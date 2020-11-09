PRA No. – 2020/18614
Date published – 10 Nov 2020
Campaign number – 3LH
Supplier – Honda Australia Motorcycles and Power Equipment Pty Ltd
Traders who sold this product – Honda Australia MPE authorised dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Dates available for sale – 1 June 2020 – 22 October 2020
Motorcycle Models Affected
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
Model Year 2020
Each unit has a unique 17-Digit ISO VIN stamped onto the Main Frame of the motorcycle
Click here for VIN list (link)
20 affected motorcycles
What are the defects?
The motorcycles gear change pivot bolt may loosen due to repeated heavy shifting of the gears. In some cases, the bolt will loosen and break off, resulting in the release of the gear change pedal and a failure to change gears.
What are the hazards?
If there is a failure to change gears while riding, this could increase the risk of an accident and injury or death to rider(s) and other road users.
What should consumers do?
Consumers should contact their nearest Honda motorcycle dealer and arrange for their motorcycle to be inspected and repaired at their earliest opportunity.
For further information, consumers should contact their authorised Honda Motorcycle Dealer directly or contact the Customer Relations Department on 1300 559 846 (Monday to Friday, 8.30am – 6pm) or email customer.relations@honda.com.au or via the website https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/contactus