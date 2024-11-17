2024 Fox Australian Supercross Championship

Round Four – Adelaide

The 2024 Fox Australian Supercross Championship joined the VAILO Adelaide 500 over the weekend for the fourth round of the series.

The intense Super Sprint Finals format amplified the stakes, with shorter races and rapid-fire action.

In the SX1 class, Quad Lock Honda Racing’s Joey Savatgy showcased brilliance, holding off fierce competition from team-mate Dean Wilson to take the top spot. The duo traded blows in the Sprint Finals, with Wilson pushing hard but ultimately settling for second place.

Joey Savatgy

“I had one bad race after getting caught up with Clout, but the extra point for the fastest lap worked in my favor. The track was super technical, which made it exciting for the fans but nerve-wracking for us riders. I’m happy to have extended my points lead, especially with the Lawrence brothers and Webb joining the competition in Melbourne.”

Dean Wilson

“It’s not over, but I’ve made it harder on myself by not beating Joey here. I tweaked my knee on Friday, which swelled up, causing some pain, but Joey rode great. All I can do is give it everything in Melbourne and see what happens.”

The SX1 breakthrough story came from Jed Beaton of CDR Yamaha Monster Energy, who claimed his first podium of the season with a hard-fought third-place finish in conditions that were made extra tricky by strong blustery winds.

Jed Beaton

“There was a lot going on out there over those four races and I wasn’t even thinking about the points in any race, just trying to keep it on two wheels and get the best result possible. Starts were so important but mine were so bad that it actually worked in my favour as I was able to see what was unfolding, keep away from the trouble and pick my way through the traffic quickly. But it’s not a plan that I would like to use any time as a good start always makes things easier. But really happy to be up on the podium and pumped to get this one for the CDR Yamaha team as we have been working away behind the scenes. It’s a shame we have one round to go, as I’m just getting warmed up.”

The SX2 category was a sea of red as Froth Honda’s Shane McElrath extended his undefeated streak, solidifying his championship lead with another flawless performance.

Brodie Connolly and Alex Larwood joined him on the SX2 podium, rounding out a dominant showing for Honda. Cole Thompson missed out on a top-three finish in Adelaide which shook things up a little in the championship standings.

The series now moves to Melbourne for the final round of the 2024 Fox Australian Supercross Championship.

SX1 A Final One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Savatgy Hon 4m28.723 2 L Clout Kaw +5.013 3 D Wilson Hon +5.958 4 M Moss Yam +8.283 5 J Beaton Yam +8.602 6 K Webster Hon +13.486 7 B Metcalfe Kaw +21.211 8 N Crawford KTM +21.983 9 H Mellross KTM +22.960 10 A Tanti Hon +24.198 11 J Mather Hus +27.751

SX1 A Final Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D Wilson Hon 4m35.652 2 J Beaton Yam +2.135 3 A Tanti Hon +6.215 4 B Metcalfe Kaw +12.674 5 N Crawford KTM +14.364 6 J Mather Hus +16.707 7 H Mellross KTM +18.793 8 L Clout Kaw +22.461 9 K Webster Hon +29.352 10 J Savatgy Hon +30.304 DNF M Moss Yam +5 Laps

SX1 A Final Three

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Savatgy Hon 4m30.081 2 A Tanti Hon +3.925 3 L Clout Kaw +6.421 4 K Webster Hon +7.660 5 M Moss Yam +9.286 6 D Wilson Hon +9.793 7 J Beaton Yam +10.599 8 H Mellross KTM +14.876 9 N Crawford KTM +16.032 10 B Metcalfe Kaw +24.489 11 J Mather Hus 1 Lap

SX1 A Final Four

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D Wilson Hon 4m31.303 2 J Savatgy Hon +0.609 3 J Beaton Yam +10.960 4 K Webster Hon +11.798 5 M Moss Yam +12.191 6 L Clout Kaw +15.055 7 H Mellross KTM +15.805 8 B Metcalfe Kaw +18.482 9 A Tanti Hon +19.735 10 J Mather Hus +21.514 11 N Crawford KTM +27.634

SX1 Round Points

Pos Rider R1B R1A R2B R2A R2B R3A R4B R4A Points 1 J Savatgy 26 12 26 23 87 2 D Wilson 20 25 15 25 85 3 J Beaton 16 22 14 20 72 4 L Clout 22 13 20 15 70 5 A Tanti 11 20 22 12 65 6 K Webster 15 12 18 18 63 7 B Metcalfe 14 18 11 13 56 8 H Melross 12 14 13 14 53 9 N Crawford 13 16 12 10 51 10 M Moss 18 16 16 50 11 J Mather 10 15 10 11 46 12 D Wills 9 9 9 9 36 13 Z Watson 8 8 8 8 32 14 L Zielinski 7 6 5 7 25 15 J Evans 3 5 7 6 21 16 R Marshall 6 4 6 5 21 17 L Jackson 5 7 4 16 18 C O’loan 4 1 4 3 12 19 J Cigliano 1 2 3 1 7 20 C Goullet 3 2 2 7 21 B Cobbin 2 1 3

SX1 Championship Points

Joey Savatgy – Honda 97 Dean Wilson – Honda 89 Luke Clout – Kawasaki 80 Jed Beaton – Yamaha 70 Aaron Tanti – Honda 64 Hayden Mellross – KTM 55 Dylan Wills – GASGAS 53 Brett Metcalfe – Kawasaki 41 Jack Mather – Husqvarna 41 Luke Zielinski – Yamaha 38 Joel Wightman – Yamaha 38 Zachary Watson – Husqvarna 33 Matt Moss – Yamaha 33 Joel Evans – Yamaha 25 Nathan Crawford – KTM 22 Jesse Madden – Honda 19 Kyle Webster – Honda 15 Cody O’Loan – Yamaha 14 Joel Cigliano – Kawasaki 14 Liam Jackson – KTM 12

SX2 Final One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B Connolly Hon 4m09.645 2 A Larwood Hon +5.173 3 S Mcelrath Hon +10.064 4 C Thompson Hon +10.896 5 K Barham Yam +11.991 6 K Minear KTM +12.912 7 L Atkinson Tri +13.696 8 R Taylor Kaw +9.170 9 B Novak Hon +21.001 10 T Kean KTM +22.609 11 M O’bree Gas +24.569 12 S Larsen Yam +33.285 13 M Norris Kaw +46.249 14 K Orchard Kaw 1 Lap 15 C Adams KTM 1 Lap DNF Z Mackintosh Kaw 4 Laps

SX2 Final Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Mcelrath Hon 3m58.732 2 B Connolly Hon +0.062 3 C Thompson Hon +1.818 4 R Taylor Kaw +4.159 5 A Larwood Hon +5.840 6 K Minear KTM +8.229 7 L Atkinson Tri +15.947 8 M O’bree Gas +18.186 9 K Barham Yam +19.194 10 M Norris Kaw +22.384 11 B Novak Hon +23.235 12 T Kean KTM +25.289 13 S Larsen Yam +35.611 14 K Orchard Kaw +43.040 15 C Adams KTM +46.415

SX2 Final Three

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Mcelrath Hon 3m58.390 2 B Connolly Hon +4.404 3 A Larwood Hon +5.628 4 K Barham Yam +8.702 5 K Minear KTM +10.942 6 R Taylor Kaw +12.070 7 L Atkinson Tri +17.001 8 T Kean KTM +20.447 9 M O’bree Gas +23.493 10 B Novak Hon +27.188 11 S Larsen Yam +32.394 12 M Norris Kaw +34.634 13 K Orchard Kaw +39.437 14 C Thompson Hon 1 Lap 15 C Adams KTM 1 Lap

SX2 Final Four

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Mcelrath Hon 3m56.449 2 C Thompson Hon +0.866 3 B Connolly Hon +6.328 4 K Minear KTM +9.235 5 R Taylor Kaw +11.716 6 K Barham Yam +14.696 7 A Larwood Hon +15.147 8 M O’bree Gas +20.227 9 L Atkinson Tri +24.272 10 T Kean KTM +28.275 11 M Norris Kaw +30.910 12 B Novak Hon +37.302 13 S Larsen Yam +39.472 14 K Orchard Kaw +43.084 15 C Adams KTM 1 Lap

SX2 Round Points

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 Points 1 S Mcelrath 20 26 26 25 97 2 B Connolly 26 22 22 20 90 3 A Larwood 22 16 20 14 72 4 C Thompson 18 20 7 23 68 5 K Minear 15 15 16 18 64 6 R Taylor 13 18 15 16 62 7 K Barham 16 12 18 15 61 8 L Atkinson 14 14 14 12 54 9 M O’bree 10 13 12 13 48 10 T Kean 11 9 13 11 44 11 B Novak 12 10 11 9 42 12 M Norris 8 11 9 10 38 13 S Larsen 9 8 10 8 35 14 K Orchard 7 7 8 7 29 15 C Adams 6 6 6 6 24

SX2 Championship Points

Shane McElrath – Honda 88 Brodie Connolly – Honda 78 Cole Thompson – Honda 74 Reid Taylor – Kawasaki 64 Kayden Minear – KTM 60 Alex Larwood – Honda 52 Kaleb Barham – Yamaha 51 Jayce Cosford – Yamaha 47 Liam Atkinson – KTM 41 Mackenzie O’Bree – GASGAS 35 Noah Ferguson – Honda 33 Ryder Kingsford – Yamaha 32 Tynan Kean – KTM 26 Ben Novak – Honda 26 Rhys Budd – Husqvarna 25 Byron Dennis – GASGAS 24 Cambell Williams – Husqvarna 21 Sam Larsen – Yamaha 18 Jack Kukas – Husqvarna 13 Kallam Orchard – Kawasaki 11

SX3

In the SX3 category, Kayd Kingsford delivered a commanding performance to claim the top step of the podium.

Kingsford’s speed and precision put him ahead of Koby Hantis in second and Jake Cannon in third, capping off an unforgettable day of racing.

Kayd Kingsford

“Its so good to finally win a round as I have been so close this year in both motocross and now supercross. I felt good on the bike and my starts were good today, so I was able to get myself in goods positions in each race. Thanks to the WBR Yamaha team for a big effort over the last few days and let’s take this form to Melbourne in a couple of weeks’ time.”

Koby Hantis

“I’m a little frustrated. I rode well in the first one and got the win but wasn’t able to get the job done in race two. The track was small, and it meant passes were aggressive and I lost two spots when I was passed in the second race. It’s always good to be on the podium but I felt I let a round win slip away today.”

With the competition heating up, all three riders have positioned themselves as contenders to watch as the championship heads to Marvel Stadium.

Seth Burchell

“I needed to get things back on track after a rough weekend at Wollongong. I let a few guys get by in race one that I shouldn’t have, so I had to make sure that didn’t happen again in race two. Even though it wasn’t a great night for the round, it was pretty good for the championship situation. There is still plenty of racing to come so I need to stay focused for the final round and make sure I bring home the championship for the WBR Yamaha team.”

SX3 A Final 1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Leader 1 K Hantis Yam 4m07.370 2 J Cannon Hon +1.508 3 K Kingsford Yam +3.178 4 J Byrne Hus +5.679 5 S Burchell Yam +8.942 6 T Lindsay Yam +15.042 7 J Campbell Hus +16.412 8 C Rowe Hus +17.481 9 H Downie Gas +18.579 10 K Woods Gas +19.479 11 H Mcinnes Hon +20.416 12 J Freiberg KTM +26.005

SX3 A Final 2

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K Kinngsford Yam 4m05.779 2 S Burrchell Yam +1.961 3 J Cannnon Hon +2.392 4 K Hanntis Yam +4.327 5 C Rrowe Hus +8.905 6 J Cammpbell Hus +9.719 7 J Byrrne Hus +15.984 8 K Woodss Gas +17.997 9 H Ddownie Gas +18.949 10 T Llindsay Yam +20.480 11 J Freeiberg KTM +38.612

SX3 B Final 1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 R Burgess Hus 4m19.355 2 C Shaw KTM +3.779 3 L Allen Yam +5.894 4 W Carpenter Yam +6.938 5 G Taylor Hus +8.882 6 P Wolfe Hus +11.262 7 A Boyd Gas +12.697 8 T Cunningham KTM +23.036 9 A Widdon KTM +24.997 10 K Little Kaw +25.802 11 F Abbott KTM +31.491 12 L Dyer Yam +50.259

SX3 B Final 2

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C Shaw KTM 4m23.944 2 W Carpenter Yam +2.481 3 A Boyd Gas +6.294 4 G Taylor Hus +9.102 5 P Wolfe Hus +10.731 6 R Burgess Hus +12.379 7 A Widdon KTM +13.016 8 K Little Kaw +16.605 9 T Cunningham KTM +19.280 10 L Allen Yam +31.625 11 F Abbott KTM +37.289 12 L Stivala Yam 1 Lap DNF L Dyer Yam 1 Lap

SX3 Round Points

Pos Rider R1B R1A R2B R2A Points 1 K Kingsford 20 25 45 2 K Hantis 25 18 43 3 J Cannon 22 20 42 4 S Burchell 16 22 38 5 J Byrne 18 14 32 6 C Rowe 13 16 29 7 J Campbell 14 15 29 8 T Lindsay 15 11 26 9 K Woods 11 13 24 10 H Downie 12 12 24 11 J Freiberg 9 10 19 12 C Shaw 7 8 15 13 W Carpenter 5 7 12 14 R Burgess 8 3 11 15 H Mcinnes 10 10 16 G Taylor 4 5 9 17 A Boyd 2 6 8 18 P Wolfe 3 4 7 19 L Allen 6 6 20 A Widdon 2 2 21 K Little 1 1 22 T Cunningham 1 1

SX3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S Burchell Yam 84 2 K Hantis Yam 77 3 J Cannon Hon 76 4 K Woods Gas 73 5 J Byrne Hus 66 6 J Campbell Hus 58 7 T Lindsay Yam 57 8 K Kingsford Yam 55 9 C Rowe Hus 48 10 J Freiberg KTM 32 11 R Burgess Hus 30 12 P Wolfe Hus 29 13 H Downie Gas 27 14 C Shaw KTM 26 15 K Drew Yam 26 16 L Allen Yam 20 17 A Boyd Gas 17 18 W Delangen KTM 17 19 G Taylor Hus 14 20 W Carpenter Yam 12 21 F Manson KTM 12 22 O Corbin KTM 8 23 H Mcinnes Hon 6 24 K Tate KTM 5 25 D Kremer Gas 3 26 P Blanchette Yam 2 27 R Morel KTM 2 28 A Widdon KTM 1 29 M Compton Gas 1

CR85 cc Cup

The CR22 85cc class thrilled the crowd with close racing and a fierce fight for podium spots. Jack Nunn’s outstanding ride earned him the top position, while Heath Davy’s determination secured second place. Seth Thomas rounded out the podium in third, keeping the championship battle razor-close.

With Nunn and Thomas separated by a narrow margin in the points standings, the championship decider at Marvel Stadium promises to deliver high-stakes drama and excitement as these young talents vie for glory.

CR85 cc A Final 1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Thomas Gas 3m43.252 2 R Lawler KTM +1.965 3 H Davy Yam +3.600 4 C Ford KTM +7.953 5 J Nunn Gas +11.780 6 D Gromball KTM +13.564 7 T Williams Gas +17.717 8 D Fort Yam +18.497 9 K Binnion Gas +24.014 10 T Reed KTM +27.590 11 N Perrett KTM +29.649 12 M Oakley Hus +31.363

CR85 cc A Final 2

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Nunn Gas 3n46.628 2 D Fort Yam +2.557 3 H Davy Yam +3.697 4 C Ford KTM +9.191 5 D Gromball KTM +9.711 6 T Williams Gas +14.251 7 N Perrett KTM +16.130 8 T Reed KTM +17.747 9 S Thomas Gas +18.970 10 M Oakley Hus +22.647 11 R Lawler KTM +23.749 12 K Binnion Gas +26.320

CR85 cc B Final 1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D Smart Gas 3m55.005 2 Z Kruik Gas +2.561 3 C Guillot Yam +7.899 4 C Thomas KTM +10.857 5 J Birch Yam +13.788 6 E Dennis Gas +16.556 7 MAX Anderson KTM +16.996 8 L Nevell Hus +20.488 9 J Thompson Hus +21.457 10 L Vincent KTM +25.809 11 R Mullen Gas +29.266 12 E Wolfe Hus +34.608 13 F Rogers Gas 1 Lap

CR85 cc B Final 2

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C Shaw KTM 4m23.944 2 W Carpenter Yam +2.481 3 A Boyd Gas +6.294 4 G Taylor Hus +9.102 5 P Wolfe Hus +10.731 6 R Burgess Hus +12.379 7 A Widdon KTM +13.016 8 K Little Kaw +16.605 9 T Cunningham KTM +19.280 10 L Allen Yam +31.625 11 F Abbott KTM +37.289 12 L Stivala Yam 1 Lap DNF L Dyer Yam 1 Lap

CR85 cc Round Points

Pos Rider Bike R1B R1A R2B R2A Points 1 J Nunn Gas 16 25 41 2 H Davy Yam 20 20 40 3 S Thomas Gas 25 12 37 4 C Ford KTM 18 18 36 5 D Fort Yam 13 22 35 6 R Lawler KTM 22 10 32 7 D Gromball KTM 15 16 31 8 T Williams Gas 14 15 29 9 N Perrett KTM 10 14 24 10 T Reed KTM 11 13 24 11 K Binnion Gas 12 9 21 12 M Oakley Hus 9 11 20 13 D Smart Gas 8 8 16 14 Z Kruik Gas 7 6 13 15 J Thompson Hus 7 7 16 J Birch Oth 4 3 7 17 C Thomas KTM 5 2 7 18 C Guillot Yam 6 6 19 L Vincent KTM 5 5 20 L Nevell Hus 1 4 5 21 E Dennis Gas 3 1 4 22 MAX Anderson KTM 2 2

CR85 cc Championship Points