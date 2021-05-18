Luggage kit valued at $1500 only $990 for a limited time…

Alongside a trio of Royal Enfield Himalayans tackling the 2021 Open Roads Rally, Royal Enfield ANZ have also announced the Explorer Kit being available for a special price of $990 RRP with any Himalayan pre-order.

That’s $1500 in luggage and engine protectors for just $990, including all the necessary mounting hardware to connect the 26L hard cases. The cases come standard with lockable lids and are available in black or silver, with 18 mm mild steel mounting racks.

The engine protection is a set of 25 mm mild steel tube bars, designed to offer high levels of protection with minimal impact on the look of the bike.

The promotion ends June 20, 2021, or while stocks last and does not include fitment. The offer for $990 is only valid with the purchase of a new Royal Enfield Himalayan at the time of purchase.

2021 Open Roads Rally

Royal Enfield Australia & NZ sponsored this year’s Open Roads Rally, held out of Coonawarra Farm Resort in Gippsland, Victoria. The Royal Enfield ANZ team entering three standard Himalayans. Navigating the off-road tracks, climbing mountains and fording rivers. They battled the elements and had everything thrown at them over the weekend, but the versatile Himalayans handled everything with ease.

Check out the above vid to see some of the actions and get a look into the 2021 Open Roads Rally with Royal Enfield’s adventure machine – the Himalayan.

The Himalayan is a LAMS legal machine available for just $7,690 Ride-Away with a two-year unlimited kilometre warranty, providing an exception value machine for adventure riding.

Powered by an air-cooled four-stroke 411 cc single producing 24.5 hp and 32 Nm of torque, a five-speed gearbox, EFI, electric start and easy-going nature make the Himalayan a great machine for exploring.

The seat height is an inviting 800 mm, with a 191 kg kerb weight, ABS is standard fitment and switchable, with a 15 L fuel capacity and disc brakes front and rear. Wheels are a 21 inch front and 17 inch rear, with generous 200 mm front travel and 180 mm rear.

