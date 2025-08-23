Factory Honda Team dominate Penrite ProMX season 2025

‘Vision to Victory’

After season 2024 of the Australian ProMX Championship, the question on everyone’s minds was whether the Factory Honda Team could do a repeat performance, and once again win all four championships in 2025…

The season’s opening round immediately tested that ambition. Kyle Webster, fresh off a win in Moto 1, crashed in Moto 2. “I thought the championship was over,” Webster admitted.

From that moment, the team went into overdrive. Every process was refined; every detail scrutinised. They tested relentlessly, Appin, Traralgon, Gilman, Warwick, Toowoomba, QMP, and Wonthaggi, every national track but one.

“It was the biggest testing schedule in our history. We left nothing to chance,” said Team Manager Mark Sladek.

The results spoke for themselves. By season’s end, Honda riders crossed the line first in 46 of 55 races, securing, for the second year in a row, an achievement many thought was impossible: winning all four championships.

It wasn’t just speed or skill that carried them. It was the resilience of a team, the commitment of sponsors such as Honda, and the unwavering support of fans. Setbacks didn’t weaken the vision, they sharpened it.

Chris Schultz – General Manager Honda Australia Motorcycles

“At the start of the 2025 championship we were so elated from the prior year winning all four classes. We were excited to get racing underway but had not even considered how the end of year results could look, especially after Kyle’s crash in the first round which was a big impact on the team. An amazing 2025 race season ensued though, and we are super proud and still a little stunned that the team has managed to do what many thought impossible. They have won every class for two years in a row. Amazing and we at Honda Australia are very happy to be a part of it.”

From Vision to Victory tells the story of a season that tested hearts, minds, and machines, and proved that with the right people, belief, and determination, dreams don’t just survive under pressure, they thrive.

Honda thanked everyone who stood with us on this journey. The team’s focus now shifts to the final round of the AMA Motocross Championship, MXGP of Darwin and the 2025 Australian Supercross Championship.