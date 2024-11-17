2024 Fox Australian Supercross Championship
Round Four – Adelaide
The 2024 Fox Australian Supercross Championship joined the VAILO Adelaide 500 over the weekend for the fourth round of the series.
The intense Super Sprint Finals format amplified the stakes, with shorter races and rapid-fire action.
In the SX1 class, Quad Lock Honda Racing’s Joey Savatgy showcased brilliance, holding off fierce competition from team-mate Dean Wilson to take the top spot. The duo traded blows in the Sprint Finals, with Wilson pushing hard but ultimately settling for second place.
Joey Savatgy
“I had one bad race after getting caught up with Clout, but the extra point for the fastest lap worked in my favor. The track was super technical, which made it exciting for the fans but nerve-wracking for us riders. I’m happy to have extended my points lead, especially with the Lawrence brothers and Webb joining the competition in Melbourne.”
Dean Wilson
“It’s not over, but I’ve made it harder on myself by not beating Joey here. I tweaked my knee on Friday, which swelled up, causing some pain, but Joey rode great. All I can do is give it everything in Melbourne and see what happens.”
The SX1 breakthrough story came from Jed Beaton of CDR Yamaha Monster Energy, who claimed his first podium of the season with a hard-fought third-place finish in conditions that were made extra tricky by strong blustery winds.
Jed Beaton
“There was a lot going on out there over those four races and I wasn’t even thinking about the points in any race, just trying to keep it on two wheels and get the best result possible.Starts were so important but mine were so bad that it actually worked in my favour as I was able to see what was unfolding, keep away from the trouble and pick my way through the traffic quickly. But it’s not a plan that I would like to use any time as a good start always makes things easier.But really happy to be up on the podium and pumped to get this one for the CDR Yamaha team as we have been working away behind the scenes. It’s a shame we have one round to go, as I’m just getting warmed up.”
The SX2 category was a sea of red as Froth Honda’s Shane McElrath extended his undefeated streak, solidifying his championship lead with another flawless performance.
Brodie Connolly and Alex Larwood joined him on the SX2 podium, rounding out a dominant showing for Honda. Cole Thompson missed out on a top-three finish in Adelaide which shook things up a little in the championship standings.
The series now moves to Melbourne for the final round of the 2024 Fox Australian Supercross Championship.
In the SX3 category, Kayd Kingsford delivered a commanding performance to claim the top step of the podium.
Kingsford’s speed and precision put him ahead of Koby Hantis in second and Jake Cannon in third, capping off an unforgettable day of racing.
Kayd Kingsford
“Its so good to finally win a round as I have been so close this year in both motocross and now supercross.I felt good on the bike and my starts were good today, so I was able to get myself in goods positions in each race.Thanks to the WBR Yamaha team for a big effort over the last few days and let’s take this form to Melbourne in a couple of weeks’ time.”
Koby Hantis
“I’m a little frustrated.I rode well in the first one and got the win but wasn’t able to get the job done in race two. The track was small, and it meant passes were aggressive and I lost two spots when I was passed in the second race.It’s always good to be on the podium but I felt I let a round win slip away today.”
With the competition heating up, all three riders have positioned themselves as contenders to watch as the championship heads to Marvel Stadium.
Seth Burchell
“I needed to get things back on track after a rough weekend at Wollongong.I let a few guys get by in race one that I shouldn’t have, so I had to make sure that didn’t happen again in race two.Even though it wasn’t a great night for the round, it was pretty good for the championship situation. There is still plenty of racing to come so I need to stay focused for the final round and make sure I bring home the championship for the WBR Yamaha team.”
SX3 A Final 1
Pos
Rider
Bike
Time/Leader
1
K Hantis
Yam
4m07.370
2
J Cannon
Hon
+1.508
3
K Kingsford
Yam
+3.178
4
J Byrne
Hus
+5.679
5
S Burchell
Yam
+8.942
6
T Lindsay
Yam
+15.042
7
J Campbell
Hus
+16.412
8
C Rowe
Hus
+17.481
9
H Downie
Gas
+18.579
10
K Woods
Gas
+19.479
11
H Mcinnes
Hon
+20.416
12
J Freiberg
KTM
+26.005
SX3 A Final 2
Pos
Rider
Bike
Time/Gap
1
K Kinngsford
Yam
4m05.779
2
S Burrchell
Yam
+1.961
3
J Cannnon
Hon
+2.392
4
K Hanntis
Yam
+4.327
5
C Rrowe
Hus
+8.905
6
J Cammpbell
Hus
+9.719
7
J Byrrne
Hus
+15.984
8
K Woodss
Gas
+17.997
9
H Ddownie
Gas
+18.949
10
T Llindsay
Yam
+20.480
11
J Freeiberg
KTM
+38.612
SX3 B Final 1
Pos
Rider
Bike
Time/Gap
1
R Burgess
Hus
4m19.355
2
C Shaw
KTM
+3.779
3
L Allen
Yam
+5.894
4
W Carpenter
Yam
+6.938
5
G Taylor
Hus
+8.882
6
P Wolfe
Hus
+11.262
7
A Boyd
Gas
+12.697
8
T Cunningham
KTM
+23.036
9
A Widdon
KTM
+24.997
10
K Little
Kaw
+25.802
11
F Abbott
KTM
+31.491
12
L Dyer
Yam
+50.259
SX3 B Final 2
Pos
Rider
Bike
Time/Gap
1
C Shaw
KTM
4m23.944
2
W Carpenter
Yam
+2.481
3
A Boyd
Gas
+6.294
4
G Taylor
Hus
+9.102
5
P Wolfe
Hus
+10.731
6
R Burgess
Hus
+12.379
7
A Widdon
KTM
+13.016
8
K Little
Kaw
+16.605
9
T Cunningham
KTM
+19.280
10
L Allen
Yam
+31.625
11
F Abbott
KTM
+37.289
12
L Stivala
Yam
1 Lap
DNF
L Dyer
Yam
1 Lap
SX3 Round Points
Pos
Rider
R1B
R1A
R2B
R2A
Points
1
K Kingsford
20
25
45
2
K Hantis
25
18
43
3
J Cannon
22
20
42
4
S Burchell
16
22
38
5
J Byrne
18
14
32
6
C Rowe
13
16
29
7
J Campbell
14
15
29
8
T Lindsay
15
11
26
9
K Woods
11
13
24
10
H Downie
12
12
24
11
J Freiberg
9
10
19
12
C Shaw
7
8
15
13
W Carpenter
5
7
12
14
R Burgess
8
3
11
15
H Mcinnes
10
10
16
G Taylor
4
5
9
17
A Boyd
2
6
8
18
P Wolfe
3
4
7
19
L Allen
6
6
20
A Widdon
2
2
21
K Little
1
1
22
T Cunningham
1
1
SX3 Championship Points
Pos
Rider
Bike
Points
1
S Burchell
Yam
84
2
K Hantis
Yam
77
3
J Cannon
Hon
76
4
K Woods
Gas
73
5
J Byrne
Hus
66
6
J Campbell
Hus
58
7
T Lindsay
Yam
57
8
K Kingsford
Yam
55
9
C Rowe
Hus
48
10
J Freiberg
KTM
32
11
R Burgess
Hus
30
12
P Wolfe
Hus
29
13
H Downie
Gas
27
14
C Shaw
KTM
26
15
K Drew
Yam
26
16
L Allen
Yam
20
17
A Boyd
Gas
17
18
W Delangen
KTM
17
19
G Taylor
Hus
14
20
W Carpenter
Yam
12
21
F Manson
KTM
12
22
O Corbin
KTM
8
23
H Mcinnes
Hon
6
24
K Tate
KTM
5
25
D Kremer
Gas
3
26
P Blanchette
Yam
2
27
R Morel
KTM
2
28
A Widdon
KTM
1
29
M Compton
Gas
1
CR85 cc Cup
The CR22 85cc class thrilled the crowd with close racing and a fierce fight for podium spots. Jack Nunn’s outstanding ride earned him the top position, while Heath Davy’s determination secured second place. Seth Thomas rounded out the podium in third, keeping the championship battle razor-close.
With Nunn and Thomas separated by a narrow margin in the points standings, the championship decider at Marvel Stadium promises to deliver high-stakes drama and excitement as these young talents vie for glory.
