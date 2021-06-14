2021 FIM CEV Repsol
Round 3 – Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya
Catalunya was host to the FIM CEV Repsol championship over the weekend, with scorching temperatures matched by scorching lap times, as five different races across the Moto3, Moto2 and ETC saw four different winners.
In the FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship, Syarifuddin Azman (SIC Racing) and Daniel Holgado (Aspar Junior Team) shared the wins.
Fermin Aldeguer (Boscoscuro Talent Team-Ciatti) was once again the dominant force in the Moto2 European Championship as he raced into the distance winning both races and it was 15-year-old Xabi Zurutuza (Cuna de Campeones) that took the win in Hawkers European Talent Cup.
It was a mixed weekend for the Aussies with Billy van Eerde and Senna Agius involved in a crash in the first Moto3 race, while Joel Kelso ran 8-11. Kelso was back in the mix race two in 15th, however van Eerde did not finish.
Billy Van Eerde
“I am a little disappointed because I expected at least to cross the finish line in both races, but it wasn´t possible. This weekend I have crashed several times and I haven’t managed to evolve as I should. Now we´ll continue working to be stronger in Portugal.”
In the ETC Jacob Roulstone finished in 29th.
FIM Moto3
Race 1 of the FIM Moto3 JWCh saw Daniel Holgado denied victory for the first time in 2021. The win went the way of Syarifuddin Azman, who went from fifth to first at Turn 10 on the final lap, to take his first-ever victory in the class.
An incredible ride saw David Munoz (Avatel-Cardoso Racing) go from 19th to second for his first podium in the class, while completing the top three was Jose Antonio Rueda (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) just 0.272s behind at the flag.
Australians Billy van Eerde and Senna Aguis were both involved in the same lap one crash, ending their race prematurely, while Joel Kelso was the top Aussie performer in eighth.
Race 2 was an entirely different story as a return to normality arrived for Holgado, and by normality, return to his winning ways. Victory number four of the season greeted the Spaniard as he held off a leading pack of nine on the final lap.
Ivan Ortola (Team MTA) rode to a superb second place to take his best finish in the class. Completing the podium was the young Brit Scott Ogden (Aspar Junior Team) to make it an Aspar 1-3 and even four when you include David Alonso (Aspar Junior Team) in fourth place.
Daniel Holgado
“It’s incredible, with this win we have already had four victories this season. This victory goes for my team, I want to thank them for everything they have done this weekend. We did well, the race was perfect, impressive. Achieving the fourth victory of the year is very nice.”
Scott Ogden
“I don’t know where to start. It was a difficult race, the start was very good, but I didn’t have a good feeling. Little by little I have been overtaking riders and in the endm we have reached the podium. I want to thank the whole team, for the work they have done for me and for giving me this opportunity, and also my father and my coach. Finishing in the top 5 in the first race was already a great result, but getting on the podium is incredible.”
David Alonso
“In Barcelona we have regained confidence after a delicate situation in Valencia. In the first race I had to serve a penalty, but I have fought again with the group with which I was competing and I have continued to improve my times. This has given me confidence and made me more prepared in the second race. I was in the group and, as no one could leave, I have held back, trying to be relaxed for the end of the race. The strategy worked out quite well for me, because in the end we were fourth. It is a very good result, each time we are more prepared.”
For Ogden though, it was a maiden podium and it capped off a strong day after fifth in the first race.
Australian Joel Kelso finished 11th, while Senna Aguis was 15th. Billy Van Eerde did not finish.
At the end of the FIM Moto3 JWCh running in Barcelona, Holgado stretches his Championship lead out to 53 points.
FIM Moto3 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Syarifuddin AZMAN
|MYS
|HONDA
|–
|2
|David MUÑOZ RODRÍGUEZ
|ESP
|KTM
|+0.162
|3
|Jose Antonio RUEDA RUIZ
|ESP
|HONDA
|+0.272
|4
|Daniel HOLGADO
|ESP
|GASGAS
|+0.479
|5
|Scott James OGDEN
|GBR
|GASGAS
|+0.777
|6
|Mario Suryo AJI
|IDN
|HONDA
|+1.895
|7
|Daniel MUÑOZ FERNÁNDEZ
|ESP
|KTM
|+0.517
|8
|Joel KELSO
|AUS
|KTM
|+5.537
|9
|Joshua WHATLEY
|GBR
|KTM
|+5.606
|10
|Ivan ORTOLÁ DIEZ
|ESP
|KTM
|+5.635
|11
|David ALONSO GÓMEZ
|COL
|GASGAS
|+5.690
|12
|Tatchakorn BUASRI
|THA
|HONDA
|+6.272
|13
|Luca LUNETTA
|ITA
|HUSQ
|+6.320
|14
|Gerard RIU I MALÉ
|ESP
|KTM
|+6.535
|15
|David REAL PÉREZ
|ESP
|KTM
|+6.619
|16
|Raffaele FUSCO
|ITA
|TM RACING
|+7.136
|17
|Marco TAPIA HORCAS
|ESP
|HONDA
|+7.367
|18
|Sho NISHIMURA
|JPN
|KTM
|+7.370
|19
|Noah DETTWILER
|CHE
|KTM
|+7.555
|20
|Zonta VD GOORBERGH
|NLD
|HONDA
|+7.785
|21
|Nicola Fabio CARRARO
|ITA
|TM
|+8.477
|22
|Edward Andrew O’SHEA
|GBR
|HONDA
|+20.489
|23
|Marcos RUDA COMINO
|ESP
|KTM
|+20.638
|24
|Filippo FARIOLI
|ITA
|HUSQ
|+23.502
|25
|Alessandro MOROSI
|ITA
|HUSQ
|+32.513
|Not classified
|Clément ROUGÉ
|FRA
|HUSQ
|José Julián GARCÍA GARCÍA
|ESP
|HONDA
|Takuma MATSUYAMA
|JPN
|HONDA
|Diogo MOREIRA NASCIM
|BRA
|HONDA
|Collin VEIJER
|NLD
|HUSQ
|Senna AGIUS
|AUS
|HONDA
|Bill VAN EERDE
|AUS
|KTM
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Daniel HOLGADO
|ESP
|GASGAS
|–
|2
|Ivan ORTOLÁ DIEZ
|ESP
|KTM
|+0.055
|3
|Scott James OGDEN
|GBR
|GASGAS
|+0.200
|4
|David ALONSO GÓMEZ
|COL
|GASGAS
|+0.246
|5
|David MUÑOZ RODRÍGUEZ
|ESP
|KTM
|+0.316
|6
|Jose Antonio RUEDA RUIZ
|ESP
|HONDA
|+0.534
|7
|Takuma MATSUYAMA
|JPN
|HONDA
|+0.690
|8
|David SALVADOR GÓMEZ
|ESP
|TM
|+0.846
|9
|Joshua WHATLEY
|GBR
|KTM
|+0.944
|10
|Gerard RIU I MALÉ
|ESP
|KTM
|+6.451
|11
|Joel KELSO
|AUS
|KTM
|+6.500
|12
|Nicola Fabio CARRARO
|ITA
|TM
|+6.527
|13
|Zonta VD GOORBERGH
|NLD
|HONDA
|+6.541
|14
|Noah DETTWILER
|CHE
|KTM
|+13.813
|15
|Senna AGIUS
|AUS
|HONDA
|+13.824
|16
|Edward Andrew O’SHEA
|GBR
|HONDA
|+24.678
|17
|Alessandro MOROSI
|ITA
|HUSQ
|+24.695
|18
|Mattia VOLPI
|ITA
|KTM
|+55.450
|Not classified
|Marcos RUDA COMINO
|ESP
|KTM
|Daniel MUÑOZ FERNÁNDEZ
|ESP
|KTM
|Mario Suryo AJI
|IDN
|HONDA
|José Julián GARCÍA GARCÍA
|ESP
|HONDA
|David REAL PÉREZ
|ESP
|KTM
|Syarifuddin AZMAN
|MYS
|HONDA
|Sho NISHIMURA
|JPN
|KTM
|Tatchakorn BUASRI
|THA
|HONDA
|Luca LUNETTA
|ITA
|HUSQ
|Clément ROUGÉ
|FRA
|HUSQ
|Bill VAN EERDE
|AUS
|KTM
|Marco TAPIA HORCAS
|ESP
|HONDA
|Filippo FARIOLI
|ITA
|HUSQ
|Collin VEIJER
|NLD
|HUSQ
|Raffaele FUSCO
|ITA
|TM
|Pos
|Name and Surname
|Nat
|Manufacturer
|Points
|1
|DANIEL HOLGADO
|ESP
|GASGAS
|113
|2
|IVAN ORTOLÁ
|ESP
|KTM
|60
|3
|DAVID MUÑOZ
|ESP
|KTM
|53
|4
|DAVID SALVADOR
|ESP
|TM RACING
|45
|5
|MARIO SURYO AJI
|IDN
|HONDA
|42
|6
|SCOTT JAMES OGDEN
|GBR
|GASGAS
|40
|7
|TAKUMA MATSUYAMA
|JPN
|HONDA
|39
|8
|JOSE ANTONIO RUEDA
|ESP
|HONDA
|35
|9
|DAVID ALONSO
|COL
|GASGAS
|34
|10
|SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN
|MYS
|HONDA
|31
|11
|JOSÉ JULIÁN GARCÍA
|ESP
|HONDA
|29
|12
|DIOGO MOREIRA
|BRA
|HONDA
|23
|13
|DANIEL MUÑOZ
|ESP
|KTM
|22
|14
|JOSHUA WHATLEY
|GBR
|KTM
|19
|15
|GERARD RIU
|ESP
|KTM
|17
|16
|COLLIN VEIJER
|NLD
|HUSQVARNA
|17
|17
|MARCOS RUDA
|ESP
|KTM
|15
|17
|MARCOS RUDA
|ESP
|KTM
|15
|18
|JOEL KELSO
|AUS
|KTM
|13
|19
|DAVID REAL
|ESP
|KTM
|11
|20
|MARCO TAPIA
|ESP
|HONDA
|8
|21
|NOAH DETTWILLER
|CHE
|KTM
|8
|22
|TATCHAKORN BUASRI
|THA
|HONDA
|5
|23
|LUCA LUNETTA
|ITA
|HUSQVARNA
|5
|24
|CLÉMENT ROUGÉ
|FRA
|HUSQVARNA
|4
|25
|NICOLA FABIO CARRARO
|ITA
|TM RACING
|4
|26
|HARRISON VOIGHT
|AUS
|HONDA
|4
|27
|ZONTA VAN DEN GOORBERGH
|NLD
|HONDA
|3
|28
|SENNA AGIUS
|AUS
|HONDA
|1
European Moto2
In Moto2 ECh it was business as usual for Aldeguer but he did have some work to do! The 16-year-old was squeezed out at Turn 1 as Lukas Tulovic (Liqui Moly Intact SIC Racing Team) and Alonso Lopez (Boscosuro Talent Team-Ciatti) grabbed first and second on the first lap.
Aldeguer quickly set to work and picked them off to take the lead and from there, streaking away to a seven-second winning margin. Behind, Lopez got the better of a strong Tulovic as the pair rounded out the podium.
Race 2 was dominated from lights to flag by Aldeguer as he grabbed the holeshot and never looked back. He was held honest by Lopez for seven laps before Lopez then slipped back, relinquishing to Aldeguer’s superior pace.
Tulovic would once again take third place but this time didn’t quite have to pace to run with Lopez. Tulovic can be happy with a double podium performance as he’s now in control of third place in the Championship.
European Moto2 Results
|No
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|Fermín ALDEGUER
|ESP
|–
|2
|Alonso LÓPEZ
|ESP
|+7.046
|3
|Lukas TULOVIC
|DEU
|+8.838
|4
|Xavi CARDELUS GARCIA
|+17.222
|5
|Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI
|POL
|+17.301
|6
|Dimas EKKY PRATAMA
|IDN
|+21.031
|7
|Oscar GUTIERREZ IGLE
|ESP
|+22.987
|8
|Sam WILFORD
|GBR
|+33.712
|9
|Alessandro ZETTI
|ITA
|+37.501
|10
|Mattia RATO
|ITA
|+47.269
|11
|Alex ESCRIG RECHE
|ESP
|+57.577
|12
|Leon ORGIS
|DEU
|+1:02.843
|13
|Ondrej VOSTATEK
|CZE
|+1:02.897
|14
|Kevin ORGIS
|DEU
|+1:11.624
|15
|Guillermo MORENO
|MEX
|+1:24.356
|16
|Alex PEREZ VIADEL
|ESP
|+1:27.033
|17
|Jorel BOERBOOM
|NLD
|+1:27.984
|18
|Jared SCHULTZ KARL
|ZAF
|+1:28.235
|19
|Gian MERTENS
|BEL
|1 Lap
|20
|Federico MENOZZI
|ITA
|2 Laps
|Not classified
|Kyle PAZ
|PHL
|Adam NORRODIN
|MYS
|Alex TOLEDO ROMERO
|ESP
|Keminth KUBO
|THA
|Aleix VIU COTOLI
|ESP
|Daijiro SAKO
|JPN
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|FERMÍN ALDEGUER
|ESP
|125
|2
|ALONSO LÓPEZ
|ESP
|100
|3
|LUKAS TULOVIC
|DEU
|61
|4
|ADAM MOHD NORRODIN
|MYS
|58
|5
|XAVIER CARDELUS
|AND
|43
|6
|DIMAS EKKY
|IDN
|38
|7
|SAM WILFORD
|GBR
|34
|8
|MATTIA RATO
|ITA
|32
|9
|ALEX TOLEDO
|ESP
|31
|10
|ALEX ESCRIG
|ESP
|24
|11
|KEMINTH KUBO
|THA
|23
|12
|PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI
|POL
|22
|13
|TAIGA HADA
|JPN
|21
|14
|ALESSANDRO ZETTI
|ITA
|20
|15
|ANDY VERDOIA
|FRA
|18
|16
|ALEIX VIU
|ESP
|9
|17
|OSCAR GUTIERREZ
|ESP
|9
|18
|ONDREJ VOSTATEK
|CZE
|7
|19
|LEON ORGIS
|DEU
|6
|20
|KEVIN ORGIS
|DEU
|5
|21
|SANDER KROEZE
|NLD
|5
|22
|MIKA PÉREZ
|ESP
|4
|23
|TAKESHI ISHIZUKA
|JPN
|2
|24
|GUILLERMO MARCEL MORENO
|MEX
|2
|25
|SIMON JESPERSEN
|DNK
|1
ETC
As always, HETC provided action right from the off as the racers of the future got to grips with hot and greasy conditions in Catalunya. With just one race on the agenda for the youngsters, they were giving it everything from the start and a group of four broke away in the early laps.
The Cuna de Campeones trio of Zurutuza, Hugo Millan and Adrian Cruces were joined by the fast-starting Maximo Martinez (Team Honda Laglisse) as they pulled well clear of the pack by 12 seconds in the end.
But, there was drama, as the then Championship Leader Cruces tumbled at Turn 7, leaving his teammates and Martinez to battle it out.
Australian Jacob Roulstone finished 29th.
A last lap thriller unfolded, with Zurutuza coming out on top by just 0.024s from Martinez and Millan a further 0.022s back in third. After five races, Millan leads the Championship by just seven-points.
ETC Round 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|Xabi ZURUTUZA TORRES
|ESP
|–
|2
|Máximo MARTÍNEZ QUIL
|ESP
|+0.024
|3
|Hugo MILLAN GRACIA
|ESP
|+0.046
|4
|Alvaro CARPE RUIZ
|ESP
|+12.993
|5
|Brian URIARTE DIEGO
|ESP
|+13.321
|6
|Joel ESTEBAN RUIZ
|ESP
|+13.384
|7
|Alberto FERRÁNDEZ
|ESP
|+13.659
|8
|Angel PIQUERAS GARCIA
|ESP
|+13.717
|9
|Dodo BOGGIO
|ITA
|+16.840
|10
|Guillem PLANQUES
|FRA
|+22.370
|11
|Marco MORELLI CHINCO
|ARG
|+23.775
|12
|Milan Leon PAWELEC
|POL
|+29.375
|13
|Pau ALSINA SÁNCHEZ
|ESP
|+30.183
|14
|Sharul SHARIL
|MYS
|+30.188
|15
|Alex GOURDON
|FRA
|+30.203
|16
|Oleg Max PAWELEC
|POL
|+30.269
|17
|Rico SALMELA
|FIN
|+30.386
|18
|César PARRILLA VEGA
|ESP
|+30.468
|19
|Hakim DANISH
|MYS
|+31.133
|20
|Guido PINI
|ITA
|+35.920
|21
|Torin COLLINS
|CAN
|+35.983
|22
|Casey O’GORMAN
|IRL
|+39.883
|23
|Demis MIHAILA
|ITA
|+39.929
|24
|Gonçalo RIBEIRO
|PRT
|+40.385
|25
|Alessandro SCIARRETTA
|ITA
|+41.109
|26
|Phillip TONN
|DEU
|+47.857
|27
|Carter BROWN
|GBR
|+48.428
|28
|Owen VAN TRIGT
|NLD
|+56.756
|29
|Jacob ROULSTONE
|AUS
|+1:21.925
|Not classified
|Justin Albert FOKKERT
|NLD
|Adrián CRUCES
|ESP
|Roberto GARCIA TINOCO
|ESP
|David ALMANSA
|ESP
|Corey TINKER
|GBR
|Pol SOLÁ FLORENSA
|ESP
|Amanuel BRINTON
|GBR
|Gonzalo PÉREZ ÁLVAREZ
|ESP
|Ruché MOODLEY
|ZAF
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|HUGO MILLAN GRACIA
|ESP
|76
|2
|XABI ZURUTUZA
|ESP
|69
|3
|ADRIÁN CRUCES
|ESP
|61
|4
|MÁXIMO MARTÍNEZ
|ESP
|57
|5
|JOEL ESTEBAN
|ESP
|51
|6
|ALVARO CARPE
|ESP
|46
|7
|BRIAN URIARTE
|ESP
|43
|8
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|ESP
|42
|9
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|AUS
|39
|10
|DAVID ALMANSA
|ESP
|34
|11
|ANGEL PIQUERAS
|ESP
|33
|12
|MARCO MORELLI
|ARG
|29
|13
|RICO SALMELA
|FIN
|22
|14
|CÉSAR PARRILLA
|ESP
|19
|15
|PHILLIP TONN
|DEU
|14
|16
|GUILLEM PLANQUES
|FRA
|13
|17
|ROBERTO GARCIA
|ESP
|11
|18
|SHARUL EZWAN MOHD SHARIL
|MYS
|11
|19
|EDOARDO MICHELE BOGGIO
|ITA
|10
|20
|PAU ALSINA
|ESP
|6
|21
|GONZALO PÉREZ
|ESP
|5
|22
|MILAN LEON PAWELEC
|POL
|4
|23
|POL SOLÁ
|ESP
|3
|24
|ALEX GOURDON
|FRA
|1
|25
|DEMIS MIHAILA
|ITA
|1