KIDS FUN BIKES COME & TRY DAY

Honda Motorcycles Australia is excited to conduct the Kids Fun Bikes Come & Try Day event at Ride Park Victoria this weekend on March 20th and 21st. The event aims to introduce families to Motorcycling and Honda’s range of Kids Fun Bikes.

All are welcome to attend with their families! Keep in mind that all participants need to bring their own riding gear to participate; helmet, gloves, boots, jersey, and pants.

This is a try me session and not a full day of riding. Test rides commence 10.30am to 3.30pm in 30-minute time slots on Saturday the 20th and Sunday the 21st of March, time slots are limited and bookings are essential.

The event will be held at Ride Park Victoria at 429 Parwan S Rd, Parwan VIC 3340. Gates open at 9.30am, all attendees riding must sign in at Ride Park’s office before booking a test ride.

It will be a day not to miss! With a line-up of Honda mini bikes to test ride and meet and greet the factory team & tours of the truck!

Special Guest Attendance from

Brett Metcalfe

Kyle Webster

Mark Grove

Ben Novak

Test ride a huge range of bikes: CRF50F, CRF110F, CRF125F, CRF125FB (Big wheel) & the CRF250F!

Don’t forget to register your interest on Honda’s official Facebook event here