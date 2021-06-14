2021 FIM CEV Repsol

Round 3 – Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya

Catalunya was host to the FIM CEV Repsol championship over the weekend, with scorching temperatures matched by scorching lap times, as five different races across the Moto3, Moto2 and ETC saw four different winners.

In the FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship, Syarifuddin Azman (SIC Racing) and Daniel Holgado (Aspar Junior Team) shared the wins.

Fermin Aldeguer (Boscoscuro Talent Team-Ciatti) was once again the dominant force in the Moto2 European Championship as he raced into the distance winning both races and it was 15-year-old Xabi Zurutuza (Cuna de Campeones) that took the win in Hawkers European Talent Cup.

It was a mixed weekend for the Aussies with Billy van Eerde and Senna Agius involved in a crash in the first Moto3 race, while Joel Kelso ran 8-11. Kelso was back in the mix race two in 15th, however van Eerde did not finish.

Billy Van Eerde

“I am a little disappointed because I expected at least to cross the finish line in both races, but it wasn´t possible. This weekend I have crashed several times and I haven’t managed to evolve as I should. Now we´ll continue working to be stronger in Portugal.”

In the ETC Jacob Roulstone finished in 29th.

FIM Moto3

Race 1 of the FIM Moto3 JWCh saw Daniel Holgado denied victory for the first time in 2021. The win went the way of Syarifuddin Azman, who went from fifth to first at Turn 10 on the final lap, to take his first-ever victory in the class.

An incredible ride saw David Munoz (Avatel-Cardoso Racing) go from 19th to second for his first podium in the class, while completing the top three was Jose Antonio Rueda (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) just 0.272s behind at the flag.

Australians Billy van Eerde and Senna Aguis were both involved in the same lap one crash, ending their race prematurely, while Joel Kelso was the top Aussie performer in eighth.

Race 2 was an entirely different story as a return to normality arrived for Holgado, and by normality, return to his winning ways. Victory number four of the season greeted the Spaniard as he held off a leading pack of nine on the final lap.

Ivan Ortola (Team MTA) rode to a superb second place to take his best finish in the class. Completing the podium was the young Brit Scott Ogden (Aspar Junior Team) to make it an Aspar 1-3 and even four when you include David Alonso (Aspar Junior Team) in fourth place.

Daniel Holgado

“It’s incredible, with this win we have already had four victories this season. This victory goes for my team, I want to thank them for everything they have done this weekend. We did well, the race was perfect, impressive. Achieving the fourth victory of the year is very nice.”

Scott Ogden

“I don’t know where to start. It was a difficult race, the start was very good, but I didn’t have a good feeling. Little by little I have been overtaking riders and in the endm we have reached the podium. I want to thank the whole team, for the work they have done for me and for giving me this opportunity, and also my father and my coach. Finishing in the top 5 in the first race was already a great result, but getting on the podium is incredible.”

David Alonso

“In Barcelona we have regained confidence after a delicate situation in Valencia. In the first race I had to serve a penalty, but I have fought again with the group with which I was competing and I have continued to improve my times. This has given me confidence and made me more prepared in the second race. I was in the group and, as no one could leave, I have held back, trying to be relaxed for the end of the race. The strategy worked out quite well for me, because in the end we were fourth. It is a very good result, each time we are more prepared.”

For Ogden though, it was a maiden podium and it capped off a strong day after fifth in the first race.

Australian Joel Kelso finished 11th, while Senna Aguis was 15th. Billy Van Eerde did not finish.

At the end of the FIM Moto3 JWCh running in Barcelona, Holgado stretches his Championship lead out to 53 points.

FIM Moto3 Results