Then for today, after the rain, it made the track tough. The track crew did a good job, but starts were so important. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the best of starts in either race, but I climbed my way up to fifth in the first moto then seventh in race two. Not the best day but not the worst, and now it’s on to England in two weeks.”

Mathis Valin

“My start in the first moto was really good; that is so important nowadays. I found a good rhythm behind Everts and kept pushing for fourth. The second start was more difficult and I had to push even more but I was even able to pass Adamo at one stage and he is normally fighting for the win. For sure I still miss some riding and race experience because of my injury earlier in the season but I am improving each week and the speed is coming back. I learnt a lot this weekend and now we will continue to work for the next two weeks to be ready for Matterley.”

Guillem Farres

“That’s the weekend in Latvia done. During Saturday we made a few small adjustments to the bike and they worked really well. Then into Sunday we had a lot of rain, and that made the track really one-lined for race one. I was stuck behind other riders for a while but finally made a few passes for ninth. My start in the second moto was really good, but I got pushed wide in the first turn. I then settled into fifth for the whole race until I was passed on the last lap. That was frustrating, and overall, I know I can be better, so we’ll keep working.”

Karlis Reisulis

“I felt good on my bike this weekend at my home GP. I had a really good first race today, finishing sixth, but in Race Two, the track was flattened, so it wasn’t technical at all, and it made it really hard to make passes. Sixth in Race One is my best result of the season so far, so it shows I have the speed, and now I have a good result to build from.”

Valerio Lata

“Not much to say about the day really. Luck certainly wasn’t on our side all weekend and to leave here with zero points is not good for anyone. We will keep working though and now we have a weekend off to get everything ready for Matterley Basin.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Coenen KTM 47 2 S. Längenfelder KTM 42 3 K. de Wolf Hus 38 4 L. Everts Hus 36 5 T. Benistant Yam 32 6 C. Mc Lellan Tri 30 7 M. Valin Kaw 29 8 G. Farres Tri 27 9 K.A. Reisulis Yam 25 10 A. Adamo KTM 22 11 O. Oliver KTM 20 12 D. Braceras Hon 17 13 C. Valk KTM 15 14 Q.M. Prugnieres KTM 14 15 J. Mikula Tm 12 16 S. Smulders Tri 11 17 M. Smith KTM 9 18 R. Tolsma Gas 7 19 F. Olsson KTM 6 20 M. Grau KTM 3 21 V. Lata Hon 0 22 E. De Baere Tm 0

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Längenfelder KTM 515 2 A. Adamo KTM 488 3 K. de Wolf Hus 478 4 L. Everts Hus 419 5 S. Coenen KTM 389 6 T. Benistant Yam 378 7 C. Mc Lellan Tri 324 8 V. Lata Hon 265 9 C. Valk KTM 253 10 F. Zanchi Hon 220 11 O. Oliver KTM 210 12 G. Farres Tri 209 13 K.A. Reisulis Yam 203 14 Q.M. Prugnieres KTM 188 15 R. Elzinga Yam 164 16 M. Valin Kaw 160 17 D. Braceras Hon 142 18 J. Mikula Tm 139 19 M. Grau KTM 75 20 M. Smith KTM 53 21 M. Gwerder KTM 32 22 N. Vennekens KTM 24 23 S. Smulders Tri 23 24 S. Soulimani Tm 19 25 N. Skovbjerg Yam 14 26 M. Fredsoe Hus 11 27 S. Nilsson Tri 10 28 F. Olsson KTM 9 29 J. Walvoort KTM 7 30 R. Tolsma Gas 7 31 M-A. Rossi KTM 6 32 K. Karssemakers Kaw 5 33 M. Silva Yam 4 34 I. Van Erp Yam 4 35 L. Owens Hus 4 36 B. Pergel KTM 3 37 J. Pietre Yam 2 38 M. Carreras Hon 2 39 B. Pascual Hon 2 40 P. Piroli Yam 1

EMX250 Race One

Gyan Doensen got off to a flying start by grabbing the holeshot ahead of AIT Racing Team’s Hakon Osterhagen, but it was home hero Janis Reisulis who quickly became the man to watch. Despite an average launch and possible contact in the first corner, the Latvian wasted no time slicing his way through the pack.

By the fourth lap, Reisulis had stormed into the lead and never looked back, delivering a dominant performance in front of the home crowd, for whom he said he was determined to finish strong and get the win although he was feeling sick.

Noel Zanocz ran up front in the early stages but soon lost ground. He was battling among the top three but a rear brake issue made it difficult to maintain pace, particularly under pressure from a charging Reisulis. Zanocz eventually finished fifth.

Venum BUD RACING Kawasaki’s Francisco Garcia capitalised on the shifting order and a great pace, taking advantage of a mistake from Doensen who came to a stall to secure second place with a solid ride.

Doensen, who had shown great aggression early on, including a robust elbow-to-elbow exchange with Reisulis, faded slightly in the latter stages and had to settle for third after getting passed by Garcia on lap 11 of 14. Osterhagen, meanwhile, put in arguably his best ride of the season. After losing positions early, he found his rhythm and steadily climbed back to fourth.

Fantic Factory Racing EMX’s Simone Mancini was also in the mix early but had a crash that dropped him down the order to 10th. Both Cat Moto Bauerschmidt Husqvarna riders Liam Owens and Mads Fredsoe delivered solid rides, finishing sixth and seventh respectively, while Nicolai Skovbjerg edged into the top eight.

Further back, Team VHR VRT Yamaha Official’s Ivano Van Erp had a troubled race, going a lap down and being unable to recover.

EMX250 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J.M. Reisulis Yam 30m23.435 2 F. Garcia Kaw +03.092 3 G. Doensen KTM +21.991 4 H. Osterhagen Fan +29.786 5 N. Zanocz Hon +34.508 6 L. Owens Hus +36.287 7 M. Fredsoe Hus +39.710 8 N. Skovbjerg Yam +46.076 9 N. Greutmann Hus +52.135 10 S. Mancini Fan +1m03.990 11 N. Stenberg KTM +1m07.609 12 V. Kees KTM +1m18.313 13 J. Parn Gas +1m20.162 14 S. Rainio Bet +1m21.197 15 L. Reichl Hus +1m29.191 16 A. Monne Gas +1m32.108 17 S. Perez Gas +1m33.856 18 O.C. Tzemach Hus +1m45.954 19 R. Lusis Gas +1m47.873 20 P. Gundersen Hus +1m51.129 21 R. Paat KTM +1m52.082 22 K. Hindersson KTM +2m00.208 23 M. Ernecker KTM +2m01.317 24 L. Ruffini Hus +2m02.269 25 I. Van Erp Yam +1 Lp. 26 M. Adomaitis Hon +1 Lp. 27 O. Jaakonsaari KTM +1 Lp. 28 S. Koskinen Kaw +1 Lp. 29 E. Lehtinen KTM +1 Lp. 30 H. Forsgren Hon +1 Lp. 31 O. Colmer KTM +1 Lp. 32 M. Platkevics KTM +1 Lp. 33 R. Alexanderson KTM +1 Lp. 34 S. Leok Hus +2 Lp. 35 J. Cannon Kaw +2 Lp. 36 B. Mesters KTM +4 Lp. 37 M. Kokins Gas +4 Lp. 38 M. Scollo Hus +12 Lp. 39 W. Askew Tri +13 Lp. 40 R. Pikand Tri +13 Lp.

EMX250 Race Two

As the gate dropped for Race 2 in Kegums, Doensen fired out to take the holeshot, with local favourite Reisulis in hot pursuit and Fredsoe slotted into third while Garcia was behind him. The track was drying but still technical after earlier rain, making for another intense showdown in the EMX250 class.

On lap two, the roar of the Latvian crowd hit full volume as Reisulis made a decisive move past Doensen for the lead, one he wouldn’t relinquish. The Yamaha rider immediately began building a gap, showing the same dominant form he had displayed in Race 1. By the third lap, he had already pulled out a 2.4-second advantage.

While Reisulis extended his lead, the race behind him began to shift. A mistake from Mads Fredsoe dropped him from the top five while Mancini struggled with mechanical issues before eventually retiring from the race to finish 16th overall in a weekend to forget for the Italian. Zanocz moved up methodically and eventually overtook Doensen for second, signalling an issue for the Dutchman, who lost time and momentum after briefly running off track.

Home rider Markuss Kokins was on form, holding fourth place ahead of Australia’s Liam Owens from Cat Moto Bauerschmidt Husqvarna, who was having another impressive run just like in France. Garcia began to fade late in the race, allowing Nicolai Skovbjerg to catch and pass him with a bold move on the final lap, securing sixth place.

At the checkered flag, it was all about Reisulis once again, completing a perfect weekend with another runaway win and maximum points. Zanocz took second while Doensen salvaged third despite his mid-race drop in pace. Kokins gave the home crowd more reason to cheer with a strong fourth, followed by Owens in fifth.

In the overall, Janis Reisulis topped the charts with a perfect 50-point score (1-1), followed by Gyan Doensen with 40 (3-3), and Noel Zanocz rounding out the podium with 38 (5-2). The result tightens the fight at the top of the championship as the series moves into its final stretch.

Janis Reisulis 1-1

“Being sick didn’t stop me from winning in front of my home fans! I actually had some hot peppers this morning, so I had that extra fire in the first laps. The second half of the race was tough, probably my worst riding but I kept it cool. The energy from the fans on every jump, every corner… I just love it. I want even more of that next year in MX2. Huge thanks to everyone out there!”

Chaos at the first turn again left Jake Cannon outside the top-twenty but the Australian teenager showed great resolve to advance to eleventh with two laps to go; he had a top-ten result in sight before a mistake on the final lap put him back to fourteenth. He is now fifteenth in the points standings.

Jake Cannon 35-14

“My riding’s OK and I had two good comebacks through the field, but the starts are killing me at the moment; it all begins with Qualifying and I need to sort that out. I got two good jumps but particularly here it’s a really big detour at the first turn from the outside. Let’s hope I can sort out my Qualifying before the next round in England.”

EMX250 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J.M. Reisulis Yam 31m15.224 2 N. Zanocz Hon +04.986 3 G. Doensen KTM +08.909 4 M. Kokins Gas +14.770 5 L. Owens Hus +17.168 6 N. Skovbjerg Yam +37.704 7 F. Garcia Kaw +45.531 8 I. Van Erp Yam +51.568 9 J. Parn Gas +55.795 10 B. Mesters KTM +57.580 11 N. Greutmann Hus +1m01.668 12 O. Colmer KTM +1m07.237 13 M. Fredsoe Hus +1m12.479 14 J. Cannon Kaw +1m16.821 15 K. Hindersson KTM +1m26.224 16 V. Kees KTM +1m29.249 17 S. Rainio Bet +1m32.016 18 A. Monne Gas +1m32.937 19 L. Ruffini Hus +1m34.137 20 P. Gundersen Hus +1m34.252 21 S. Perez Gas +1m51.078 22 H. Osterhagen Fan +1m59.205 23 H. Forsgren Hon +2m05.780 24 S. Koskinen Kaw +1 lap 25 R. Pikand Tri +1 lap 26 M. Platkevics KTM +1 lap 27 E. Lehtinen KTM +1 lap 28 R. Paat KTM +1 lap 29 S. Johansson Hus +1 lap 30 L. Reichl Hus +4 laps 31 M. Ernecker KTM +6 laps 32 S. Mancini Fan +8 laps 33 N. Stenberg KTM +8 laps 34 R. Alexanderson KTM +8 laps 35 R. Lusis Gas +9 laps 36 W. Askew Tri +10 laps 37 O. Jaakonsaari KTM +12 laps 38 M. Adomaitis Hon +12 laps 39 O.C. Tzemach Hus +13 laps

EMX250 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J.M. Reisulis Yam 50 2 G. Doensen KTM 40 3 N. Zanocz Hon 38 4 F. Garcia Kaw 36 5 L. Owens Hus 31 6 N. Skovbjerg Yam 28 7 N. Greutmann Hus 22 8 M. Fredsoe Hus 22 9 J. Parn Gas 20 10 M. Kokins Gas 18 11 H. Osterhagen Fan 18 12 V. Kees KTM 14 13 I. Van Erp Yam 13 14 B. Mesters KTM 11 15 S. Rainio Bet 11 16 S. Mancini Fan 11 17 N. Stenberg KTM 10 18 O. Colmer KTM 9 19 A. Monne Gas 8 20 J. Cannon Kaw 7 21 K. Hindersson KTM 6 22 L. Reichl Hus 6 23 S. Perez Gas 4 24 O.C. Tzemach Hus 3 25 L. Ruffini Hus 2 26 P. Gundersen Hus 2 27 R. Lusis Gas 2 28 H. Forsgren Hon 0 29 S. Koskinen Kaw 0 30 R. Pikand Tri 0 31 M. Platkevics KTM 0 32 E. Lehtinen KTM 0 33 R. Paat KTM 0 34 S. Johansson Hus 0 35 M. Ernecker KTM 0 36 R. Alexanderson KTM 0 37 W. Askew Tri 0 38 O. Jaakonsaari KTM 0 39 M. Adomaitis Hon 0 40 S. Leok Hus 0

EMX250 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J.M. Reisulis Yam 318 2 N. Zanocz Hon 281 3 F. Garcia Kaw 232 4 G. Doensen KTM 215 5 N. Greutmann Hus 177 6 S. Mancini Fan 159 7 L. Reichl Hus 153 8 N. Skovbjerg Yam 150 9 B. Mesters KTM 139 10 A. Frisk KTM 136 11 L. Owens Hus 128 12 A. Monne Gas 127 13 A. Petit Yam 109 14 W. Askew Tri 100 15 J. Cannon Kaw 97 16 A. Fueri KTM 96 17 I. Van Erp Yam 91 18 M. Fredsoe Hus 89 19 V. Kees KTM 85 20 M. Ernecker KTM 75 21 P. Maschio Hon 58 22 S. Perez Gas 57 23 S. Leok Hus 56 24 B. Rispoli KTM 53 25 H. Osterhagen Fan 47 26 O. Colmer KTM 47 27 L. Ruffini Hus 38 28 T. Brunet Yam 29 29 M. Werner KTM 25 30 R. Alexanderson KTM 24 31 B. Bruce Kaw 22 32 J. Parn Gas 20 33 M. Kokins Gas 18 34 L. Rudolph KTM 15 35 M. Carreras Hon 13 36 S. Rainio Bet 11 37 P. Gundersen Hus 11 38 N. Stenberg KTM 10 39 C. Prat Tri 7 40 K. Hindersson KTM 6 41 O.C. Tzemach Hus 6 42 G. Albisua Gas 2 43 N. Duhamel KTM 2 44 R. Lusis Gas 2

EMX125 Race One

Under bright blue skies, it was KTM Sarholz Racing Team’s Moritz Ernecker who launched out of the gate and claimed the holeshot in the opening race of Round 9 of the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing. Filippo Mantovani and Mano Faure were right there in the mix, with Ryan Oppliger also muscling into contention early.

Faure quickly dispatched Mantovani and began closing in on Ernecker. With a confident move, the Frenchman took the lead, but Ernecker immediately fought back. It was a tense exchange over the next few corners, but eventually, Faure edged ahead and built a gap.

Meanwhile, championship leader Nicolò Alvisi started in fifth but began methodically working his way forward. He passed Mantovani for third, then chased down Ernecker. By lap three, Alvisi was into second place and eyeing the lead.

At that stage, Faure held a 7.5-second advantage, but disaster struck. The French rider tucked the front and crashed, remounting just as Alvisi arrived on his rear wheel. Not long after, Faure went down again, folding the front for a second time, an unfortunate repeat of the previous round.

Alvisi, calm and clinical, capitalised on the mistake and took over the lead. From there, he controlled the race to the flag, securing his second consecutive win. Faure held on for second, while Mantovani completed the podium in third.

Dani Heitink delivered a solid ride to finish fourth, while his teammate at Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC, Jarne Bervoets rounded out the top five. Oppliger, who had shown early speed, eventually crossed the line in sixth.

Despite a strong start, Ernecker couldn’t maintain his pace and slipped to 11th by the checkered flag. TM Moto CRD Motosport’s Niccolò Mannini had an eventful race, crashing from fifth early on but remounting to salvage a ninth-place finish.

EMX125 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N. Alvisi KTM 31m29.143 2 M. Faure Yam +4.518 3 F. Mantovani KTM +20.306 4 D. Heitink Yam +24.360 5 J. Bervoets Yam +30.439 6 R. Oppliger KTM +33.087 7 D. Van Mechgelen Fan +36.416 8 D. Gregoire KTM +50.523 9 N. Mannini TM +56.361 10 R. Pini TM +57.935 11 M. Ernecker KTM +59.258 12 J. Kubulins Yam +1m00.666 13 I. Ampoorter Gas +1m07.794 14 M. Miettinen KTM +1m08.711 15 V. Toshev Fan +1m10.453 16 R. Bauer KTM +1m24.754 17 C. Lindmark Hus +1m32.365 18 V. Leppälä KTM +1m42.450 19 A. Callemo Hus +1m47.209 20 A. Uccellini Hus +1m48.201 21 D. Zaremba Yam +1m48.577 22 R. Laicans Gas +1m50.153 23 A. Knapsis Gas +1m53.995 24 S. Sommerlee Hus +2m07.679 25 A. Sahlstén KTM +2m20.142 26 D. van den Broek KTM +1 Lp. 27 T. Dankerts Hus +1 Lp. 28 K. Uibu KTM +1 Lp. 29 C. Paine Diaz Hus +1 Lp. 30 J. Puckowski KTM +1 Lp. 31 E. Ziemer KTM +1 Lp. 32 J. Ljungnér KTM +1 Lp. 33 E. Cepulis Gas +1 Lp. 34 L. Colonnelli Hus +1 Lp. 35 H. Statt Yam +2 Lp. 36 B. Thorius Yam +7 Lp. 37 L. Sörensson Hus +8 Lp. 38 F. Bellei Fan +9 Lp. 39 M. Larsson Hus +10 Lp. 40 D. Lantz KTM +12 Lp.

EMX125 Race Two

Race 2 of the EMX125 European Championship in Kegums got underway on a tricky, rain-soaked circuit, setting the stage for an intense showdown. Filippo Mantovani took the holeshot as the field powered through the first turns, with Faure quickly applying pressure. Home rider Jekabs Kubulins from JK Racing Yamaha made a strong start slotting into fourth, following his finish in 12th in the first race, while red plate holder Alvisi found himself buried in the pack, around 14th.

Faure wasted no time, passing Mantovani on the opening lap to take control of the race. Latvian hopeful Sturm STC Racing Team’s Raivo Laicāns was impressive in the early laps, running inside the top three ahead of Heitink and countryman Kubulins. By the end of lap one, Alvisi had already surged into the top ten.

Heitink steadily gained momentum, clocking his fastest lap and climbing to third. Oppliger’s early promise faded after a series of errors that saw him drop to top twenty but coming back with an impressive run to 11th in the end. Alvisi and Niccolò Mannini capitalised, both moving forward as the race went on.

At the halfway point, Faure had stretched out a 5-second lead over Mantovani, followed by Heitink, Kubulins, and Alvisi. A crash from Laicāns shuffled the running order, promoting Alvisi into fourth and within striking distance of the overall podium.

In the final laps, Heitink made a decisive move on Mantovani to grab second, while Alvisi advanced to third, securing vital championship points. Kubulins impressed with a fifth-place finish, giving the local fans something to cheer about.

Faure led every lap from start to finish, earning him the overall victory for the weekend with 47 points (2-1). Alvisi’s consistency (1-3) was enough for second overall on 45 points, and Heitink rounded out the podium with 40 points (4-2).

With three rounds remaining, the title fight remains intense, but Faure’s performance in Latvia has significantly closed the gap to the championship leader.

Mano Faure 2-1

“I’m really happy to take the overall win this weekend. Yesterday I pushed a bit too much and it cost me, but today I managed to stay focused and win the moto. Now we look ahead to Matterley Basin, let’s keep the momentum going.”

EMX125 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Faure Yam 30m25.329 2 D. Heitink Yam +10.765 3 N. Alvisi KTM +15.672 4 F. Mantovani KTM +15.960 5 J. Kubulins Yam +23.045 6 N. Mannini TM +1m00.780 7 D. Van Mechgelen Fan +1m02.683 8 R. Laicans Gas +1m35.482 9 R. Bauer KTM +1m55.591 10 F. Bellei Fan +2m25.671 11 R. Oppliger KTM +2m29.406 12 A. Callemo Hus +2m38.489 13 D. Lantz KTM +2m54.547 14 J. Bervoets Yam +1 Lp. 15 I. Ampoorter Gas +1 Lp. 16 V. Leppälä KTM +1 Lp. 17 M. Miettinen KTM +1 Lp. 18 C. Lindmark Hus +1 Lp. 19 A. Knapsis Gas +1 Lp. 20 B. Thorius Yam +1 Lp. 21 T. Dankerts Hus +1 Lp. 22 D. van den Broek KTM +1 Lp. 23 K. Uibu KTM +1 Lp. 24 J. Puckowski KTM +1 Lp. 25 M. Larsson Hus +1 Lp. 26 J. Ljungnér KTM +1 Lp. 27 M. Ernecker KTM +1 Lp. 28 E. Cepulis Gas +1 Lp. 29 H. Statt Yam +1 Lp. 30 V. Toshev Fan +1 Lp. 31 L. Sörensson Hus +2 Lp. 32 A. Uccellini Hus +5 Lp. 33 E. Ziemer KTM +6 Lp. 34 D. Gregoire KTM +8 Lp. 35 C. Paine Diaz Hus +9 Lp. 36 R. Pini TM +9 Lp. 37 A. Sahlstén KTM +10 Lp. 38 L. Colonnelli Hus +12 Lp. 39 S. Sommerlee Hus +12 Lp. 40 D. Zaremba Yam +12 Lp.

EMX125 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 M. Faure Yam 47 2 N. Alvisi KTM 45 3 D. Heitink Yam 40 4 F. Mantovani KTM 38 5 D. Van Mechgelen Fan 28 6 N. Mannini TM 27 7 J. Kubulins Yam 25 8 R. Oppliger KTM 25 9 J. Bervoets Yam 23 10 R. Bauer KTM 17 11 I. Ampoorter Gas 14 12 R. Laicans Gas 13 13 D. Gregoire KTM 13 14 F. Bellei Fan 11 15 A. Callemo Hus 11 16 M. Miettinen KTM 11 17 R. Pini TM 11 18 M. Ernecker KTM 10 19 D. Lantz KTM 8 20 V. Leppälä KTM 8 21 C. Lindmark Hus 7 22 V. Toshev Fan 6 23 A. Knapsis Gas 2 24 B. Thorius Yam 1 25 A. Uccellini Hus 1 26 T. Dankerts Hus 0 27 D. van den Broek KTM 0 28 K. Uibu KTM 0 29 J. Puckowski KTM 0 30 M. Larsson Hus 0 31 J. Ljungnér KTM 0 32 E. Cepulis Gas 0 33 H. Statt Yam 0 34 L. Sörensson Hus 0 35 E. Ziemer KTM 0 36 C. Paine Diaz Hus 0 37 A. Sahlstén KTM 0 38 L. Colonnelli Hus 0 39 S. Sommerlee Hus 0 40 D. Zaremba Yam 0

EMX125 Championship Standings