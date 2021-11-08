2021 MXGP of Lombardia – Round 17

The MXGP of Lombardia marks the penultimate round of the 2021 season, with Jeffrey Herlings taking the MXGP win from Romain Febvre, with both riders claiming a win and a second place a-piece, for 47-points each.

In MXGP, that means it’s looking like the final round of the series will be a two-man race with Febvre and Herlings separated by just three points, while a penalty in race one has leftTim Gajser 12 points behind Herlings.

In MX2 we also saw two riders tied on 47-points, with Jago Geerts the round winner, and Maxime Renaux having to settle for runner-up. Australia’s Jed Beaton meanwhile finished fourth, with Wilson Todd 13th after a disappointing second race.

The battle for the silver medal is heating up between Tom Vialle and Geerts, with seven points between them as we head into the races on Wednesday.

MXGP of Lombardia 2021 Highlights

MXGP Race 1

In MXGP race one, it was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer who grabbed the Fox Holeshot. Febvre got off to a good start too as he was ahead of Herlings, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff. Meanwhile Gajser got pushed wide and off the track.

Febvre wasted no time as he took the lead from Seewer, with Herlings looking to make a pass on the Swiss too. Herlings was briefly into second before making a mistake and crashing, which also took down Seewer with him. With the two bikes tangled, Herlings took some time before he got going again.

Honda 114 Motorsports’ Ruben Fernandez was having a great start to his MXGP wildcard race, as he was running nicely in fourth.

Febvre then set the fastest lap of the race as he led Cairoli by 3.764 seconds, as Gajser got himself into third, while Herlings was all over Standing Construct GasGas Factory Racing’s Brian Bogers for ninth.

Herlings was on another level for the next few laps as he picked off riders before catching up to his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Jorge Prado. Prado didn’t make things easy for Herlings, as the young Spaniard shut down every attempt the Bullet was making.

Eventually Herlings was able to get past Prado and Coldenhoff soon after, as Gajser also got around Cairoli for second position.

Herlings was still down in sixth though, but Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Mathys Boisrame was the next rider to get passed by the Dutchman. He then went after Fernandez, who was not baking down.

The battle between Fernandez and Herlings was intense, as it took Herlings four laps to pass the Spanish rider.

With six minutes on the clock, Gajser started to have Febvre in his sights as Herlings set the fastest lap of the race while looking to get around Cairoli. Cairoli was not backing down to the title hopeful, who had to spend a few laps behind the Italian, but with two laps to go, Herlings was able to get by Cairoli and later Gajser.

Febvre went on to win the race with Herlings second and Gajser third. But Gajser received a 5-place penalty which dropped him down to eighth, so Cairoli moved up to third. Fernandez finished the race in fourth place.

MXGP Race 2

In race two, we saw Prado take the Fox Holeshot from Febvre, Herlings and MRT Racing Team KTM’s Alessandro Lupino. Gajser was around 10th, as Herlings wasted no time to get past Febvre and Prado for the lead.

Cairoli started the race in fifth just behind Lupino, with Gajser down in seventh.

Febvre then started to apply the pressure onto Prado for second, but it would take him a couple of laps to get around the Spaniard, as Gajser caught onto Cairoli and Lupino.

After getting good drive and passing Prado, Febvre was within 3.390 seconds of Herlings with plenty of time left on the clock. And while he kept things close for the first half of the race, as the heat went on, it seemed like Febvre was happy to settle for second and take those championship points without any risk.

Seewer then passed Bogers and Lupino for sixth, while Cairoli caught onto the rear wheel of Prado, as he set his sights on going after third position in the race. As the battle between Cairoli and Prado got tense, Gajser was able to make the most of this and close in on the KTM duo.

Prado was not making it easy for Cairoli who launched several attacks on the Spaniard. Eventually Cairoli made mistake which allowed Gajser through. But he was not backing down for the Slovenian.

Gajser had to work hard to get by Prado, but two laps later, the Honda rider found himself up in third. At that point Herlings was 6.728 seconds ahead of Febvre.

And as Cairoli searched for a way past Prado, Seewer joined the pair, as the battle for fourth raged on. Finally on lap 14, Cairoli was able to get by Prado and move up a spot. Seewer did the same four laps from the end as Prado dropped to sixth.

Herlings went on to win the race ahead of Febvre and Gajser. And with a 2-1 result, Herlings secured his eighth GP victory of the 2021 season, with Febvre finishing on the second step ahead of Cairoli who was third on the podium. Gajser was fourth overall.

With one round to go, Febvre leads the MXGP Championship standings by three points over Herlings, while Gajser is now 12 points behind.

Jeffrey Herlings – P1

“What happened in the first race was so dumb. I put myself in a good position right from the start. I was behind Romain. I did exactly the same crash in the warmup. I just hit my left foot into the side and just got kicked off. I knew I had to work hard. I was almost dead last and worked my way to second. Second race, I had a decent start. I was straight into third and managed to pass Jorge and Romain. Then I was able to make a little gap. Then I was checking where Tony could be. I was actually not trying to run away too far. Then I saw that there was too big of a gap between Romain and Tony. Then I pulled away for the second half of the race. Every point counts right now, so it’s -3. It’s going to be an all-out war on Wednesday. There’s a lot on the line. Different riders, different countries and different manufacturers all going towards the same goal which is the world title. It doesn’t matter who wins it. I think we both deserve it anyway. Even Tim. So, it will be a good one on Wednesday.”

Romain Febvre – P2

“The second race, I started second then Jeffrey passed me and Prado. I maybe didn’t take many risks to pass Prado to avoid falling. So, I lost some time to catch Jeffrey and it was too late at that point. I had some fast laps to close the gap a little bit, but he still had about 3-4 seconds. At one point I just settled for second and thought “I won’t risk everything”. I’m in a good position right now and there’s still one more round to go. Wednesday will be interesting.”

Antonio Cairoli – P3

“For sure I am really happy about the result. I am really enjoying the track and it’s always nice to do it in front of this crowd. First race, I had a good start, then I was a little bit stiff on the first lap and I lost some positions. Then I was riding really fast in the second half of the race. I was really enjoying the track at that point. I finished the race third, ahead of Tim’s penalty. It was a good result for the overall. Second race, the start was not so good. Finally, I had a good rhythm and was able to push a little bit. Then I arrived behind Jorge for 6-7 laps and the guys in front were able to build a gap. Tim also passed me as I was struggling to find some lines to try to pass Jorge. Then I lost the rhythm a little bit. In the end I had some room in front of me which allowed me to have some good laps. I came closer to Tim, but it was too late. Overall, I am happy because of the podium of course, but I will try to do better on Wednesday and be on the podium again. It would be amazing for me and all the fans.”

Tim Gajser – P4

“I am very disappointed with how today turned out. In race one, I got hit by another rider and that caused me to go out of the track and because of the way the track is designed, the safest place to get back on is where I went. I believed I was just outside the top five when I went out, and tried to re-join in the similar position, so as not to gain an advantage, but when I finished the race in third, I was told that I had a five-position penalty. It is not nice to have to try and come back from that when the championship points are so tight but I tried my best to regroup for race two and in the end, I came through to third again. There is still one round left so I won’t give up, as anything can happen, and I would like to thank all the team and the fans who came to support me this weekend.”

Jeremy Seewer – P5

“Results-wise, this was not the day I expected or wanted, but speed and confidence-wise, it was really good. Mantova is a tough track. It’s definitely not my favourite, but still, I have the speed for the podium. Today I didn’t manage to put the motos together, but looking at the positives, I took the holeshot in race one, but Jeffrey (Herlings) crashed, and I hit him and this turned my race upside down. I had to fight through the pack. In the second moto, I completely messed up my start. I entered the first corner buried in the pack and came back to the front really strong. In terms of my riding, it was one of my best rides this year, especially on this kind of track. I am happy with it. Only the result on paper doesn’t reflect my speed, but now we work to be back fighting upfront at the final round on Wednesday.”

2021 MXGP of Lombardia Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KTM 22 25 47 2 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 25 22 47 3 Cairoli, Antonio ITA KTM 20 18 38 4 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 13 20 33 5 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 16 16 32 6 Fernandez, Ruben ESP HON 18 14 32 7 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 15 15 30 8 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN HUS 14 11 25 9 Lupino, Alessandro ITA KTM 11 12 23 10 Bogers, Brian NED GAS 9 13 22 11 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED YAM 10 9 19 12 Wright, Dylan CAN HON 8 7 15 13 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 4 8 12 14 Boisrame, Mathys FRA KAW 12 0 12 15 Van doninck, Brent BEL YAM 7 4 11 16 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL BET 0 10 10 17 Forato, Alberto ITA GAS 6 2 8 18 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 0 6 6 19 Paturel, Benoit FRA HON 0 5 5 20 Brylyakov, Vsevolod MFR HON 2 3 5 21 Simpson, Shaun GBR KTM 5 0 5 22 Jasikonis, Arminas LTU HUS 3 0 3 23 Guillod, Valentin SUI YAM 0 1 1 24 Locurcio, Lorenzo VEN KTM 1 0 1

2021 MXGP Standings – Round 17 (Top 20)

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 661 2 Herlings, J. NED KTM 658 3 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 646 4 Cairoli, A. ITA KTM 534 5 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 532 6 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 530 7 Coldenhoff, G. NED YAM 416 8 Jonass, Pauls LAT GAS 391 9 Lupino, A. ITA KTM 310 10 Olsen, T. DEN HUS 309 11 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 281 12 Bogers, Brian NED GAS 263 13 Van Horebeek, J. BEL BET 212 14 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 203 15 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 178 16 Van doninck, B. BEL YAM 144 17 Forato, A. ITA GAS 119 18 Tonus, Arnaud SUI YAM 119 19 Simpson, Shaun GBR KTM 118 20 Paturel, B. FRA HON 110

MX2 Race 1

In the MX2 race one, it was Vialle with the Fox Holeshot but his teammate Rene Hofer of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing was quick into the lead. Renaux started well as he passed Vialle for second and then quickly found his way around Hofer to lead the race by the end of the first lap.

Geerts then passed Vialle, as Vialle came under pressure from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf who passed him for fourth, he was however able to take back that position.

Hofer then set the fastest lap of the race as he was keen on staying close to Renaux, but then came under fire from Geerts. The Belgian made several attempts to pass the Austrian, but Hofer was quick to respond. Hofer then fell and eventually fought his way back to sixth.

Renaux then opened up the gap as he led by 5.480 seconds over Geerts, while Vialle was still trying to fend off de Wolf as well was his teammate Jed Beaton who was also on a charge. The Frenchman was urged on by the Husqvarna riders as he had Geerts in his sights in the later stages of the race.

Unfortunately, he could not get close enough, as Geerts also tried to go after Renaux in the final laps, but Renaux was able to maintain that position and win his first race since becoming MX2 World Champion last weekend.

MX2 Race 2

In the second MX2 heat, it was Vialle once again with the Fox Holeshot as he led Hofer, Geerts, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini and Beaton. Renaux started in around 10th position.

Geerts then tried to get around Hofer for second, but the pair made contact in the wave section, which resulted in a big crash for Hofer.

Beaton then got onto the rear wheel of Guadagnini for third, as Renaux moved in on the pair after making some good passes on the opening laps. The Frenchman got around the Australian by the second lap and then set his sights on Guadagnini.

Further down the field, de Wolf was having an intense battle with Simon Längenfelder of Diga Procross GasGas Factory Racing. The Dutchman then took the outside line which gave him good drive to get past the German for sixth place.

Guadagnini then had Renaux all over his rear wheel, with the Frenchman going around the outside of the Italian to steal third. Renaux was on a charge as it did not take long for him to catch up with Geerts.

Meanwhile Hofer was trying to recover from his crash at the beginning of the race as he got going in 14th place.

The gap between Vialle and Geerts started to come down as just 0.938 seconds separated them, with some excitement behind them as Renaux went off track and de Wolf crashed.

On lap seven we saw a change for the lead as Vialle and Geerts traded positions a few times, before the Belgian was able to make the pass stick. Renaux was keen on going with him as he dove down the inside of Vialle for second.

Renaux then pushed hard to try and get by Geerts, with the battle carrying on until the chequered flag fell for the end of the race. Despite his best efforts, Renaux was forced to settle for second as Geerts went on to win the race. Beaton was also able to get by Vialle in the final laps to get himself into third, while Vialle crossed the line fourth.

A 2-1 result gave Geerts the overall victory over Renaux who also finished on 47 points, with Vialle occupying the third step of the podium.

While the MX2 title was decided at the MXGP of Garda, the fight for second in the standings is still on between Vialle and Geerts, as there is just seven points between them as we head into the final round on Wednesday with the MXGP of ‎Città di Mantova.

Jago Geerts – P1

“I am really happy to win a GP again. The last few races my speed was really good, but I just couldn’t make it happen to win a race. Today was a really good day for me, 2-1. So yeah, I am really happy, and I am looking forward to Wednesday. Hopefully I will be able to end the season on a high note. It will be quite exciting and we will battle until the last lap for sure. My goal is just to ride like today. I’ll try to win the GP and get the second place in the championship.”

Maxime Renaux – P2

“It was a nice day. First race after my world title, so it’s really nice. I really enjoyed that. This morning, I was actually not so good in time practice. I was feeling a little bit stiff. But we made some changes on the bike and I felt really good during those two races. First race was perfect. I could take the lead on the first lap and win. Second race, I had a really bad start. I had to really push to come back to second. Then I felt I could have pushed a little bit more, but I was satisfied with second. I’d also like to have a blue bike on the second step of the podium for this championship. So, it was just nice and I am really happy with my riding today.”

Tom Vialle – P3

“I struggled quite a lot today, especially in the second race. I had a great start but couldn’t find my flow on the track. I felt pretty good in the morning. First race wasn’t too bad. I was third behind Jago. I struggled a bit with the bike, so on Wednesday we’re going to make some changes on the bike. For sure it will be better. I am really looking forward to Wednesday. I am second in the championship now. It’s true I came back from pretty far. I think that I was 13th or 14th at some point in the championship. So, it’s pretty nice to be second. There’s still one race to go. It will be a good battle with Jago, that’s for sure.”

Jed Beaton – P4

“A pretty good day today. I had good starts but still had to make a few passes to catch the leaders. I had a good charge going in race one and felt great on the bike in the second half of the race, but it wasn’t enough to do better than fifth. Race two was a lot better early on but the two guys up front made such a big gap that it just wasn’t possible to catch them despite having a solid pace.”

Isak Gifting – P6

“The first one at Mantova is done and it’s been a really good day for me. My starts weren’t the best, but I was able to make a lot of passes early in each race, push forward, and stay out of trouble. It’s been a difficult season so to have a good result today is a really positive thing for me and I’m definitely aiming to do the same, or better, on Wednesday.”

Bike It MTX Kawasaki’s Wilson Todd earnt eleventh gate-pick during Qualifying and made a good start in race one to hold an early eighth. Temporarily pushed back to tenth the Australian responded strongly during the second half of the moto to regain eighth at the finish and significantly gain three points in his chase for a top-ten series ranking.

His fortune changed at the start of race two as he was involved in chaotic scenes at the tight second corner; rejoining the race at the back of the pack he continued to push all moto to claim seventeenth at the finish. He retains eleventh in the points standings and will endeavour to close down an eleven-point deficit to tenth in the final round on Wednesday.

2021 MXGP of – MX2 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 22 25 47 2 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 25 22 47 3 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 20 18 38 4 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 16 20 36 5 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 18 11 29 6 Gifting, Isak SWE GAS 14 14 28 7 Hofer, Rene AUT KTM 15 12 27 8 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA KTM 9 16 25 9 Laengenfelder, Simon GER GAS 10 15 25 10 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 11 13 24 11 Adamo, Andrea ITA GAS 12 7 19 12 Hsu, Brian GER KTM 8 9 17 13 Todd, Wilson AUS KAW 13 4 17 14 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 5 10 15 15 Boegh Damm, Bastian DEN KTM 4 8 12 16 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 7 5 12 17 Scuteri, Emilio ITA TM 6 2 8 18 Polak, Petr CZE YAM 0 6 6 19 Zonta, Filippo ITA HON 3 3 6 20 Rizzi, Joel GBR HON 1 1 2 21 Olsson, Filip SWE HUS 2 0 2

2021 MX2 Standings – Round 17 (Top 20)