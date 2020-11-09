PRA No. – 2020/18614

Date published – 10 Nov 2020

Campaign number – 3LH

Supplier – Honda Australia Motorcycles and Power Equipment Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – Honda Australia MPE authorised dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 1 June 2020 – 22 October 2020

Motorcycle Models Affected

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

Model Year 2020

Each unit has a unique 17-Digit ISO VIN stamped onto the Main Frame of the motorcycle

Click here for VIN list (link)

20 affected motorcycles

What are the defects?

The motorcycles gear change pivot bolt may loosen due to repeated heavy shifting of the gears. In some cases, the bolt will loosen and break off, resulting in the release of the gear change pedal and a failure to change gears.

What are the hazards?

If there is a failure to change gears while riding, this could increase the risk of an accident and injury or death to rider(s) and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Consumers should contact their nearest Honda motorcycle dealer and arrange for their motorcycle to be inspected and repaired at their earliest opportunity.

For further information, consumers should contact their authorised Honda Motorcycle Dealer directly or contact the Customer Relations Department on 1300 559 846 (Monday to Friday, 8.30am – 6pm) or email customer.relations@honda.com.au or via the website https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/contactus