500 million Honda motorcycles produced in 76 years

In a historic benchmark, Honda’s cumulative global production of engine and motor powered motorcycles has reached 500 million units, 76 years after the company began mass production in 1949 with the Dream D-Type, following the belief that “the purpose of technology is to make people’s lives easier.”

Honda began mass-production of motorcycles at its first overseas production facility in Belgium in 1963, and since has expanded production globally in accordance with its fundamental principle of producing locally where there is demand.

As a result, Honda achieved its 100 million-unit milestone in 1997, its 200 million-unit milestone in 2008, and its 300 million-unit milestone in 2014.

In 2018, Honda’s annual production exceeded 20 million units for the first time in its history, and cumulative global production reached 400 million units in 2019.

Although production temporarily declined due to COVID-19 in 2020, demand steadily recovered worldwide to pre-pandemic levels since.

In addition to internal combustion engine (ICE) models, Honda positioned year 2024 as its first year of global expansion for electric powered two-wheelers and has started launching new models, creating a wide and diverse product lineup.

Chris Schultz

General Manager, Powersports and Products at Honda Australia

“We are delighted to support this global milestone that no other motorcycle brand in the world has achieved. Honda has a huge history in Australia that has generated a large following of loyal Honda owners. We are proud to be a part of this incredible story.”

Honda now offers a broad variety of models from commuters for everyday use to larger displacement models for weekend leisure as well as electric vehicles.

An annual production capacity of more than 20 million units is spread across 23 countries and regions and 37 production entities. The company deliver products and services to customers worldwide through a network of more than 30,000 Honda dealers.

Honda will continue its efforts to further solidify its motorcycle business, with a diversified approach, realising the ‘joy and freedom of mobility’ goal for a wider range of customers, through efficient business structure and carbon neutrality, including through electrification.

Toshihiro Mibe

Director, President and Representative Executive Officer, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

“For Honda, motorcycle business is our founder’s business and will continue to be the company’s core business. In the motorcycle business, we have built the trust of our customers through our many products and services, which has enabled us to achieve a cumulative production volume of 500 million units. I would like to thank our customers and all stakeholders who were involved in achieving this milestone, from development to production, sales, and service. Honda will continue to take on the challenge of expanding the joy of our customers around the world.”

Honda’s path to 500 million motorcycles