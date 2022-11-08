Honda CMX1100T

Honda’s learner legal CMX500 has a been a huge hit in Australia and was more recently joined by big brother, the Africa Twin powered CMX1100. In 2023 another sibling joins the line-up, and this one has baggage…

The CMX1100T, T for Touring, features a fork-mounted bat-wing style half-fairing and hard panniers with hinged lids to help make journeys further afield a more comfortable experience.

The left pannier on the CMX1100T holds 19 litres while the right pannier is a tad smaller at 16 litres, as it has to allow room for the exhaust. That’s 11-litres more than the accessory soft bags available for the current CMX1100.

The 86 horsepower parallel-twin remains unchanged and that’s no bad thing as it’s a willing performer with plenty of character to boot.

The pre-load adjustable 43 mm forks and piggyback rear shocks are also carried over and work well compared to many machines in this segment.

Likewise the 330 mm radial monoblock four-piston stopper has proven up to the job of hauling up the 223 kg machine.

Swapping cogs can be a conventional manual affair while Honda’s fast and smooth shifting dual-clutch transmission remains optional.

All the electronic aids that we come to expect in this day and age are present along with distinct riding modes.

The seat height is a remarkably low 700 mm but the CMX1100 can still carry 35-degree lean angles. Of course that’s nothing to crow about when compared to conventional motorcycles, but for a cruiser that is right up there with the best.

Australia is expecting the CMX1100T to arrive during the second quarter of 2023, at a price yet to be confirmed.

Honda CMX1100T Specifications