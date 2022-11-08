Honda CMX1100T
Honda’s learner legal CMX500 has a been a huge hit in Australia and was more recently joined by big brother, the Africa Twin powered CMX1100. In 2023 another sibling joins the line-up, and this one has baggage…
The CMX1100T, T for Touring, features a fork-mounted bat-wing style half-fairing and hard panniers with hinged lids to help make journeys further afield a more comfortable experience.
The left pannier on the CMX1100T holds 19 litres while the right pannier is a tad smaller at 16 litres, as it has to allow room for the exhaust. That’s 11-litres more than the accessory soft bags available for the current CMX1100.
The 86 horsepower parallel-twin remains unchanged and that’s no bad thing as it’s a willing performer with plenty of character to boot.
The pre-load adjustable 43 mm forks and piggyback rear shocks are also carried over and work well compared to many machines in this segment.
Likewise the 330 mm radial monoblock four-piston stopper has proven up to the job of hauling up the 223 kg machine.
Swapping cogs can be a conventional manual affair while Honda’s fast and smooth shifting dual-clutch transmission remains optional.
All the electronic aids that we come to expect in this day and age are present along with distinct riding modes.
The seat height is a remarkably low 700 mm but the CMX1100 can still carry 35-degree lean angles. Of course that’s nothing to crow about when compared to conventional motorcycles, but for a cruiser that is right up there with the best.
Australia is expecting the CMX1100T to arrive during the second quarter of 2023, at a price yet to be confirmed.
Honda CMX1100T Specifications
|2023 Honda CMX1100T Specifications
|Engine
|SOHC liquid-cooled 4-stroke 8-valve parallel twin with 270° crank
|Displacement
|1084 cc
|Bore & Stroke
|92 mm x 81.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|10.1:1
|Claimed Max Power
|86 horsepower (64 kW) @ 7000 rpm
|Claimed Max Torque
|98Nm @ 4750 rpm
|Induction
|PGM-FI electronic fuel injection
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|13.6L
|Transmission
|MT 6-speed Manual Transmission
DCT 6-speed Dual Clutch Transmission
|Final Drive
|Chain
|Dimensions
|2240mm x 853mm x 1115mm – MT
2240mm x 834mm x 1115mm – DCT
|Wheelbase
|1,520mm
|Caster Angle / Fork Angle
|28° / 30°
|Trail
|110mm
|Seat Height
|700mm
|Ground Clearance
|120mm
|Kerb Weight
|CMX1100 – MT 223kg / DCT 233kg
CMX1100T – MT 238kg / DCT 248kg
|Front Suspension
|Preload adjustable 43mm cartridge style
|Rear Suspension
|Preload adjustable twin piggyback rear shock
|Rims
|Multi-spoke cast aluminium 3.5″ (F), 5″ (R)
|Tyres
|130/70B18 (F), 180/65B16 (R)
|Front Brakes
|Radial monoblock four-piston brake caliper, 330mm floating single disc
|Rear Brake
|Single piston caliper, 256mm single disc
|Instruments
|Offset 120mm negative LCD instrument display, USB-C charger
|Available
|Second quarter of 2023
|Price
|TBC