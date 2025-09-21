2025 Hard Enduro Enduro World Championship

Hixpania Hard Enduro – Spain

Round four of the 2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship at Spain’s Hixpania Hard Enduro ended in controversy after confusion over the final “X-Loop” resulted in a reshuffled classification that ended up with veteran Graham Jarvis ultimately declared the overall event winner by organisers amidst the confusion.

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt looked to have done everything right across the weekend. After topping Saturday’s prologue by more than 17 seconds to secure pole, the Brit fought tooth and nail with championship leader Manuel Lettenbichler (Red Bull KTM) in Sunday’s two-hour main race. The pair traded blows at the front, pulling more than four minutes clear of the chasing pack, and when the clock ticked past two hours, Bolt crossed the line first, believing he’d secured the victory.

However, confusion followed regarding the additional “X-Loop” – an extreme lap and final climb that riders had agreed beforehand to skip due to safety concerns after overnight rain. Most of the field, including Bolt and Lettenbichler, finished their race without it. But with two riders opting to complete the loop, officials reinstated it into the results. That ruling dropped Bolt to third and Lettenbichler to fourth in the official classification, despite their on-track 1-2 finish.

In the shuffle, the rider who benefitted most was Graham Jarvis. By virtue of completing the disputed loop, the veteran was elevated to event winner, a decision that left many in the paddock scratching their heads.

The fact that neither Jarvis nor Goggia are entered in the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship renders the event result somewhat less important regarding the points earned, allowing organisers to save some face. Still, not a good look for an FIM World Championship event.

While the outcome may be debated, Bolt still emerged with maximum FIM championship points as the highest-placed registered rider, closing to within 18 points of Lettenbichler in the title chase with three rounds to run.

Billy Bolt

“It was nice to start out Hixpania with a win in qualification. Heading into Sunday’s race, the weather forecast was looking tricky with regards to how the track conditions would be. Thankfully it wasn’t as wet as predicted, but it meant the racing was really tight. Between myself and Mani, we were only separated by 20 or so seconds throughout today’s race, and a long way in front of the next group of riders. I feel like my riding has stepped forward a lot. The bike is really good and is how I like it, my physical condition is good too. It’s just nice to have momentum like this, it’s been a long time since I could build like this week to week. The last couple of years were tough with injuries, but now it seems it’s finally coming together for me. Prior to the start this morning, we had all agreed not to do the X-Loop on safety grounds, there was a section added in we hadn’t walked and overall, it felt dangerous to race on, especially after two hours of racing. We all decided to wait at the bottom of the quarry and agreed to call the race there. Unfortunately, with some confusion at the end, things didn’t quite go to plan. But, despite all that, I have secured maximum points for the championship, which is ultimately what I had set out to do here. Next up is Sea to Sky and I’m excited for that one with the momentum I’m gathering.”

Lettenbichler, despite his eventual P4, maintains a handy overall series lead heading into round five at Sea to Sky in Turkey on October 9-11.

Manuel Lettenbichler

“The race was pretty good for me. I passed Mitch (Brightmore) early on and then rode together with Billy for the rest of the race. I was out front, then he was out front – I think we swapped positions about 10 times through the race. I think he was stronger for half the course, with me riding a little stronger on the other half. At the end, he was able to open up a bit of a gap and I just didn’t quite have what I needed to challenge for the win. I’ve been feeling a little bit sick all week, so all in all I’m really happy with how I rode. I think me and Billy are riding so well at the moment, there really is very little to separate us. I’ve got a strong position in the championship, so we’ll see what happens in the next few rounds.”

2025 Hixpania Hard Enduro Results

Graham Jarvis (GBR), KTM, X-Loop Sonny Goggia (ITA), Sherco, X-Loop Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 2:04:38.62 Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 2:04:54.32 Mario Roman (ESP), Sherco, 2:08:24.17

2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Standings after Round Four

Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 107pts Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 89pts Mitch Brightmore (GBR), GASGAS 73pts Wade Young (RSA), GASGAS, 62pts Mario Roman (ESP), Sherco, 54pts

Next

The FIM Hard Enduro World Championship resumes with round five at Sea2Sky in Turkey on the weekend of October 11.