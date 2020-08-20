New web presence for Honda

Honda Australia have launched three new websites this week, after the company undertook a complete digital overhaul.

The launch comes at a time where positive online experiences for customers have never been so important, as millions of Australians spend more time online than ever before.

Honda is pleased to offer customers a new way to browse their vast product range via the new platform, allowing information to be more accessible across desktop, tablet and mobile.

“We see it as some light at the end of the tunnel, something exciting for us and for our customers and dealers, in what has been a rough year for so many. This project held particular importance over the last few months as we are all spending more time online,” said General Manager of Motorcycles, Tony Hinton.

The goal of the new platform is to further support customers and Honda dealers, providing a consistent Honda experience across all of the Honda brands, something that is expected of a global powerhouse.

“We want to ensure our customers have the best online Honda experience they can have. To easily access all of the information they’d want and need to know about Honda’s Australian product range right at their fingertips. We hope it opens up a new way for customers to be more in touch with our dealer network as well.” Finished Hinton.

A global experience was certainly in mind for the team who worked behind the scenes to complete this new platform.

Senior Project Leader for the platform and Digital Experience & Automation Manager at Honda, Andrew Pattison and his team worked to create the whole new online experience for customers, with plans of ongoing development always aligned to suit customer needs.

“We are really pleased to see the platform go live, it’s exciting to offer the best online experience available to our customers. It’s also important to note that this will be an ongoing customer led digital transformation, it’s part of a bigger journey and we certainly aren’t done yet.” Pattison said.

To see the new Honda Motorcycles site

visit: https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/